Mills track teams sweep Platt; Southington slips past Mills’ boys golf squad

BURLINGTON, May 18, 2021 – Matt Smith and Michael Johnson each won three individual events to lead the Lewis Mills boys track and field team to a dominating 110-40 win over Platt High on Tuesday. Johnson also ran on the winning 4×100 relay as the Spartans (3-2-1) won every event in the meet.

Johnson swept the 200 and 400 meters along with the high jump while Smith was dominant with three wins in the field events – shot, discus and javelin.

In the girls meet, Lewis Mills rolled to a 116-32 win over Platt. Emily Fincher, Ginny Mullen and Alyse Pasqualini each won two individual events for the Spartans (5-1).

Mills returns to action on Friday when they host Middletown.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

At Burlington

4×800 Jamison Sederquist, Ben Parzych, Nick Atkins, Zach Barth (LM) 9:44

4×100 Vincent Mascoli, Max Farren, Nate Pinette, Michael Johnson (LM) 46.2

100 Vincent Mascoli (LM) 11.6

200 Michael Johnson (LM) 23.2

400 Michael Johnson (LM) 51.5

800 Harrison Heller (LM) 2:15.0

1600 Zach Barth (LM) 5:03.0

3200 Justin Cascio (LM) 10:11

110 hurdles: Ethan Ramirez (LM) 19.9

300 hurdles: Max Farren (LM) 46.0

4×400 Ethan Ramirez, Andrew Wright, Apollo Josephson, Zach Barth (LM) 4:04.0

High jump: Michael Johnson (LM) 5-4

Pole vault: Andrew Wright (LM) 8-6

Long jump: Ethan Ramirez (LM) 17-2¼

Triple jump: Dominick Sadler (LM) 35-1¾

Shot put: Matt Smith (LM) 38-6¾

Discus: Matt Smith (LM) 110-0

Javelin: Matt Smith (LM) 132-8

Records: Lewis Mills 3-2-1, Platt 0-6

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

At Burlington

4×800: Jaela Black, Ginny Mullen, Julia Malejczyk, Ava Beach (LM) 11:35

4×100: Ava Bonini, Lauren Searle, Gabby Zeller, Madeleine Croiger (LM) 50.8

100: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 13.0

200: Ava Bonini (LM) 29.9

400: Gabby Zeller (LM) 61.7

800: Ava Beach (LM) 2:51.5

1600: Ginny Mullen (LM) 6:11

3200: Ginny Mullen (LM) 14:50

100 hurdles: Alyse Pasqualini (LM) 17.0

300 hurdles: Alyse Pasqualini (LM) 49.1

4×400 Lauren Searle, Madeleine Croiger, Alyse Pasqualini, Gabby Zeller (LM) 4:09

Javelin: Nyah T (P) 82-4

Discus: Zaria Calloway (P) 69-10

Shot: Zaria Calloway (P) 29-9½

High Jump: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 4-6

Long jump: Lauren Searle (LM) 14-3

Triple jump: Emily Eichner (LM) 28-5¾

Pole vault: Emily Eichner (LM) 7-0

Records: Lewis Mills 5-1

BOYS GOLF

Southington 171, Lewis Mills 175

HARWINTON, May 18, 2021 – It was another close loss for the Spartans, who lost a four-stroke decision to Southington on Tuesday at Fairview Farms Golf Course, 171-175. Southington’s Devin McKerney was the medalist with a 4-over par round of 40. Andrew Bonini and Charlie Joiner led the way for Mills (0-10) with rounds of 43.

At Harwinton

Southington (171) Cal Angelo 42, Ryan O’Donnell 43, Devin McKerney 40, Matt Lupiano 46

Lewis Mills (175) Eli Pelletier 44, Charlie Joiner 43, Andrew Bonini 43, Bradon Soucy 53, Aiden Carrano 45

Medalist: Devin McKerney (S) 40 at Fairview Farms (par 36)

Records: Lewis Mills 0-10