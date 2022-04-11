Canton rebounds from first loss with win over Ellington in lacrosse

CANTON, April 11, 2022 – Ryan Weller had four goals and four assists while Chris Gottlieb had three goals to lead the Canton High boys lacrosse team to an 11-6 win over Ellington in North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) play on Monday on the turf field.

The Warriors (3-1, 2-1 NCCC) never trailed and successfully rebounded from a challenging 16-12 loss to Somers on Friday.

Mark Freedenberg had a goal and four assists while Mason Buckley had two goals for the Warriors. Goalie Niko Giotsas had 11 saves in net to earn the win.

The Warriors return to action on Monday night when they host Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in Canton on the turf field at 7 p.m.

Canton 11, Ellington 6

At Canton

Ellington (2-1) 2 0 1 3 — 6

Canton (3-1) 3 4 3 2 — 11

Goals: Elllington – Zach Fox 3, Riley Giordano, Drew Casella, Evan Morrow; Canton – Ryan Weller 4, Mark Freedenberg, Ryker Bahre, Mason Buckley 2, Chris Gottlieb 3; Assists: Morrow 2, Weller 4, Freedenberg 4, Will Wahlburger (C); Saves: Niko Giotsas (C) 11, Johnnie Hintze (E) 9