Darien remains in the top spot in field hockey top 10 poll

Darien remains the No. 1 team in the latest state top 10 field hockey poll with five first place votes but No. 2 New Canaan is just four points out of the top spot.
Farmington, which beat Canton, 2-1 last week on the turf at George Bennett Field, is ranked No. 5 in the latest poll.
Connecticut High School Coaches top 10 field hockey poll
Week 2, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (5)
|6-0
|114
|1
|L
|2. New Canaan (1)
|6-0
|110
|2
|L
|3. Valley Regional
|8-0
|71
|7
|S
|4. Guilford
|4-0
|64
|5
|M
|5. Farmington
|5-0
|62
|4
|L
|6. Wethersfield
|6-0
|58
|9
|M
|7. Staples
|4-1-1
|55
|3
|L
|8. Hall
|4-0
|41
|13
|L
|9. Pomperaug
|5-0-0-1
|32
|12
|M
|10. Old Saybrook
|6-1-1
|24
|8
|S
|Also receiving votes: Greenwich (4-1-0-1) 18, Ridgefield (4-2) 16, Glastonbury (3-0-1-1) and Thomaston (4-0) 15, Immaculate (4-1-0-1) 10, North Branford (4-1-1) 8, Stonington (3-1) 7
|Voters: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.
Poll compiled by Janet Dickey.