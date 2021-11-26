Greenwich is voted No. 1 in final top 10 volleyball poll of the season

For the first time, Greenwich has been named the top girls volleyball team in the state after voting in the state top 10 coaches poll.

The Cardinals (26-1) won the Class LL championship with a 3-0 sweep over Fairfield Ludlowe and also claimed the FCIAC Tournament title. Greenwich received 20 of the 24 first place votes.

Previously, Greenwich’s best finish in the top10 poll was No. 2 in 2017 behind RHAM. The coaches poll dates back to 1988.

RHAM (23-2) finished No. 2 in the poll after their 3-0 sweep of Simsbury in the Class L championship match. The Trojans were making their first title appearance since 1972 when the sport was still a winter sport.

Darien (21-3) was ranked No. 3 in the final poll with Class M champion Weston (27-0) ranked No. 4 and Fairfield Ludlowe coming in at No. 5. Weston, which outlasted Seymour, 3-2 in the finals, is the first team to go undefeated since RHAM in 2017 when the Raptors were 26-0. Weston won three matches in the SWC Tournament and four in the Class M tournament to win 27 matches.

The high school girls volleyball top 10 poll as voted by coaches around the state. First place votes in parentheses.

FINAL, November 24, 2021

School Rec Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (20) 26-1 470 1 LL 2. RHAM (2) 23-2 418 2 L 3, Darien 21-3 420 4 LL 4. Weston 27-0 316 t5 M 5, Fairfield Ludlowe 19-7 232 nr LL 6. Lyman Memorial (1) 22-3 196 nr S 7. Cheshire 24-1 180 3 LL 8. Simsbury 21-7 138 nr L 9. Conard 18-3 124 t5 LL 10. Seymour 24-1 108 6 M Also receiving votes: xxx Coaches voting: Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Jim Mann, Lewis Mills; Craig Brown, East Haven; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Seth Davis, Amity; Rich Heitz, Southington; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Emily Vigue, Lyman Memorial; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Jon Shepro, Staples; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Kerry Roller, Conard; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Nicole Trommelen, Trumbull; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Laurie LaRusso, Darien; Alex Park, Manchester; Laura Arena, Farmington; Tim Guernsey, RHAM

Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM

CIAC state championships

Class LL

Greenwich 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)

Class L

RHAM 3, Simsbury 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20)

Class M

Weston 3, Seymour 2 (25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-10)

Class S

Lyman Memorial 3, Coventry 0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-13)

Conference volleyball tournaments

2021 CCC girls volleyball tournament

Monday, Nov. 1

First round

(1) RHAM 3, (16) New Britain 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-6)

(2) Conard 3, (15) Platt 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-23)

(3) E.O. Smith 3, (14) Farmington 2 (18-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 17-15)

(4) Maloney 3, (13) East Catholic 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15)

(5) Southington 3, (12) East Hartford 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-8)

(6) Glastonbury 3, (11) Bristol Central 2 (20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12)

(7) Bristol Eastern 3, (10) Plainville 0 (25-4, 25-16, 25-11)

(9) Simsbury 3, (8) South Windsor 2

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Quarterfinals

Simsbury 3, RHAM 2 (26-24, 8-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11)

Bristol Eastern 3, Conard 2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11)

Glastonbury 3, E.O. Smith 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-13)

Southington 3, Maloney 1 (25-12, 30-32, 25-18, 25-22)

Thursday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at Simsbury

Bristol Eastern 3, Glastonbury 1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19)

Simsbury 3, Southington 1 (25-16, 25-12, 14-25, 25-22)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Championship at Simsbury

Bristol Eastern 3, Simsbury 1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18)

Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC)

First Round

(3) North Haven 3, (14) Sacred Heart Academy 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-9)

(4) Branford 3, (13) Lauralton Hall 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23)

(5) Daniel Hand 3, (12) Foran 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-16)

(6) Mercy 3, (11) Hamden 2 (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13

