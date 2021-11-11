Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
No. 1 Guilford eliminates Avon from field hockey tournament – The Collinsville Press
Field hockey

No. 1 Guilford eliminates Avon from field hockey tournament

GUILFORD, Nov. 11, 2021 – For the fourth time in five post-season games, the No. 1 Guilford field hockey team pitched a shutout with a 6-0 win over Avon in Thursday’s Class M quarterfinal game.

The Grizzlies (18-1) received three goals from Maddie Epke and a goal and two assists from Payton Root to eliminate the Falcons (10-5-2-1). Guilford will face No. 4 Pomperaug on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Guilford opened the Class M tournament with a 7-0 win over New Milford and had two shutouts in the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament, including a 3-0 win over Cheshire in the SCC Tournament title game.

No. 8 Avon received seven saves in net from goalie Katrina Frez. It was the third time in the last five years that the Grizzlies bounced Avon out of the tournament.

