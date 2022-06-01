Barker, Cournean capture Class S state championships for Warriors

NEW BRITAIN, May 31, 2022 – Canton’s Tommy Barker and Nate Cournean each won state championships at the Class S track and field championship meet at Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Tuesday.

With a school-record throw of 35 feet, 11½ inches on their first throw of the day, Barker won the Class S outdoor title for the second straight season. Barker beat Derby’s Ryleigh Oliwaby more than three feet. Oliwaby threw the shot 32-10¾ feet.

It’s the third state championship for Barker in the shot, who extended their own school record. They also won the Class S indoor title in February.

Cournean won his first state championship in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 41.29 seconds, beating Bloomfield’s Christian Wolliston by more than a second. Wolliston was second with a time of 42.42.

Cournean also brought home an additional medal. He was third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.34 seconds, trailing Derby’s Bryon McLean, who won in 15.12 and Wolliston, who was second in 15.18 seconds. Cournean was also seventh in the triple jump in 39-0½ feet.

Canton’s John Rottkamp cleared 11-0 feet in the pole vault but finished eighth in a tough field.

Lauren Marze finished second in the discus with a school-record throw of 113-10 feet. Only Windsor Locks’ Tristin Oberg did better with a throw of 122-03 feet. Marze took the early lead in the finals with her throw of 113-10. But Marze beat it on her second throw in the finals and extended her lead with her throw of 122-03 on her final throw of the day.

Marze broke the school record set by teammate Julia Lau (107-8) earlier this season. Lau finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 98-7.

The best relay finish by the Warriors was the girls 4×800 relay (Jenna Cuniowski, Kylie Wishnoski, Julianna Cavanaugh and Teia Tuccillo) that finished eighth with a time of 4:31.99.

The Canton boys finished 14th with 19 points while the Canton girls were tenth with 23 points.

2022 Class S outdoor track and field championships

At New Britain

BOYS

Team results — 1. Bloomfield 81½; 2. Hale Ray 64; 3. Derby 55; 4. Coginchaug 54; 5. Immaculate 43; 6. Capital Prep 37; 7. Weaver 36; 8. Griswold 27; 9. Coventry 22; 9. East Windsor 22; 11. Holy Cross 21½; 12. Old Lyme 20; 13. Nonnewaug 19½; 14. Westbrook 19; 14. Canton 19; 16. Portland 16½; 17. Old Saybrook 16; 17. Somers 16; 19. Parish Hill 13; 20. East Hampton 12; 20. East Catholic 12; 22. Lyman Memorial 11; 22. Bolton 11; 24. Trinity Academy 9; 25. Stafford 8; 26. St. Paul Catholic 7; 27. Litchfield 4; 27. Thomaston 4; 27. Morgan 4; 27. Montville 4; 31. Terryville 3; 31. Achievement First 3; 33. Metropolitan Lc 2; 33. Oxford 2; 33. Kolbe Cathedral 2; 36. SMSA 1; 36. Civic Leadership 1

Individual results

100 Meters: (w: 2.9) 1. Malcolm Beckford, Weaver, 10.82; 2. Bryan McLean, Derby, 10.97; 3. Jaelyn Butler, Trinity Acad, 10.99; 4. Isaiah Smallhorn, Parish Hill, 11.08; 5. Brandon Naccarato, Westbrook, 11.18; 6. Adaine Allwood, Achievement, 11.26.

200: 1. Malcolm Beckford, Weaver, 21.87, w:0.2; 2. Isaiah Smallhorn, Parish Hill, 22.31, w:0.2; 3. Otneil Morgan, Weaver, 22.59, w:0.2; 4. Jeremy Peacock, Bolton, 22.81, w:0.2; 5. Jacob Volkerts, Old Lyme, 22.95, w:1.0; 6. Tyler Turner, St. Paul Cat, 23.05, w:0.4.

400: 1. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate, 50.89; 2. Derry Holmes, Capital Prep, 51.16; 3. Walter Brady, Immaculate, 51.74; 4. Otneil Morgan, Weaver, 51.77; 5. Cameron Johnson, Morgan, 52.11; 6. Kanye Bailey, Derby, 52½.

