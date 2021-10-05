Darien remains No. 1 in latest field hockey coaches poll

Darien remained the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in the latest Connecticut field hockey top 10 coaches poll. The undefeated Blue Wave (7-0) received all seven first place votes. New Canaan remained at No. 2 with Guilford moving up one spot to No. 3.

Connecticut field hockey top 10 coaches poll

Week 3, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (7) 8-0 140 1 L 2. New Canaan 8-0 126 2 L 3. Guilford 7-0 100 4 M 4. Staples 6-1-1 79 7 L 5. Hall 5-0-1 75 8 L 6. Wethersfield 7-0 7-0 6 M 7. Valley Regional 7-0-1 62 3 S 8. Pomperaug 6-0-0-1 48 9 M 9. Thomaston 6-0 41 nr S 10. Greenwich 6-1-0-1 30 nr L Also receiving votes: Joel Barlow (6-1) 21, Old Saybrook (8-1-1) 17, Ridgefield (6-2-1) 15, Farmington (5-1-1-1) and Stonington (6-1) 8 Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.

Compiled by Janet Dickey, Westbrook