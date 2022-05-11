Canton thumps Suffield co-op team for 10th win of season

CANTON, May 10, 2022 – Ryker Bahre and Ryan Weller had five goals each as the Canton High boys lacrosse team bounced back from their second loss of the season over the weekend by thumping the Suffield/Windsor Locks co-op on Tuesday on the turf field, 15-3.

Weller had five goals and two assists while Bahre had five goals as the Warriors improved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the NCCC. Chris Gottlieb had three goals for the Warriors while Mark Freedenberg had a goal and four assists.

Canton (10-2, 7-1 NCCC) had a tough time scoring with a season-low eight goals in an 11-8 loss to Watertown on Saturday. The Warriors handed Watertown (10-1) their only loss of the season on April 17. Since then, Watertown has won nine in a row.

Bruno Collela had four goals for Watertown while Matt Doolan had three goals and an assist.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they travel to Vernon to face the Rockville/Coventry/Stafford co-op program beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 15, Suffield/Windsor Locks 3

At Canton

Suffield/WL (0-12) 0 1 1 1 — 3

Canton (10-2) 6 7 2 0 — 15

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 5, Ryker Bahre 5, Chris Gottlieb 3, Mark Freedenberg, Ben Cuniowski; Assists: Canton – Freedenberg 4, Weller 2, Niko Giotsis, Liam Glassey; Saves – John Madden (C) 3, Suffield/Windsor Locks 9

Watertown 11, Canton 8

At Watertown

Canton (9-2) 4 0 2 2 — 8

Watertown (10-1) 6 1 1 3 — 11

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 4, Mason Buckley 2, Chris Gottlieb, Ryker Bahre; Watertown – Bruno Collela 4, Matt Doolan 3, Mason Smutney, Joe Lachance, Evan Smutney, Toby Kaval; Assists: Canton – Jake Bunnell, Mark Freedenberg 2, Weller, Bahre, Gottlieb; Watertown – Kaval 2, Doolan; Saves: Niko Giotsis (C) 8; Watertown 5 saves