800: 1. Nathan Kita, East Windsor, 1:58.48; 2. William Dalles, Coginchaug, 1:59.81; 3. Owen Delisle, Portland, 1:59.92; 4. Matthew Davis, Bloomfield, 1:59.94; 5. Nathan Reiter, Litchfield, 2:00.01; 6. Dylan Horkey, Montville, 2:00.61.

1600: 1. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 4:34.06; 2. Michael Kraszewski, Hale Ray, 4:40.13; 3. Israel Caro, East Catholi, 4:41.60; 4. Lucas Strain, Griswold, 4:45.94; 5. Seamus Reidy, Immaculate, 4:49.42; 6. Parker Cook, Old Saybrook, 4:52.35.

3200: 1. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 10:13.29; 2. Michael Kraszewski, Hale Ray, 10:23.91; 3. Israel Caro, East Catholi, 10:27.44; 4. Seamus Reidy, Immaculate, 10:31.32; 5. Benjamin Gasparrini, Immaculate, 10:40.24; 6. Nicholas Fusco, Terryville, 10:43.59.

110 meter Hurdles: 1. Byron McLean, Derby, 15.12, w:2.3; 2. Christian Wolliston, Bloomfield, 15.18, w:2.3; 3. Nathan Cournean, Canton, 15.34, w:2.3; 4. Mitchell Dipalma, Old Saybrook, 15.77, w:2.3; 5. Carlos Allen, Derby, 16.06, w:2.8; 6. Alex McFarlane, Bolton, 16.25, w:2.3.

300 meter Hurdles: 1. Nathan Cournean, Canton, 41.29; 2. Christian Wolliston, Bloomfield, 42.42; 3. Douglas Suter, Somers, 42.77; 4. Alexander Meisenkothen, Coginchaug, 43.01; 5. Maxwell Hussey, Lyman Memori, 43.28; 6. Byron McLean, Derby, 43.41.

4×100 meter relay: 1. Derby (Kanye Bailey, Bryan McLean, Colin Strickland, Byron McLean), 43.99; 2. Capital Prep (Nehemiah Johnson, Devaun Reid, Isaiah Fontan, Isaiah Arroyo), 44.19; 3. Bloomfield (Alexander Colon, Malachi Booker, Devon Mendez, Matthew Miller), 44.77; 4. Westbrook (Vincent Naccarato, John Grace, Hever Gomez, Brandon Naccarato), 44.79; 5. Immaculate (Billy Murphy, Walter Brady, Nicholas Paris, Thai Sapenter), 44.85; 6. Trinity Academy (Kyen Henderson, Jarell McPhoy, Tamir Gamble, Jaelyn Butler), 45.26.

4×400 meter relay: 1. Coginchaug (Ryan Newberry, Alexander Meisenkothen, Gage Rovelli, William Dalles), 3:29.40; 2. Bloomfield (Christian Wolliston, Matthew Davis, Lorenzo Nealy, Zachary Blackwood), 3:30.29; 3. Portland (Owen Delisle, Simon Kandeke, Jake Thompson, Theodore Williams), 3:31.66; 4. Weaver (Ange Zebie, Malcolm Beckford, Moise Zebie, Otneil Morgan), 3:34.75; 5. Derby (Edins Philogene, Bryan McLean, Christopher Castellini, Kanye Bailey), 3:35.72; 6. Immaculate (Matthew Reeves, Walter Brady, Chad Doto, Thai Sapenter), 3:38.30.

4×800 meter relay: 1. Hale Ray (Matthew Kraszewski, Michael Kraszewski, Luke Kindel, Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger), 8:12.34; 2. Griswold (Lucas Strain, Benjamin Jeffs, Jacob strain, Michael Strain), 8:16.45; 3. Bloomfield (Matthew Davis, Amir Wilson, Sergio Rose Jr., Jamari Manson), 8:35.20; 4. Coginchaug (Logan Palardy, Leo DiLeone, Jack Huscher, William Dalles), 8:37.17; 5. Thomaston (John Ronalter, Maddox Lahey, Daniel Guerrera, Connor Foss), 8:38.23; 6. Holy Cross (Garrett Girgasky, Aiden Hebb, Trevor Warren, Joseph Dane), 8:41.09.

