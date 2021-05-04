After another dominating victory, Canton looks toward their next challenge

CANTON, May 4, 2021 – When the season began, Canton High boys lacrosse coach Chris Weller wasn’t sure to expect with the Warriors playing in the CCC South this season.

He wasn’t familiar with the Central Connecticut Conference opponents on the schedule and there were plenty of unanswered questions about his team as well since a year of practice and games was wiped away last spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After seven games, a few questions have been answered.

The Warriors are just one of two undefeated teams in the CCC South having won their first seven games of the season – their best start in team history. Canton has shown they score with three games with more than 23 goals and that they can play defense with just seven goals allowed in seven games.

But how well will Canton fare against more experienced teams?

Canton’s next four opponents have a combined record of 13-4, including Wethersfield (5-0, 4-0 CCC South), the only other team in the CCC South that hasn’t lost a game yet.

“We are looking forward to a string of much more competitive games in the next week. We know that Tolland, Newington and Somers will be hard-fought contests,” Canton coach Chris Weller said.

The Warriors host Tolland (1-0) on Thursday night at the turf field beginning at 4 p.m. The Eagles have played just one game but have been solid program over the years. On Friday night, Canton travels to Newington (4-1) to face the Nor’easters beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Next week, Canton hosts Somers (3-3), a traditional power in the NCCC that the Warriors have never defeated, on Tuesday before hosting Wethersfield on Thursday, May 13.

Canton took care of business on Tuesday night with 16 individual players scoring goals in a 28-0 win on the turf field over Windsor – the third shutout of the season for the Warriors.

Leading scorer Ryan Weller and Nick Jaeggi each had four goals while Mark Freedenberg had three goals and five assists. Jake Bonnell had three goals and an assist while Griffin Weller had two goals and two assists. Joseph Sianna added two goals while Luke DeRitis, Ryker Bahre, Will Walburger, Chris Gottlieb, David Tsimbukis, Aiden Bonnell, Braden Antarsh, Ryan Benedetti and Kenny Lynch added individual goals.

Nick Giotas and John Madden combined for four saves for the shutout.

Canton 28, Windsor 0

At Canton

Windsor (0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Canton (7-0) 11 9 2 6 — 28

Goals – Ryan Weller 4, Nick Jaeggi 4, Jake Bonnell 3, Mark Freedenberg 3, Griffin Weller 2, Joseph Siana 2, Luke DeRitis, Ryker Bahre, Will Walburger, Chris Gottlieb, Aiden Bonnell, Braden Antarsh, Tristan Sidrane, Ryan Benedetti, Kenny Lynch; Assists – Freedenberg 5, Walburger 3, J. Bonnell, Braden Humphrey, Liam Glassey; Saves – Canton: Nick Giotsas 1 and John Madden 3

CCC South boys lacrosse

Team Lg. Overall Canton 4-0 7-0 Wethersfield 4-0 5-0 Tolland 1-0 1-0 Lewis Mills 3-1 4-4 Suffield/Windsor Locks 2-3 3-4 Enfield 1-2 2-2 Middletown 1-4 1-4 Bristol 0-0 1-0 E.O. Smith 0-1 0-2 Rockville/Cov./Stafford 0-5 0-7