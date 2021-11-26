Greenwich is voted No. 1 in final top 10 volleyball poll of the season

For the first time, Greenwich has been named the top girls volleyball team in the state after voting in the state top 10 coaches poll.
The Cardinals (26-1) won the Class LL championship with a 3-0 sweep over Fairfield Ludlowe and also claimed the FCIAC Tournament title. Greenwich received 20 of the 24 first place votes.
Previously, Greenwich’s best finish in the top10 poll was No. 2 in 2017 behind RHAM. The coaches poll dates back to 1988.
RHAM (23-2) finished No. 2 in the poll after their 3-0 sweep of Simsbury in the Class L championship match. The Trojans were making their first title appearance since 1972 when the sport was still a winter sport.
Darien (21-3) was ranked No. 3 in the final poll with Class M champion Weston (27-0) ranked No. 4 and Fairfield Ludlowe coming in at No. 5. Weston, which outlasted Seymour, 3-2 in the finals, is the first team to go undefeated since RHAM in 2017 when the Raptors were 26-0. Weston won three matches in the SWC Tournament and four in the Class M tournament to win 27 matches.
The high school girls volleyball top 10 poll as voted by coaches around the state. First place votes in parentheses.
FINAL, November 24, 2021
|School
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (20)
|26-1
|470
|1
|LL
|2. RHAM (2)
|23-2
|418
|2
|L
|3, Darien
|21-3
|420
|4
|LL
|4. Weston
|27-0
|316
|t5
|M
|5, Fairfield Ludlowe
|19-7
|232
|nr
|LL
|6. Lyman Memorial (1)
|22-3
|196
|nr
|S
|7. Cheshire
|24-1
|180
|3
|LL
|8. Simsbury
|21-7
|138
|nr
|L
|9. Conard
|18-3
|124
|t5
|LL
|10. Seymour
|24-1
|108
|6
|M
Also receiving votes:
|Coaches voting: Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Jim Mann, Lewis Mills; Craig Brown, East Haven; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Seth Davis, Amity; Rich Heitz, Southington; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Emily Vigue, Lyman Memorial; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Jon Shepro, Staples; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Kerry Roller, Conard; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Nicole Trommelen, Trumbull; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Laurie LaRusso, Darien; Alex Park, Manchester; Laura Arena, Farmington; Tim Guernsey, RHAM
Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM
CIAC state championships
Class LL
Greenwich 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)
Class L
RHAM 3, Simsbury 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20)
Class M
Weston 3, Seymour 2 (25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-10)
Class S
Lyman Memorial 3, Coventry 0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-13)
Conference volleyball tournaments
2021 CCC girls volleyball tournament
Monday, Nov. 1
First round
(1) RHAM 3, (16) New Britain 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-6)
(2) Conard 3, (15) Platt 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-23)
(3) E.O. Smith 3, (14) Farmington 2 (18-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 17-15)
(4) Maloney 3, (13) East Catholic 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15)
(5) Southington 3, (12) East Hartford 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-8)
(6) Glastonbury 3, (11) Bristol Central 2 (20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12)
(7) Bristol Eastern 3, (10) Plainville 0 (25-4, 25-16, 25-11)
(9) Simsbury 3, (8) South Windsor 2
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Quarterfinals
Simsbury 3, RHAM 2 (26-24, 8-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11)
Bristol Eastern 3, Conard 2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11)
Glastonbury 3, E.O. Smith 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-13)
Southington 3, Maloney 1 (25-12, 30-32, 25-18, 25-22)
Thursday, Nov. 4
Semifinals at Simsbury
Bristol Eastern 3, Glastonbury 1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19)
Simsbury 3, Southington 1 (25-16, 25-12, 14-25, 25-22)
Saturday, Nov. 6
Championship at Simsbury
Bristol Eastern 3, Simsbury 1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18)
Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC)
First Round
(3) North Haven 3, (14) Sacred Heart Academy 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-9)
(4) Branford 3, (13) Lauralton Hall 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23)
(5) Daniel Hand 3, (12) Foran 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-16)
(6) Mercy 3, (11) Hamden 2 (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13
(7) Jonathan Law 3, (10) Lyman Hall 0 (25-23, 25-20, 28-26)
(8) Guilford 3, (9) Sheehan 1 (25-16, 25016, 24-26, 25-12)
Quarterfinals – Tuesday, Nov. 2
(2) Amity Regional 3, Jonathan Law 1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21)
Mercy 3, North Haven 1 (27-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21)
(1) Cheshire 3, Guilford 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-11)
Daniel Hand 3, Branford 1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17)
Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 4
Cheshire 3, Daniel Hand 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23)
Amity Regional 3, Mercy 1 (25-17, 14-25, 25-9, 25-23)
Championship Game – Saturday, Nov. 6
At West Haven
Cheshire 3, Amity Regional 1 (25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19)
FCIAC Tournament
Quarterfinals – Tues, Nov. 2
Greenwich 3, Warde 0
Darien 3, St. Joseph 0
Ludlowe 3, Ridgefield 0
Trumbull 3, Wilton 0
Semifinals at Ludlowe – Thurs., Nov. 4
Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0
Darien 3, Ludlowe 0
Final at Ludlowe – Sat., Nov. 6
Greenwich 3, Darien 1 (25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22)
Southwest Conference (SWC)
Quarterfinals, Nov. 1
Weston 3, Stratford 0
Joel Barlow 3, New Milford 1
Newtown 3, Masuk 0
Pomperaug 3, Brookfield 1
Semifinals, Nov. 3
Newtown 3, Pomperaug 1
Weston 3, Joel Barlow 0
Championship, Nov. 3
Weston 3, Newtown 2 (26-28, 25-12, 26-24, 16-25, 15-12)
Shoreline Conference
First round, Nov. 1
(4) Coginchaug 3, (5) Valley Regional 2
(3) Hale-Ray 3, (6) Lyme-Old Lyme 0
Semifinals, Nov. 3
(1) Haddam-Killingworth 3, Coginchaug 2
Hale Ray 3, (2) East Hampton 2
Championship, Nov. 5 at Morgan
Haddam Killingworth 3, Hale Ray 0
Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC)
Division I
Semifinals, Nov. 3
(1) Lyman Memorial 3, (4) Ledyard 1
(2) Waterford 3, (3) Plainfield 2
Final, Nov. 5
East Lyme 3, Lyman Memorial 1
Division II
Semifinals
(1) Ledyard 3, (4) Montville 0
(2) East Lyme 3, (3) Fitch 0
Final, Nov. 5
Bacon Academy 3, Ledyard 1
Naugatuck Valley League
Quarterfinals
Seymour 3, Holy Cross 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-11)
Kennedy 3, Wolcott 2 (25-15, 9-25, 25-11, 13-25, 15-9)
Naugatuck 3, Watertown 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-15)
Woodland 3, Torrington 2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-5)
Semifinals
Woodland 3, Naugatuck 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)
Seymour 3, Kennedy 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-16)
Championship
Seymour 3, Woodland 2 (23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-13)
NCCC tournament
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Quarterfinals
(1) Granby 3, (8) Canton 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-18)
(2) Suffield 3, (7) Ellington 0
(3) Coventry def. (6) SMSA (25-14, 23-25, 25-9, 27-25)
(4) Bolton 3, (5) Rockville 1 (25-11, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15)
Thursday, Nov. 4
Semifinals
Granby 3, Bolton 0 (25-17, 25-5, 25-14)
Suffield 3, Coventry 0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-15)
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship
Suffield 3, Granby 2 (27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8)
Connecticut Technical Conference (CTC)
Quarterfinals
(1) Wolcott Tech def. (8) Windham Tech
(5) Kaynor Tech def. (4) Prince Tech
(2) Goodwin Tech def. (7) O’Brien Tech
(6) Whitney Tech def. (3) Norwich Tech
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Wolcott Tech 3, Kaynor Tech 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-9)
Goodwin Tech def. Whitney Tech
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 6 at Norwich Tech
Wolcott Tech 3, Goodwin Tech 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-22)