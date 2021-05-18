Canton girls track tops Patriots to finish 12-1; boys beat Coventry for ninth win

CANTON, May 18, 2021 – Maya Sutton Hall won three individual events while Julia Caputo and Julia Lau each won events each as the Canton High girls track and field team finished the dual meet portion of their 2021 season with a 93-39 victory over Coventry on Tuesday.

For the fourth straight season – excluding last year’s campaign which was eliminated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors have won at least 12 dual meets.

Canton (12-1, 12-1 NCCC) remains in contention for a second straight league championship. If Canton can capture Saturday’s NCCC Championship meet in Ellington, the Warriors will earn at least a share of the NCCC title. They could win the title if Somers finishes third or lower.

Teams earn one point for each dual meet win in the league and each NCCC team they defeat at the league championship meet. Somers was the only team to beat the Warriors this spring with an 87-61 win on April 27, snapping a 26-meet winning streak dating back to 2018. Canton won the 2019 NCCC championship meet.

Sutton Hall swept the 100 and 200 meters along with 300 hurdles while Caputo was the winner in the 800 and 1,600 meters. Lau won the discus and javelin and was third in the shot. Canton teammate Sadie Barker won the shot, took second in the discus and was third in the javelin.

Jenna Cuniowski (pole vault) and Kylie Wishneski (100 hurdles) also won individual events for Canton.

In the boys meet, Canton’s Thomas Purcell won twice as the Warriors closed out the dual meet portion of the schedule with a 85-64 win over Coventry. Canton (9-4) closed out the dual meet season with five straight victories with wins over the Patriots, East Granby, HMTCA, East Windsor and SMSA.

The Warriors had a balanced effort with individual victories coming from Sean Miscikoski (400), Keith Thomas (3,200), Nathan Cournean (110 hurdles), Nate Biega (high jump) and John Rottkamp (pole vault).

Coventry’s Jack Poland and Alex Krause won three events each for the Patriots.

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Canton 93, Coventry 39

At Canton

4×100: Canton 54.8, Coventry 1:00.00

100: Maya Sutton Hall (Can) 13.00, Cadence Eaton (Cov) 14.1, Sophie Verosky (Cov) 14.3

200: Maya Sutton-Hall (Can) 28.00, Therese McLain (Can) 30.9, Grace Dittrich (Cov) 31.0

400: Cadence Eaton (Cov) 1:04.9, Teia Tuccillo (Can) 1:09.0, Sophie Verosky (Cov) 1:12.7

800: Julia Caputo (Can) 2:32.00, Jenna Cuniowski (Can) 2:35.40, Alexander Magrey (Cov) 2:49.5

1,600: Julia Caputo (Can) 5:43.10, Alexandra Magrey (Cov) 6:10.90, Grace First (Can) 6:44.4

100 hurdles: Kylie Wishneski (Can) 18.7, Grace Biega (Can) 20.5, Eileen Anderson (Cov) 20.4

300 hurdles: Maya Sutton Hall (Can) 49.8, Kylie Wishneski (Can) 55.9, Eileen Anderson (Cov) 59.2

High jump: Jenna Cuniowski (Can) 4-4, Grace LaBella (Cov) 4-2, Eileen Anderson (Cov) 4-2

Long jump: Molly Bushnell (Cov) 13-10, Kylie Wishneski (Can) 13-2, Megan Germond (Cov) 13-1

Triple jump: Megan Germond (Cov) 30-1, Jenna Cuniowski (Can) 29-4, Cayla Batz (Cov) 27-7

Shot: Sadie Barker (Can) 31-10, Anaka Eaton (Cov) 28-6, Julia Lau (Can) 27-7

Discus: Julia Lau (Can) 102-5, Sadie Barker (Can) 76-11, Lauren Marze (Can) 68-0

Javelin: Julia Lau (Can) 79-2, Sophia Gagnon (Cov) 74-5, Sadie Barker (Can) 70-8

Pole vault: Jenna Cuniowski (Can) 6-0

4×400: Canton 4:52.4, Coventry 5:03.6

Record: Canton 12-1

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Canton 85, Coventry 64

At Canton

4×800: Canton 9:19.20

4×100: Canton 47.2, Coventry 50.2

100: Jack Poland (Cov) 11.2, Ben Poland (Cov) 11.9, Julian Welsh (Can) 12.1

200: Jack Poland (Cov) 23.5, Lucas Nitschke (Can) 25.4, Griffin Poteat (Can) 26.4

400: Sean Miscikoski (Can) 58.6, Kai Mitchell (Cov) 58.7, Colin Geelan (Can) 59.7

800: Thomas Purcell (Can) 2:16.10, Aidan Hierl (Cov) 2:21.60, Chris LaPlant (Can) 2:31.3

1,600: Thomas Purcell (Can) 5:01.10, Logan Gilbert (Cov) 5:06.3, John Holowesko (Can) 5:39.6

3,200: Keith Thomas (Can) 12:41.5, John Holoweski (Can) 13:19.6

110 hurdles: Nathan Cournean (Can) 16.5, Nicholas Benedetti (Can) 20.70, John Rottjamp (Can) 21.3

300 hurdles: Jack Poland (Cov) 40.9, Nathan Cournean (Can) 44.6, Aidan Obrzut (Can) 49.4

High jump: Nate Biega (Can) 5-4, Andrew Cavanaugh (Can) 5-0, Chris LaPlant (Can) 4-9

Long jump: Ben Poland (Cov) 20-5, Julian Welsh (Can) 19-1, John Rottkamp (Can) 17-11

Triple jump: Ben Poland (Cov) 37-8, Nathan Cournean (Can) 36-9, Andrew Cavanaugh (Can) 33-2

Shot: Alex Krause (Cov) 45-7, Nicholas Benedetti (Can) 41-9½, Ellis Thompson (Cov) 36-5¾

Discus: Alex Krause (Cov) 142-0, Nate Biega (Can) 95-10, Brody Schouten (Cov) 89-1

Javelin: Alex Krause (Cov) 140-11, Jordan Duberek (Cov) 118-8, Brody Schouten (Cov) 112-4

Pole vault: John Rottkamp (Can) 11-0, Aidan Obrzut (Can) 9-6, Aidan Hierl (Cov) 9-0

4×400: Coventry 3:52.50, Canton 3:54.9

Record: Canton 9-4