High Jump: 1. Loudon Chupas, Hale Ray, 6-04; 2. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, 6-02; 3. Brett Metcalfe, Westbrook, 6-00; 4. Jamari Manson, Bloomfield, J6-00; 5. Ashton Sannasi, Holy Cross, 5-08; 6. Joseph French-Graham, Holy Cross, J5-08.

Pole Vault: 1. Nicholas Rivard-Lentz, East Hampton, 13-09; 2. Nikita Nicholas, Nonnewaug, 12-00; 2. Douglas Suter, Somers, 12-00; 4. Gage Rovelli, Coginchaug, 11-06; 5. Cole Bates, Portland, 11-00; 5. Elijah Llanos, Nonnewaug, 11-00.

Long Jump: 1. Mehki Tyson Slaughter, Capital Prep, 21-02.75, w:NWI; 2. Dylan Quincy, Coginchaug, 20-09½, w:NWI; 3. Christo Jamo, Nonnewaug, 20-07, w:NWI; 4. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, 20-01, w:NWI; 5. Malachi Booker, Bloomfield, 19-09, w:NWI; 6. Lorenzo Nealy, Bloomfield, 19-07, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Mehki Tyson Slaughter, Capital Prep, 45-03, w:NWI; 2. Bryan Elliott, Holy Cross, 41-01, w:NWI; 3. Ryan Pryce, Bloomfield, 40-10.25, w:NWI; 4. Justin Thuotte, Lyman Memori, 40-02.75, w:NWI; 5. Billy Murphy, Immaculate, 39-07½, w:NWI; 6. Christo Jamo, Nonnewaug, 39-06.75, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Alex Krause, Coventry, 48-10; 2. Nick Canora, East Windsor, 46-08.25; 3. Michael Hyder, Derby, 45-11.75; 4. John Milner-Jones, Bloomfield, 45-11½; 5. Bardh Thaci, Old Saybrook, 45-10.75; 6. Dylan Sheehan, Old Lyme, 45-06.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Alex Krause, Coventry, 155-02; 2. Dylan Sheehan, Old Lyme, 142-08; 3. Giovanni Vicens, Derby, 142-06; 4. Anthony Gaeta, Griswold, 137-10; 5. Bardh Thaci, Old Saybrook, 137-09; 6. Mark McLaughlin, Stafford, 137-08.

Javelin Throw: 1. Gage Rovelli, Coginchaug, 156-09; 2. Loudon Chupas, Hale Ray, 155-06; 3. Logan Benoit, Griswold, 150-05; 4. Mark McLaughlin, Stafford, 148-05; 5. Andrew Carter, Westbrook, 143-09; 6. Drew St. Louis, Old Lyme, 143-05.

GIRLS

Team results: 1. Bloomfield 122½; 2. Somers 59; 3. Immaculate 57½; 4. Old Saybrook 53½; 5. East Hampton 37; 6. Housatonic Regional 30; 7. Bolton 29; 7. Derby 29; 9. Lyman Memorial 25; 10. Canton 23; 11. Coginchaug 22; 12. Capital Prep 16; 13. St. Bernard 15; 13. Notre Dame-Fairfield 15; 15. Thomaston 14; 15. Portland 14; 17. Classical Magnet 13; 18. Westbrook 12½; 19. Windsor Locks 12; 19. Granby Memorial 12; 21. Windham High 10; 21. Litchfield 10; 23. Morgan 7; 23. Gilbert 7; 25. St. Paul Catholic 6; 25. Northwest Catholic 6; 25. Montville 6; 25. Vinal Tech 6; 29. Windham Tech 5; 29. Holy Cross 5; 29. Oxford 5; 29. Old Lyme 5; 33. Griswold 4; 34. East Windsor 3; 34. Shepaug Valley 3; 36. Terryville 2; 37. Cromwell 1

Individual results

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: 2.0) 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 11.90#; 2. Sianna Lloyd, Bloomfield, 12.35; 3. Daneja Haynes, Vinal Tech, 12.47; 4. Caleah Baker, Classical Ma, 12.68; 5. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 12.70; 6. Caeley Ayer, Morgan, 12.90.

