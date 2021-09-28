Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Darien remains in the top spot in field hockey top 10 poll – The Collinsville Press
Field hockey

Darien remains in the top spot in field hockey top 10 poll

Darien remains the No. 1 team in the latest state top 10 field hockey poll with five first place votes but No. 2 New Canaan is just four points out of the top spot.

Farmington, which beat Canton, 2-1 last week on the turf at George Bennett Field, is ranked No. 5 in the latest poll.

Connecticut High School Coaches top 10 field hockey poll

Week 2, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Darien (5) 6-0 114 1 L
2. New Canaan (1) 6-0 110 2 L
3. Valley Regional 8-0 71 7 S
4. Guilford 4-0 64 5 M
5. Farmington 5-0 62 4 L
6. Wethersfield 6-0 58 9 M
7. Staples 4-1-1 55 3 L
8. Hall 4-0 41 13 L
9. Pomperaug 5-0-0-1 32 12 M
10. Old Saybrook 6-1-1 24 8 S
Also receiving votes: Greenwich (4-1-0-1) 18, Ridgefield (4-2) 16, Glastonbury (3-0-1-1) and Thomaston (4-0) 15, Immaculate (4-1-0-1) 10, North Branford (4-1-1) 8, Stonington (3-1) 7
Voters: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.
Poll compiled by Janet Dickey.

 

 

