Record-setting victory for Canton lacrosse team in 23-0 win over Enfield

ENFIELD, April 22, 2021 – Ryan Weller had five goals and two assists while his brother, Griffin, had four goals and five assists to lead the undefeated Canton High boys lacrosse team to a record-setting 23-0 win over Enfield in CCC South play Thursday.

The Warriors (3-0) set a new team record for most goals in a game (23) and the largest margin of victory (23). Canton goalie Niko Giotas made two saves to earn the shutout – the first shutout in the team’s ten-year history as a varsity program.

“The defense was absolutely stellar,” Canton coach Chris Weller said, praising Giotas and the defensemen in front of him.

Nick Jaeggi had a season-high four goals for the Warriors while Ryker Bahre and Mark Freedenberg scored three goals each. Will Walburger had two goals for Canton while Brayden Antarsh and Jake Bunnell scored one goal each.

The Warriors are off to their best start in team history with three consecutive victories. Canton returns to action on Saturday morning when they host Ellington (0-4) at 11 a.m. on the turf field at the high school.

Canton 23, Enfield 0

At Enfield

Canton (3-0) 10 4 4 3 — 23

Enfield (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Ryan Weller (Ca) 5, Nick Jaeggi (Ca) 4, Griffin Weller (Ca) 4, Mark Freedenberg (Ca) 3, Ryker Bahre (Ca) 3, Will Walburger (Ca) 2, Brayden Antarsh (Ca), Jake Bunnell (Ca); Assists: Freedenberg 4, G. Weller 5, R. Weller 2, Jaeggi 2, Bahre 1, Walburger 1; Saves: Niko Giotas (Ca) 2