The results and pairings for the 2021 Central Connecticut Conference winter tournaments for basketball and ice hockey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no competition in wrestling and no league or state tournaments for indoor track and field.

BOYS BASKETBALL

2021 CCC championship bracket

Monday, March 22

Game 1: No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Game 3: No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

Game 4: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Pool 2

Monday, March 22

Game 1: No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Game 3: No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

Game 4: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Pool 3

Monday, March 22

Game 1: No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Game 3: No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

Game 4: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Pool 4

Monday, March 22

Game 1: No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Game 3: No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

Game 4: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2021 CCC championship bracket

Monday, March 22

Game 1: (8) Bristol Eastern at (1) Newington

Game 2: (5) East Hartford at (4) Southington

Game 3: (6) Middletown at (3) Simsbury

Game 4: (7) E.O. Smith at (2) Windsor

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Pool 2

Monday, March 22

Game 1: (8) Berlin at (1) Glastonbury

Game 2: (5) Conard at (4) Farmington

Game 3: (6) Enfield at (3) Wethersfield

Game 4: (7) Manchester at (2) Plainville

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Pool 3

Monday, March 22

Game 1: (8) Hartford Public at (1) Hall

Game 2: (5) Rocky Hill at (4) Platt

Game 3: (6) RHAM at (3) New Britain

Game 4: (7) East Catholic at (2) South Windsor

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Pool 4

Monday, March 22

Game 2: (5) Maloney at (4) Lewis Mills

Game 3: (6) Bulkeley/SMSA at (3) Bristol Central

Game 4: (7) Tolland at (2) NW Catholic

Wednesday, March 24

Game 5: Winner game 2 at (1) Avon

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 7: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

BOYS HOCKEY

2021 CCC North

Monday, March 22

Game 1: No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Thursday, March 25

Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Game 3: Winner game 2 at No 1 seed

Friday, March 26

Game 4: Final – Winner game 1 vs. game 2

2021 CCC South

Championship tournament

Monday, March 22

Game 1: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

Game 2: No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Thursday, March 25

Game 3: Winner game 1 at No. 2 seed

Game 4: Winner game 2 at No 1 seed

Friday, March 26

Game 5: Final – Winner game 1 vs. game 2

Pool B

Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23

Game 1: No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed

Wednesday, March 24

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. No. 7 seed

GIRLS HOCKEY

2021 Central Connecticut Conference

Monday, March 22

Game 1: Conard/Hall at East Catholic co-op, 7:40 p.m.

Game 2: Mercy/NWC at Suffield co-op, 8:40 p.m.

TBA

Game 3: Game 1 winner at Simsbury (ISCC), 4:10 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 4:25 p.m.

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

TBA

Game 6: Final – Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner

Game 7: Consolation: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

2021 CCC standings

Team Record Other teams in co-op Simsbury 10-1-1 Avon co-op 9-3 Southington, RHAM, Newington, Lewis Mills, Wethersfield, Coventry Suffield co-op 6-6 Canton, Ellington, E.O. Smith, Granby, Windsor, NW Regional East Catholic co-op 5-6-1 Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville Conard/Hall 5-7 Mercy/NW Catholic 0-12