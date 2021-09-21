Two valley teams in first top 10 poll of season; Canton wins 2nd game

Two Farmington Valley programs are in the top 10 of the first Connecticut high school field hockey poll since November 2019.

Undefeated Farmington (4-0) is ranked No. 4 with Granby (2-0) ranked No. 10. The top three teams in the poll are each from the FCIAC with Darien (3-0), New Canaan (3-0) and Staples (3-0-1) rounding out the top three.

There was no top 10 poll last fall as state field hockey teams played a limited regional schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staples was the top team in the final top 10 poll of 2019.

Farmington has outscored their first four opponents by a combined score of 14-0, including a 1-0 win over Avon last week. The River Hawks host Canton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the George Bennett Field at Farmington High.

Canton 4, Somers 1

Gabby DelSanto had two goals while Maggie Gibbons had a goal and an assist to the lead the Canton High field hockey team to a 4-1 win over Somers in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Monday.

Emma Foy also scored for the Warriors (2-0, 2-0 NCCC) while Mary DeRitis had two assists and Callie Riley had one. Goalie Lyla O’Connor made 15 saves in net to earn the victory.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they challenge No. 4 Farmington (4-0) at 5 p.m. at Farmington High School. The Warriors close out the week with a game on Friday at Southington.

Connecticut High School Coaches top 10 field hockey poll

Week 1, Monday, Sept, 20, 2021

Team Rec. Pts LYr Class 1. Darien 3-0 3 L 2. New Canaan 3-0 nr L 3. Staples 3-0-1 1 L 4. Farmington 4-0 nr L 5. Guilford 2-0 2 M 6. Glastonbury 3-0-1 nr L 7. Valley Regional 5-0 nr S 8. Old Saybrook 6-0 nr S 9. Wethersfield 4-0 nr M 10. Granby 2-0 4 S Others receiving votes: Greenwich (3-0), Ridgefield (2-2), Pomperaug (3-0), Hall (2-0), Hand (2-1), North Branford (3-1), Conard (2-0-1), Joel Barlow (2-0), Bethel (2-1), Stonington (2-01), Wilton (2-1-1) Voters: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.

LYear: Ranking in final top 10 poll of 2019 season in November, 2019.

Poll compiled by Janet Dickey.