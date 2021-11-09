Neamtz has three goals as No. 8 Avon eliminates Masuk, 4-2

AVON, Nov. 9, 2021 – The Avon High field hockey team has been on a roll.

The Falcons finished the regular season by giving up just two goals in their final seven games, going 4-1-2 in the process with five shutouts.

Avon kept the train rolling in the second round of the Class M state tournament. The No. 8 Falcons won their fourth straight game Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over No. 8 Masuk-Monroe.

Junior Kendall Neamtz scored three goals for the Falcons (10-4-2-1) and has scored eight goals in the last four games. Olivia Brown had her second goal of the season for Avon.

“We’re peaking at the right time (of the season),” Avon High coach Terri Ziemnicki said. “Everyone is beginning to trust each other and are playing well together.”

Neamtz had three goals and an assist while Missy Blaha had two assists while Celia Cleary added one assist. Katrina Frez made four stops in net to earn the victory.

“We’re not relying on one or two people,” Ziemnicki said. “We’re focused on playing well and playing together.”

Avon advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they will face top-ranked Guilford on the road beginning at 2 p.m. The Grizzlies (19-1) are ranked No. 3 in the latest state top 10 coaches poll and won the Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) championship last week.

Avon 4, Masuk 2

At Avon

Masuk (9-6-1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 2

Avon (10-4-2-1) 0 0 0 0 — 4

Goals: Kendal Neamtz (A) 3, Olivia Brown (A), Molly Halliday (M), Isabel Viglione (M); Assists: Missy Blaha (A) 2, Neamtz (A), Celia Cleary (A); Emma Cusa (M), Mia Dellipoali (M); Saves: Valerie Vilca (M), Katrina Frez (A) 4