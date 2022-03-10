Avon diver Sarah Grady finishes second at Class M meet

MIDDLETOWN, March 10, 2022 – Three divers that helped the Avon High boys swimming and diving team win the CCC North championship meet on Saturday dove well in the diving portion of the Class M championships Thursday night at Wesleyan University.

Avon’s junior Sarah Grady finished second in Class M diving with a score of 389.20. Only Wilton sophomore Griffin Casey was better with a score of 464.00.

Junior Gabrielle Fisher was tenth with a score of 306.80 while sophomore teammate Lauren Frey was 17th with a score of 234.65. Grady won diving at the CCC North championship meet with Fisher taking third and Frey finishing fifth, picking up crucial points for the Falcons, who beat E.O. Smith/Tolland by just 13 points.

Grady’s silver medal is the best finish for an Avon girl competing in a CIAC boys championship meet. The previous best finish was a sixth place finish by Jillian Strassner in 2006 in the 100 yard backstroke.

It’s also the best performance by an Avon diver since Jon Feldman, who won a Class S title in 2007 and took third in Class M in 2008.

Since Avon doesn’t field a team during the fall when girls swimming is conducted by the CIAC, girls are welcome to swim on the boys team during the winter season but must meet boys swimming qualifying standards to swim in the state championship meets.

Trials for the swimming events at the Class M meet will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Pool in West Hartford. Finals for the Class M meet will be Wednesday, March 16, beginning at 6 p.m., also at Cornestone, which was Avon’s home pool this season.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the CIAC is hosting boys swimming championship meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 Class M championship meet

At Middletown (Wesleyan)

Diving: 1. Griffin Casey, Wilton 464, 2. Sarah Grady, Avon 389.2, 3. Cody Schad, Middletown 387, 4. Diego Carrillo, Middletown 356.3, 5. Alexander Hauser, Hand 353.25, 6. Tyler Robie, Pomperaug 347, 7. Aiden Melnyk, Berlin 323.4, 8. Emma Nugai, Watertown 321.65, 9. Satchel Diaz, Pomperaug 308.7, 10. 10. Gabrielle Fisher, Avon 306.80

Other scores: 17. Lauren Frey, Avon, 234.65