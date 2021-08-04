Thanks to 11 hits, Avon Legion eliminates Zone 4 champion RCP

CROMWELL, August 4, 2021 – The Avon American Legion baseball team knows they are going to have to score runs to advance in the 2021 American Legion state tournament.

If a team gets to Sunday’s championship game, they will have to win four games in four consecutive days – a challenge for any team. And the teams have to follow pitching rules to protect the young arms of the players.

Post 201 had 11 hits Tuesday night – the second-largest number of hits that Avon has rapped in a single game this season. It helped No. 7 Avon eliminate No. 2 RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland), 9-3, in the second round of the Northern Division tournament at Cromwell High School.

Avon (14-8) advances to the Northern Division semifinals where they will face Zone 1 rival and champion Bristol (17-5) for the fourth time this season at Rotary Field in South Windsor at 4 p.m. Post 201 has won two of the previous three games this summer against Post 2.

Christian Boudreau, Matt Leopold, Nick Amatulli and Tyler Nyberg each had two hits against RCP with Leopold, Amatulli and Nyberg each driving in two runs and getting one double.

“We keep playing our best game of the year,” Avon manager Miles Borenstein said. “Everyone wants to be here. We’re looking to play hard and get some good at-bats against a good RCP team. We had great at bats and we came through tonight.”

RCP, made up of players from Rocky Hill, Cromwell and Portland, won the Zone 4 championship this summer. But they were kept off balance by starting pitcher Luke Coppen and the Post 201 defense.

Coppen (2-1) pitched 5.2 innings before leaving the game once he hit his single game pitch count of 105 pitches. He gave up six hits and struck out four. He battled out of several jams with baserunners on base.

In the third inning, RCP scored two runs thanks to three consecutive two-out singles but Coppen struck out Zachary Zajac to end the threat. In the sixth inning, Coppen gave up a leadoff double to Zajac but got two quick outs before leaving the game.

In the second inning, Coppen gave up a leadoff single and walk but rallied for three consecutive outs.

The defense also contributed. In the fourth inning, outfielder Tyler Bonney threw out a RCP runner trying to advance to third base from first base on a single. Avon’s outfielders made 10 outs including five putouts by center fielder Max Raha.

“We are ready for whatever,” Borenstein said. “If we keep playing defense and hitting like this we will be fine.”

Like many teams at this time of year, Avon is a bit shorthanded with two players who can pitch – Ben Angus and Ed Janoski – who are not available due to previous commitments. Angus may be available on Friday.

“Everyone is ready to do whatever they have to do to contribute,” Borenstein said. “Iin our situation, wre’ finally taking the right approach (at the plate) moving guys over and making adjustments in the game.”

Avon had 1-0 in the third inning when they loaded the bases thanks to a walk and consecutive singles from Raha and Boudreau, who laid down an outstanding bunt and raced to the bag. Emmett Borenstein’s sacrifice fly drove in a run for a 2-0 lead and Danny Bae’s sacrifice fly moved a runner to third base.

Leopold ripped a two-out double to center field to drive in another two runs for a 4-0 lead.

A pair of two-out RBI singles from RCP’s Justin Fraleigh and Anthony Gagliardi in the third inning cut the Avon lead to two runs, 4-2.

Post 201 added four runs in the fifth to take an 8-2 lead thanks to a pair of RCP errors and a two-run double from Tyler Nyberg.

Avon 9, RCP 3

At Cromwell

Avon (14-8) 013 040 0 – 9-11-1

RCP (17-4) 002 000 1 – 3-6-3

Luke Coppen, Danny Galliher (5) and Emmett Borenstein; Zachary Zajac, Nicholas Polizonis (5) and Polizonis, Zajac (5); WP: Coppen (2-1); LP: Zajac; 2B: Nick Amatulli (A), Matt Leopold (A), Tyler Nyberg (A), Zach Zajac (RCP)

2021 American Legion baseball state tournament