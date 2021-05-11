Mills girls golf earns split; boys golf loses to Conard, spikers sweep Farmington

HARWINTON, May 11, 2021 – Brianna Pelchar shot a team-leading 47 as the Lewis Mills girls golf team earned a split during a tri-meet at Fairview Farms Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Spartans outlasted Conard by three strokes, 211-214 but fell to Berlin, which had a team score of 179. Berlin’s Libby Dunn was medalist with a two-over-par scored of 38 in windy conditions.

Mills (6-2) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Hawks Landing GC in Southington to face Plainville in a CCC South contest.

Berlin 179, Lewis Mills 211, Conard 214

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (211) Brianna Pelchar 47, Sophia Gutowski 56, Dana Rubbo 57, Kaitlyn Bell 55, Kiana Bolleyer 53

Berlin (179) Libby Dunn 38, Kenna Roman 43, Rachel Barley 50, Molly Brett 48, Molly Szczesniak 51

Conard (214) Lily Nguyen 46, Sarah Gallagher 52, Ellie Tolland 60, Lauren Balenger 62, Ella Switzer 56

Medalist: Libby Dunn (B) 38 at Fairfield Farms GC (par 36)

Records: Lewis Mills 6-2

BOYS GOLF

Conard 153, Lewis Mills 183

WEST HARTFORD, May 11, 2021 – Conard’s Will Gregware earned medalist honors with a one-over-par 37 Tuesday afternoon to help the Chieftains beat Lewis Mills, 153-183. Charlie Joiner led Mills (1-8) with a 43 at Rockledge Country Club.

Conard 153, Lewis Mills 183

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (183) Kyle Goulet 45, Andrew Bonini 51, Eli Pelletier 44, Charlie Joiner 43, Jacob Hall 51

Conard (153) Garrett Brown 38, Will Gregware 37, Charlie Kristofak 41, Drew Lewis 39, Jack Kennedy 39

Medalist: Will Gregware (Co) 37 at Rockledge CC (par 36)

Records: Lewis Mills 1-8

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills 3, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON, May 10, 2021 — Sam DiSorbo has 15 kills and Alex Butwill had 24 assists as Lewis Mills swept Farmington, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 on Monday night. Jacob Bergstrom had 11 digs for the Spartans, who improve to 3-8 on the year.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wethersfield 7, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, May 11, 2021 – The Spartans did win a set against Wethersfield in a 7-0 loss on Tuesday. Lewis Mills (3-8) returns to action when they host Bristol Eastern on Wednesday.

Wethersfield 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Burlington

Singles: Shelly Pettengill (W) def. Taylor Clark, 6-3, 6-0; Anna Griffin (W) def. Ava Joiner, 6-2, 6-1; Lily Garcia (W) def. Klaudia Willard, 6-0, 6-0; Wethersfield wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Bella Bonvistio/Andrea Moyono (W) def. Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorezk, 6-3, 6-0; Morgan Cathcart/Olivia Thompson (W) def. Amanda McCard/Summer Abdelrehim, 6-0, 6-0; Lindsey Angelo/Abby Agler (W) def. Samantha Nestor/Lilah Moley, 6-1, 6-1

Records: Lewis Mills 3-8