East Hartford hands Lewis Mills girls first loss of the season

EAST HARTFORD, April 26, 2021 – The top two doubles teams for the Lewis Mills girls tennis team came away with victories but East Hartford swept the singles matches to earn a 6-2 decision on Monday in a Central Connecticut Conference match. The Spartans return home on Tuesday to host Rocky Hill.

East Hartford 5, Lewis Mills 2

At East Hartford

Singles: Shelly Sirisarveth (EH) def. Taylor Clark, 6-1, 6-0; Caitlin Frairic (EH) def. Ava Joiner, 6-2, 6-0; Hermiome Cordero-Corbin (EH) def.Klaudia Willard, 6-2, 6-2; East Hartford wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) def. Christy Cembrowski/Elia Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Amanda McCard/Samantha Nestor (LM) def. Tayla Garro/Milena Tuohey, 6-3, 6-3; Emma Lindsey/Natty Rodriguez (EH) def. Summer Abdelrehim/Lilah Moley 6-2, 6-3

Record: Lewis Mills 2-1; East Hartford 1-2