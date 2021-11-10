Darien tops New Canaan in FCIAC final, regains No. 1 spot in top 10 poll

Darien has regained the top spot in the final regular season top 10 field hockey coaches poll. The Blue Wave (18-1) moved back into the top spot after beating FCIAC rival New Canaan, 1-0 in double OT in the final of the FCIAC tournament.
Guilford (18-1) won three games including a 3-0 shutout over Cheshire in the Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) tournament final and moved up to No. 3 in the poll. Hall (14-0-2) slipped to No. 4. There is no post-season field hockey tournament in the Central Connecticut Conference.
A final poll will be released at the conclusion of the CIAC state tournaments. The finals will be Saturday, Nov. 20 in Wethersfield.
State top 10 field hockey coaches poll.
Week 8, November 8, 2021
|Team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (6)
|18-1
|138
|2
|L
|2. New Canaan (1)
|18-1
|126
|1
|L
|3. Guilford
|18-1
|108
|4
|M
|4. Hall
|14-0-2
|86
|3
|L
|5. Valley Regional
|16-1-1
|69
|5
|S
|6. Staples
|13-3-1
|68
|6
|L
|7. Cheshire
|15-3-1
|52
|7
|L
|8. Wethersfield
|15-1
|48
|8
|M
|9. North Branford
|14-2-2
|36
|nr
|S
|10. Ridgefield
|13-4-1
|35
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Glastonbury (12-1-2-1) 31, Greenwich (12-4-0-1) and Newtown (14-4) 6
|Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk
Conference tournaments
FCIAC Tournament
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Darien 8, Trumbull 0
New Canaan def. Fairfield Ludlowe
Staples 5, Wilton 4
Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1
Semifinals (Nov. 2)
At Brien McMahon
Darien 2, Staples 1
New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1, 2 OT
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Brien McMahon
Darien 1, New Canaan 0, 2 OT
Shoreline Conference
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Valley Regional 9, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0
North Branford 3, Old Saybrook 1
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Indian River
North Branford 2, Valley Regional 1
Eastern Connecticut Conference
Semifinals
Stonington 3, Waterford 0
Fitch 3, East Lyme 0
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Stonington
Fitch 1, Stonington 0
Southern Connecticut Conference
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Guilford 10, Mercy 0
Cheshire 1, Amity 0
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Lauralton Hall 1
Branford 2, Hand 1
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Cheshire 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Guilford 4, Branford 1
Championship (Nov. 3)
Guilford 3, Cheshire 0
Southwest Conference
Quarterfinals (Oct. 28)
Newtown 3, Immaculate 0
Masuk 2, New Fairfield 1
Pomperaug 3, Bethel 0
Joel Barlow 4, New Milford 0
Semifinals (Nov. 2)
Newtown 1, Masuk 0, OT
Joel Barlow def. Pomperaug
Championship (Nov. 4)
Newtown 4, Joel Barlow 0
No conference tournaments in NCCC, Berkshire League or Central Connecticut Conference.