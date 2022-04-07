Weller has seven goals in Canton’s win over Watertown

CANTON, April 7, 2022 – Ryan Weller scored seven goals while Mark Freedenberg added five to lead the Canton High boys lacrosse team to a 16-11 non-league victory over Watertown Thursday afternoon on the turf field in the rain.

Ryker Bahre had three goals for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 NCCC) while Weller had four assists and Freedenberg had two assists. Canton goalie John Madden made eight saves in net to earn the victory.

Bruce Colella and Evan Smuthey had three goals each for Watertown (1-1).

Canton goes right back to work on Friday with a big match between two NCCC contenders at Somers beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 16, Watertown 11

At Canton

Watertown (1-1) 2 2 3 4 — 11

Canton (2-0) 3 4 4 5 — 16

Goals: Ryan Weller (Ca) 7, Mark Freedenberg (Ca) 5, Ryker Bahre (Ca) 3, Bruce Colella (W) 3, Joseph LeChance (W) 2, Evan Smuthey (W) 3, Tobias Koval (W) 2; Assists: Jake Bunnell (Ca), Weller (Ca) 4, Freedenberg (Ca) 2, Mason Buckley (Ca), E. Smuthey (W), Delcarmine (W); Saves: John Madden (Ca) 8, Shaughnessy Haase (W) 3

Farmington 8, Simsbury 7

SIMSBURY, April 7, 2022 – For the first time in program history, Farmington beat Simsbury, 8-7 in a CCC match on Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby 12, Ellington 11

ELLINGTON, April 7, 2022 — The Bears erased a six-goal deficit to beat Ellington, 12-11, in an NCCC contest on Thursday. Alyssa Mackowski had six goals for undefeated Granby while Makenna Cassin added four. Jayne Hiatt and Allison Wassick also scored for Granby (3-0, 2-0 NCCC).

It was the second one-goal victory this week for the Bears, who beat Somers on Tuesday, 18-17.