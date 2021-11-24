New Canaan voted top team in state in final field hockey poll of season

With a 3-1 win over Wilton in the Class L championship game, the New Canaan field hockey team secured a state championship and the No. 1 spot in the final top 10 state coaches poll for the first time since 1997.

New Canaan was a unanimous selection as the No.1 team with all seven voters selecting the Rams as the best team in the state in 2021.

The Rams rolled through the regular season with an undefeated 16-0 record only to fall to Darien in the FCIAC championship game, 1-0, in double overtime for its lone loss of the season. New Canaan (22-1) went undefeated in the state tournament with four wins including the win over the Warriors in the title game.

FCIAC teams had three of the top four spots in the poll with Wilton finishing third and Darien (20-2) coming in at No. 4. The only losses of the year for Darien came from New Canaan in a 2-1 loss on Oct. 22 and to Wilton on penalty strokes in the Class L semifinals.

Class M champion Guilford (22-1), whose only loss was a 6-0 shutout at the hands of Darien in October, was voted the No. 2 team in the poll. The Grizzlies went 7-0 in a pair of post-season tournaments – the SCC Tournament and Class M tournament. Guilford won their final 13 games of the season.

Class S champion North Branford (18-2-2) ranked No. 5 in the final poll. The Thunderbirds shutout Stonington, 2-0 in the Class S title game.

The final state top 10 field hockey as voted by coaches from around the state.

FINAL, Nov. 22, 2021

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (7) 22-1 140 2 L 2. Guilford 22-1 114 3 M 3. Wilton 12-5-4 106 nr L 4. Darien 20-2 99 1 L 5. North Branford 18-2-2 87 9 S 6. Wethersfield 18-2 67 8 M 7. Glastonbury 14-2-2-1 56 11 L 8. Stonington 18-4 52 nr S 9. Staples 13-4-1 24 6 L 10. Joel Barlow 15-4 20 nr M Others receiving votes: Valley Regional (17-2-1) 17, Hall (15-1-2) 13, Granby (12-6) and Thomaston (14-3-2) 12, Greenwich (12-4-0-1) 8, Ridgefield (14-5-1) 7, Cheshire (16-4-1) 6 Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington.

Poll compiled by Janet Dickey

2021 CIAC state championship games

Class L: New Canaan 3, Wilton 1

Class M: Guilford 4, Wethersfield 0

Class S: North Branford 2, Stonington 0

Recent top 10 poll champions

2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Staples (21-1-2)

2018: Staples (22-1)

2017: Hand (20-1-2)

2016: Darien (16-2-3)

2015: Wilton (17-5)

2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)

2013: Darien (21-1-1)

2012: Darien (21-1)

2011: Cheshire (22-1)

2010: Darien (22-0)

2009: Darien (22-0)

2008: Darien (21-0-1)

2007: Darien (18-3)

2006: Greenwich (20-2)

2005: Greenwich (21-1)

2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)

2003: Pomperaug (22-0)

2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)

2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)

2000: Granby

1999: Canton (15-2-3)

1998: Canton (18-1-1)

1997: New Canaan

1996: Cheshire

1995: Canton (17-0-3)