Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Darien tops New Canaan in FCIAC final, regains No. 1 spot in top 10 poll – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Field hockey

Darien tops New Canaan in FCIAC final, regains No. 1 spot in top 10 poll

Avon and Masuk battle in a second round Class M tournament game earlier this week. Avon eliminated Masuk, 4-2.

Darien has regained the top spot in the final regular season top 10 field hockey coaches poll. The Blue Wave (18-1) moved back into the top spot after beating FCIAC rival New Canaan, 1-0 in double OT in the final of the FCIAC tournament.

Guilford (18-1) won three games including a 3-0 shutout over Cheshire in the Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) tournament final and moved up to No. 3 in the poll. Hall (14-0-2) slipped to No. 4. There is no post-season field hockey tournament in the Central Connecticut Conference.

A final poll will be released at the conclusion of the CIAC state tournaments. The finals will be Saturday, Nov. 20 in Wethersfield.

State top 10 field hockey coaches poll.

Week 8, November 8, 2021

Team Rec Pts. LW Class
1. Darien (6) 18-1 138 2 L
2. New Canaan (1) 18-1 126 1 L
3. Guilford 18-1 108 4 M
4. Hall 14-0-2 86 3 L
5. Valley Regional 16-1-1 69 5 S
6. Staples 13-3-1 68 6 L
7. Cheshire 15-3-1 52 7 L
8. Wethersfield 15-1 48 8 M
9. North Branford 14-2-2 36 nr S
10. Ridgefield 13-4-1 35 nr L
Also receiving votes: Glastonbury (12-1-2-1) 31, Greenwich (12-4-0-1) and Newtown (14-4) 6
Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk

 

Conference tournaments

FCIAC Tournament
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Darien 8, Trumbull 0
New Canaan def. Fairfield Ludlowe
Staples 5, Wilton 4
Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1
Semifinals (Nov. 2)
At Brien McMahon
Darien 2, Staples 1
New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1, 2 OT
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Brien McMahon
Darien 1, New Canaan 0, 2 OT

Shoreline Conference
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Valley Regional 9, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0
North Branford 3, Old Saybrook 1
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Indian River
North Branford 2, Valley Regional 1

Eastern Connecticut Conference
Semifinals
Stonington 3, Waterford 0
Fitch 3, East Lyme 0
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Stonington
Fitch 1, Stonington 0

Southern Connecticut Conference 
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Guilford 10, Mercy 0
Cheshire 1, Amity 0
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Lauralton Hall 1
Branford 2, Hand 1
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Cheshire 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Guilford 4, Branford 1
Championship (Nov. 3)
Guilford 3, Cheshire 0

Southwest Conference
Quarterfinals (Oct. 28)
Newtown 3, Immaculate 0
Masuk 2, New Fairfield 1
Pomperaug 3, Bethel 0
Joel Barlow 4, New Milford 0
Semifinals (Nov. 2)
Newtown 1, Masuk 0, OT
Joel Barlow def. Pomperaug
Championship (Nov. 4)
Newtown 4, Joel Barlow 0

No conference tournaments in NCCC, Berkshire League or Central Connecticut Conference.

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Field hockey