200: 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 23.96, w:4.1; 2. Sianna Lloyd, Bloomfield, 25.36, w:4.1; 3. Caleah Baker, Classical Ma, 25.45, w:4.1; 4. Avery Rueckert, Old Saybrook, 25.66, w:4.1; 5. Kiylah Williams, Bloomfield, 26.11, w:4.1; 6. Mackenzie Braunstein, Windham Tech, 26½, w:3.0.

400: 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 52.96#; 2. Anna Brodeur, Old Saybrook, 59.55; 3. Katie Farr, Coginchaug, 59.62; 4. Kiylah Williams, Bloomfield, 1:00.06; 5. Dara Salka, Somers, 1:01.35; 6. Katie Power, St. Bernard, 1:02.27.

800: 1. Kaylee Gravel, East Hampton, 2:20.53; 2. Lauren Manning, Immaculate, 2:22.21; 3. Aisha Williams, Bloomfield, 2:23.04; 4. Avery D’Amour, Somers, 2:24.95; 5. Cassandra Silkoff, Derby, 2:25.09; 6. Lillian Tabellione, Portland, 2:29.06.

1600: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 5:15.61; 2. Kayla Ondy, Immaculate, 5:25.08; 3. Megan Minicucci, Bolton, 5:25.70; 4. Shawn Laverty, Portland, 5:25.96; 5. Keelin Bremmer, Immaculate, 5:29.72; 6. Aisha Williams, Bloomfield, 5:37.72.

3200: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 11:17.89; 2. Kayla Ondy, Immaculate, 11:53.84; 3. Megan Minicucci, Bolton, 11:57.99; 4. Keelin Bremmer, Immaculate, 12:15.43; 5. Stephanie Burzynski, Somers, 12:33.37; 6. Gesami Vazquez, Old Lyme, 12:59.45.

100 meter hurdles: (w: 2.1) 1. Johniece Jones, Bloomfield, 15.78; 2. Rachel Larson, Granby Memor, 15.99; 3. Allsion Barton, St. Paul Cat, 16.03; 4. Shania Howard, Holy Cross, 16.38; 5. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, 16.75; 6. Taylor Benaitis, Northwest Ca, 17.29.

300 meter hurdles: 1. Abigail Colella, Old Saybrook, 47.48; 2. Aliana Campbell, Derby, 47.64; 3. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 49.05; 4. Kate Wickenheisser, Oxford, 49.12; 5. Kaitlyn Ireland, East Hampton, 51.60; 6. Rachel Larson, Granby Memor, 51.75.

4×100 meter relay: 1. Old Saybrook (Abigail Colella, Avery Rueckert, Sanai Baker, Anna Brodeur), 49.34; 2. Bloomfield (Shanell Thompson, Dream Wilson, Nacquelia Fletcher, Sianna Lloyd), 50.12; 3. Coginchaug (Grace Harkins, Sophie Farr, Katie Farr, Cali Beebe), 50.74; 4. Thomaston (Gwyn Romanzi, Claire Saunders, Ariana Komanaj, Liliana VanOrmer), 51.99; 5. Morgan (Logan Pernal, Glenda Zhiminaicela, Olivia Ruotolo, Caeley Ayer), 52.20; 6. Lyman Memorial (Leah Comeroski, Gabriela Dinisoe, Jenny Lopez, Ella Caplet), 52.27.

