Darien remains No. 1 in latest field hockey coaches poll

Darien remained the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in the latest Connecticut field hockey top 10 coaches poll. The undefeated Blue Wave (7-0) received all seven first place votes. New Canaan remained at No. 2 with Guilford moving up one spot to No. 3.
Connecticut field hockey top 10 coaches poll
Week 3, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (7)
|8-0
|140
|1
|L
|2. New Canaan
|8-0
|126
|2
|L
|3. Guilford
|7-0
|100
|4
|M
|4. Staples
|6-1-1
|79
|7
|L
|5. Hall
|5-0-1
|75
|8
|L
|6. Wethersfield
|7-0
|7-0
|6
|M
|7. Valley Regional
|7-0-1
|62
|3
|S
|8. Pomperaug
|6-0-0-1
|48
|9
|M
|9. Thomaston
|6-0
|41
|nr
|S
|10. Greenwich
|6-1-0-1
|30
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Joel Barlow (6-1) 21, Old Saybrook (8-1-1) 17, Ridgefield (6-2-1) 15, Farmington (5-1-1-1) and Stonington (6-1) 8
|Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.
Compiled by Janet Dickey, Westbrook