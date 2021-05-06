Undefeated Canton lacrosse team wins eighth straight game

CANTON, May 6, 2021 – Ryan Weller had seven goals and two assists as the Canton High boys lacrosse team remained undefeated with a 16-5 win over Tolland in CCC South action Thursday on the turf field at the high school.

The Warriors (8-0, 5-0 CCC South) won their eighth straight game with seven players scoring goals and goalie Niko Giotsis making 11 saves to secure the victory.

“Tolland was a quality opponent with excellent skills,” Canton High coach Chris Weller said. “The Warriors played a high pressure, fast-paced game that favored our style of play.”

Canton led 7-2 at half and extended their lead to 11-4 after three quarters.

Griffin Weller had three goals and six assists for Canton while Ryker Bahre had two goals and two assists. Mark Freedenberg had a goal and three assists while Wil Walburger had a goal and two assists.

Canton steps outside of the CCC South on Friday when they tangle with Newington (5-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Clem Lemire Field outside of Newington High. The eight-game winning streak is the best start to a season and the best record in the team’s 10-year history.

Canton 16, Tolland 5

At Canton

Tolland (1-2) 0 2 2 1 — 5

Canton (8-0) 2 5 4 5 — 16

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 7, Griffin Weller 3, Ryker Bahre 2, Mark Freedenberg, Wil Walburger , Liam Glasson, Chris Gottlieb; Tolland – Carter Brown 2, Ryan Jones, Colin LeBaron, Cole Richard; Assists: Canton – Griffin Weller 6, Freedenberg 3, Ryan Weller 2, Bahre 2, Walburger 2; Tolland – Jones, Richard, Anderson Coleman; Saves – Niko Giotsis (Canton) 11; Tolland 8 saves