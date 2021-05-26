Mills, Canton finish one win shy of state tournament; Avon finishes 11-3

BURLINGTON, May 25, 2021 – The Conard High girls tennis team earned a spot in the CIAC Class LL tournament Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Lewis Mills, denying the Spartans a spot in the state tournament.

The Spartans finished 6-10 on the season and one victory shy of a berth in the Class M tournament. Mills dropped two singles matches in third set tiebreakers with the first team to 10 winning the match. Ava Joiner and Klaudia Willard each fell in the tiebreak.

Lewis Mills’ top doubles team of Natalie Carrasquillo and Meghan Grzegorzek came away with a two-set victory over Conard and improved to 12-3 on the year to qualify for the State Open tournament beginning June 5 at Wesleyan University.

Conard 6, Lewis Mills 1

At Burlington

Singles: Melissa Romberg (Co) def. Taylor Clark, 6-4, 6-2; Giuliana Gagliardi (Co) def. Ava Joiner, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; Aashni Bhatt (Co) def. Kladua Williard, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3; Conard wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo and Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) def. Quinn Moynihan and Allison Shane, 6-1, 6-0; Bryann Murphy and Meghan Murphy (Co) def. Amanda McCard and Samantha Nestor, 6-0, 6-1; Sara Fritz and Rosie McGowan (Co) def. Summer Abdelrehim and Lilah Moley, 6-0, 6-1

Records: Lewis Mills 6-10, Conard 7-9

Avon 7, Simsbury 0

SIMSBURY, May 25, 2021 – The Avon High girls tennis won four of their final five matches, including a 7-0 shutout victory over Simsbury on Tuesday. The Falcons (11-3, 4-3 CCC West) will be the No. 3 seed in the Class L tournament that begins on Friday, May 28.

2021 CCC West girls tennis

Team Div. Overall x-Glastonbury 7-0 16-0 Farmington 6-1 14-1 Hall 5-2 13-2 Avon 4-3 11-3 Simsbury 3-4 11-4 Southington 2-5 11-7 Conard 1-6 7-9 Northwest Catholic 0-7 5-10

x-won divisional championship

Ellington wins NCCC title

CANTON, May 24, 2021 – Ellington went undefeated to win the NCCC championship with a 16-0 record, including a 7-0 shutout win over Canton on Monday at Mills Pond Recreation Center. Canton (6-10) missed out on a berth to the Class S tournament by one win. The Warriors lost seven matches by one point, 4-3, during the season.

Ellington won a share of the league championship for the fourth time in the last six years, excluding the 2020 season that was cancelled due to the pandemic.

2021 NCCC girls tennis

Team NCCC Overall x-Ellington 16-0 16-0 Coventry 10-6 10-6 Windsor Locks 10-6 10-6 Granby 9-7 9-7 Suffield 9-7 9-7 Rockville 9-7 9-7 Canton 6-10 6-10 East Granby 2-14 2-14 Bolton 1-15 1-5

x-won league championship