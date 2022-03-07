Avon’s Carver Morgan earns All-New England honors in the mile

BOSTON, March 5, 2022 – Avon High’s Carver Morgan ran a personal-best 4:18.11 in the one mile at the New England championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center and finished fifth to earn All-New England honors.

Morgan became just the second Avon High athlete to earn All-New England honors in indoor track and field. Morgan qualified by finishing fifth at week ago at the State Open championships in the 1,600 meters but the one mile is run at the indoor New England meet.

Jacob Connolly of East Greenwich, R.I., won the event with a time of 4:13.88 with Wilbur Cross’ Nikita Omelchenko finishing second in 4:15.92. Hale-Ray’s Sean Kennedy Wonneberger was fourth in 4:16.96.

Avon’s Paul Netland competed in the 55 meter hurdles and finished 16th with a time of 8.22 seconds. Canton’s Nate Cournean was 14th in the race with a time of 8.21 seconds.

Lewis Mills’ Michael Johnson finished fourth with a time of 7.55 seconds. Johnson was fourth in qualifying with a time of 7.78 seconds, also earning All-New England honors. Johnson was also finished ninth in the 300 meters with a time of 36.21.

2022 New England indoor track and field results