4×400 meter relay: 1. Bloomfield (Aisha Williams, Laniyah Henderson, Sarah Priemer, Kiylah Williams), 4:06.23; 2. Old Saybrook (Abigail Colella, Catherine Minegar, Anna Brodeur, Avery Rueckert), 4:18.17; 3. Derby (Kylin Santamaria, Brianna Quiles, Aliana Campbell, Cassandra Silkoff), 4:23.90; 4. Immaculate (Nicole Merritt, Isabel Taiman, Caiylyn Mascetta, Lauren Manning), 4:25.08; 5. Thomaston (Liv Blasko, Gwyn Romanzi, Grace Kociszewski, Sophia Coer), 4:26.35; 6. East Hampton (Kaylee Gravel, Liana Salamone, Delaney Russell, Savannah Garcia), 4:28.38.

4×800 meter relay: 1. Immaculate (Kayla Ondy, Nicole Merritt, Keelin Bremmer, Lauren Manning), 9:41.44; 2. Somers (Stephanie Burzynski, Avery D’Amour, Gracie Flynn, Rachel St. Germain), 9:49.70; 3. Portland (Ariana Hettrick-Rivera, Shawn Laverty, Abbey Pickel, Lillian Tabellione), 10:26.52; 4. Old Saybrook (Libby Stuart, Caitlin Wiley, Molly Nygard, Catherine Minegar), 10:32.99; 5. Bolton (Sophia Balskus, Megan Minicucci, Nora Carini, Taylor Michaud), 10:40.32; 6. Thomaston (Payton Mozelak, Liv Blasko, Cierra O’Sullivan, Sophia Coer), 10:46.91.

High Jump: 1. Rowan Houston, Notre Dame-F, 5-02; 2. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 5-00; 3. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, J5-00; 4. Johniece Jones, Bloomfield, 4-10; 4. Kristen Goodrich, Lyman Memori, 4-10; 4. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 4-10; 4. Callie Nanos, Lyman Memori, 4-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Allison Vigue, Coginchaug, 10-06; 2. Resia Baran, Windham, 9-06; 3. Hannah Freund, Westbrook, 9-00; 4. Halley Pierson, Westbrook, J9-00; 4. Christina Grace, Old Saybrook, J9-00; 6. Gabriela Dinisoe, Lyman Memori, 8-06.

Long Jump: 1. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 18-05.75, w:NWI; 2. Saryah Winborn, Capital Prep, 18-00½, w:NWI; 3. Leah Comeroski, Lyman Memori, 16-07.25, w:NWI; 4. Brylee Montanari, East Hampton, 16-04½, w:NWI; 5. Taylor Bialowas, Griswold, 16-03.75, w:NWI; 6. Kennedy Mitchell, Northwest Ca, 16-03.25, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 36-04½, w:NWI; 2. Saryah Winborn, Capital Prep, 35-07, w:NWI; 3. Amyra Ettienne-Modeste, Bloomfield, 34-00, w:NWI; 4. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, 33-04, w:NWI; 5. Kristen Goodrich, Lyman Memori, 33-01, w:NWI; 6. Johniece Jones, Bloomfield, 32-09.25, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Tommie Barker, Canton, 35-11½; 2. Ryleigh Oliwa, Derby, 32-10.75; 3. Lilly Dudek, Bolton, 32-00; 4. Kelsey Chiasson, Montville, 31-10.25; 5. Lindsey Reilly, St. Bernard, 31-04½; 6. Zaria Jarvis, Bloomfield, 31-01.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 122-03; 2. Lauren Marze, Canton, 113-10; 3. Lindsey Reilly, St. Bernard, 104-03; 4. Ajla Gutic, Gilbert, 99-06; 5. Julia Lau, Canton, 98-07; 6. Lilly Dudek, Bolton, 96-10.

Javelin Throw: 1. Kadija Crapo, Litchfield, 98-11; 2. Devon Dalessio, Somers, 96-11; 3. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 95-02; 4. Colleen Baker, Notre Dame-F, 94-06; 5. Deidre Dalessio, Somers, 93-05; 6. Claire Kersten, Shepaug Vall, 91-10.