(7) Jonathan Law 3, (10) Lyman Hall 0 (25-23, 25-20, 28-26)

(8) Guilford 3, (9) Sheehan 1 (25-16, 25016, 24-26, 25-12)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, Nov. 2

(2) Amity Regional 3, Jonathan Law 1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21)

Mercy 3, North Haven 1 (27-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21)

(1) Cheshire 3, Guilford 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-11)

Daniel Hand 3, Branford 1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17)

Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 4

Cheshire 3, Daniel Hand 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23)

Amity Regional 3, Mercy 1 (25-17, 14-25, 25-9, 25-23)

Championship Game – Saturday, Nov. 6

At West Haven

Cheshire 3, Amity Regional 1 (25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19)

FCIAC Tournament

Quarterfinals – Tues, Nov. 2

Greenwich 3, Warde 0

Darien 3, St. Joseph 0

Ludlowe 3, Ridgefield 0

Trumbull 3, Wilton 0

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Thurs., Nov. 4

Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0

Darien 3, Ludlowe 0

Final at Ludlowe – Sat., Nov. 6

Greenwich 3, Darien 1 (25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22)

Southwest Conference (SWC)

Quarterfinals, Nov. 1

Weston 3, Stratford 0

Joel Barlow 3, New Milford 1

Newtown 3, Masuk 0

Pomperaug 3, Brookfield 1

Semifinals, Nov. 3

Newtown 3, Pomperaug 1

Weston 3, Joel Barlow 0

Championship, Nov. 3

Weston 3, Newtown 2 (26-28, 25-12, 26-24, 16-25, 15-12)

Shoreline Conference

First round, Nov. 1

(4) Coginchaug 3, (5) Valley Regional 2

(3) Hale-Ray 3, (6) Lyme-Old Lyme 0

Semifinals, Nov. 3

(1) Haddam-Killingworth 3, Coginchaug 2

Hale Ray 3, (2) East Hampton 2

Championship, Nov. 5 at Morgan

Haddam Killingworth 3, Hale Ray 0

Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC)

Division I

Semifinals, Nov. 3

(1) Lyman Memorial 3, (4) Ledyard 1

(2) Waterford 3, (3) Plainfield 2

Final, Nov. 5

East Lyme 3, Lyman Memorial 1

Division II

Semifinals

(1) Ledyard 3, (4) Montville 0

(2) East Lyme 3, (3) Fitch 0

Final, Nov. 5

Bacon Academy 3, Ledyard 1

Naugatuck Valley League

Quarterfinals

Seymour 3, Holy Cross 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-11)

Kennedy 3, Wolcott 2 (25-15, 9-25, 25-11, 13-25, 15-9)

Naugatuck 3, Watertown 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-15)

Woodland 3, Torrington 2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-5)

Semifinals

Woodland 3, Naugatuck 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)

Seymour 3, Kennedy 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-16)

Championship

Seymour 3, Woodland 2 (23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-13)

NCCC tournament

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Quarterfinals

(1) Granby 3, (8) Canton 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-18)

(2) Suffield 3, (7) Ellington 0

(3) Coventry def. (6) SMSA (25-14, 23-25, 25-9, 27-25)

(4) Bolton 3, (5) Rockville 1 (25-11, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15)

Thursday, Nov. 4

Semifinals

Granby 3, Bolton 0 (25-17, 25-5, 25-14)

Suffield 3, Coventry 0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-15)

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship

Suffield 3, Granby 2 (27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8)

Connecticut Technical Conference (CTC)

Quarterfinals

(1) Wolcott Tech def. (8) Windham Tech

(5) Kaynor Tech def. (4) Prince Tech

(2) Goodwin Tech def. (7) O’Brien Tech

(6) Whitney Tech def. (3) Norwich Tech

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Wolcott Tech 3, Kaynor Tech 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-9)

Goodwin Tech def. Whitney Tech

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 6 at Norwich Tech

Wolcott Tech 3, Goodwin Tech 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-22)