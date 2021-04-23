Lewis Mills girls tennis remains undefeated with win over Plainville

BURLINGTON, April 23, 2021 – Ava Joiner outlasted Plainville’s Nanci Giutierrez in a tiebreaker at No. 2 singles as the Lewis Mills girls tennis team remained undefeated with a 6-1 victory over the Blue Devils on Friday in Central Connecticut Conference South action.

The Lewis Mills’ doubles team of Diana Czereba and Sam Shumbo also won their match with a third set tiebreaker. The Spartans improve to 2-0 on the season. Mills returns to action on Monday when they travel to East Hartford for the first of four consecutive matches next week.

Lewis Mills 6, Plainville 1

At Burlington

Singles: Taylor Clark (LM) def. Kimmy Xiques, 6-1, 6-2; Ava Joiner (LM) def. Nanci Giutierrez, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; Klaudia Willard (LM) def. Emily Serrano, 6-4, 6-2; Plainville wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorek (LM) def. Brie Bartley/Peyton Steele, 6-2, 6-1; Amanda McCard/Samantha Nestor (LM) def. Vicky Hamel/Ola Konieczniak, 6-4, 6-2; Summer Abdelrehim/Lilah Moley (LM) def. Diana Czereba/Sam Shumbo, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

Records: Lewis Mills 2-0, Plainville 1-3