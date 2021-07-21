Simsbury Little League baseball team tops Shelton in Section II victory

PLYMOUTH, July 21, 2021 – Connor Budzik was 3-for-3 with one RBI and a double to help lead the Simsbury Little League baseball team to a 4-3 win over Shelton in Section II Major Division (ages 11-12) action Wednesday night at Janser Field.

Simsbury (8-2) used five pitchers to limit Shelton to four hits and three runs. James Szajna got the start and picked up the win. Mason Dolch also had a RBI single for the winners, who have won five straight contests.

Simsbury faces District 5 champion Yalesville-Wallingford on Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Simsbury can advance to Friday’s Section II final with a victory.

Shelton 102 000 — 3-4-2

Simsbury (8-2) 220 00x — 4-7-2

Section II

At Plymouth (Terryville)

Tuesday, July 20

Shelton (D3) 11, Yalesville-Wallingford (D5) 3

Wednesday, July 21

Simsbury (D6) 4, Shelton 3

Thursday, July 22

Simsbury vs. Yalesville

Friday, July 23

Final: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

