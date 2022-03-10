Singh signs letter of intent to attend LaSalle

Avon High’s Arya Singh has signed a letter of intent to attend LaSalle University in Philadelphia, where she plans to compete on the women’s rowing team. LaSalle, a Division I program, completes in the Atlantic 10.

Singh joined the Avon High crew team as a freshman and was a rower. She has since become a coxswain and has filled that role for the last years with the Falcons. “I’ve been a coxswain for almost two years now and love it, which is why I wanted to do it in college and was given this amazing opportunity,” she said.