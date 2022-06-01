Connect with us

Track and Field

Barker, Cournean capture Class S state championships for Warriors

NEW BRITAIN, May 31, 2022 – Canton’s Tommy Barker and Nate Cournean each won state championships at the Class S track and field championship meet at Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Tuesday.

With a school-record throw of 35 feet, 11½ inches on their first throw of the day, Barker won the Class S outdoor title for the second straight season. Barker beat Derby’s Ryleigh Oliwaby more than three feet. Oliwaby threw the shot 32-10¾ feet.

It’s the third state championship for Barker in the shot, who extended their own school record. They also won the Class S indoor title in February.

Cournean won his first state championship in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 41.29 seconds, beating Bloomfield’s Christian Wolliston by more than a second. Wolliston was second with a time of 42.42.

Cournean also brought home an additional medal. He was third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.34 seconds, trailing Derby’s Bryon McLean, who won in 15.12 and Wolliston, who was second in 15.18 seconds. Cournean was also seventh in the triple jump in 39-0½ feet.

Canton’s John Rottkamp cleared 11-0 feet in the pole vault but finished eighth in a tough field.

Lauren Marze finished second in the discus with a  school-record throw of 113-10 feet. Only Windsor Locks’ Tristin Oberg did better with a throw of 122-03 feet. Marze took the early lead in the finals with her throw of 113-10. But Marze beat it on her second throw in the finals and extended her lead with her throw of 122-03 on her final throw of the day.

Marze broke the school record set by  teammate Julia Lau (107-8) earlier this season. Lau finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 98-7.

The best relay finish by the Warriors was the girls 4×800 relay (Jenna Cuniowski, Kylie Wishnoski, Julianna Cavanaugh and Teia Tuccillo) that finished eighth with a time of 4:31.99.

The Canton boys finished 14th with 19 points while the Canton girls were tenth with 23 points.

2022 Class S outdoor track and field championships
At New Britain
BOYS
Team results — 1. Bloomfield 81½; 2. Hale Ray 64; 3. Derby 55; 4. Coginchaug 54; 5. Immaculate 43; 6. Capital Prep 37; 7. Weaver 36; 8. Griswold 27; 9. Coventry 22; 9. East Windsor 22; 11. Holy Cross 21½; 12. Old Lyme 20; 13. Nonnewaug 19½; 14. Westbrook 19; 14. Canton 19; 16. Portland 16½; 17. Old Saybrook 16; 17. Somers 16; 19. Parish Hill 13; 20. East Hampton 12; 20. East Catholic 12; 22. Lyman Memorial 11; 22. Bolton 11; 24. Trinity Academy 9; 25. Stafford 8; 26. St. Paul Catholic 7; 27. Litchfield 4; 27. Thomaston 4; 27. Morgan 4; 27. Montville 4; 31. Terryville 3; 31. Achievement First 3; 33. Metropolitan Lc 2; 33. Oxford 2; 33. Kolbe Cathedral 2; 36. SMSA 1; 36. Civic Leadership 1
Individual results
100 Meters: (w: 2.9) 1. Malcolm Beckford, Weaver, 10.82; 2. Bryan McLean, Derby, 10.97; 3. Jaelyn Butler, Trinity Acad, 10.99; 4. Isaiah Smallhorn, Parish Hill, 11.08; 5. Brandon Naccarato, Westbrook, 11.18; 6. Adaine Allwood, Achievement, 11.26.

200: 1. Malcolm Beckford, Weaver, 21.87, w:0.2; 2. Isaiah Smallhorn, Parish Hill, 22.31, w:0.2; 3. Otneil Morgan, Weaver, 22.59, w:0.2; 4. Jeremy Peacock, Bolton, 22.81, w:0.2; 5. Jacob Volkerts, Old Lyme, 22.95, w:1.0; 6. Tyler Turner, St. Paul Cat, 23.05, w:0.4.

400: 1. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate, 50.89; 2. Derry Holmes, Capital Prep, 51.16; 3. Walter Brady, Immaculate, 51.74; 4. Otneil Morgan, Weaver, 51.77; 5. Cameron Johnson, Morgan, 52.11; 6. Kanye Bailey, Derby, 52½.

800: 1. Nathan Kita, East Windsor, 1:58.48; 2. William Dalles, Coginchaug, 1:59.81; 3. Owen Delisle, Portland, 1:59.92; 4. Matthew Davis, Bloomfield, 1:59.94; 5. Nathan Reiter, Litchfield, 2:00.01; 6. Dylan Horkey, Montville, 2:00.61.

1600: 1. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 4:34.06; 2. Michael Kraszewski, Hale Ray, 4:40.13; 3. Israel Caro, East Catholi, 4:41.60; 4. Lucas Strain, Griswold, 4:45.94; 5. Seamus Reidy, Immaculate, 4:49.42; 6. Parker Cook, Old Saybrook, 4:52.35.

3200: 1. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 10:13.29; 2. Michael Kraszewski, Hale Ray, 10:23.91; 3. Israel Caro, East Catholi, 10:27.44; 4. Seamus Reidy, Immaculate, 10:31.32; 5. Benjamin Gasparrini, Immaculate, 10:40.24; 6. Nicholas Fusco, Terryville, 10:43.59.

110 meter Hurdles: 1. Byron McLean, Derby, 15.12, w:2.3; 2. Christian Wolliston, Bloomfield, 15.18, w:2.3; 3. Nathan Cournean, Canton, 15.34, w:2.3; 4. Mitchell Dipalma, Old Saybrook, 15.77, w:2.3; 5. Carlos Allen, Derby, 16.06, w:2.8; 6. Alex McFarlane, Bolton, 16.25, w:2.3.

300 meter Hurdles: 1. Nathan Cournean, Canton, 41.29; 2. Christian Wolliston, Bloomfield, 42.42; 3. Douglas Suter, Somers, 42.77; 4. Alexander Meisenkothen, Coginchaug, 43.01; 5. Maxwell Hussey, Lyman Memori, 43.28; 6. Byron McLean, Derby, 43.41.

4×100 meter relay: 1. Derby (Kanye Bailey, Bryan McLean, Colin Strickland, Byron McLean), 43.99; 2. Capital Prep (Nehemiah Johnson, Devaun Reid, Isaiah Fontan, Isaiah Arroyo), 44.19; 3. Bloomfield (Alexander Colon, Malachi Booker, Devon Mendez, Matthew Miller), 44.77; 4. Westbrook (Vincent Naccarato, John Grace, Hever Gomez, Brandon Naccarato), 44.79; 5. Immaculate (Billy Murphy, Walter Brady, Nicholas Paris, Thai Sapenter), 44.85; 6. Trinity Academy (Kyen Henderson, Jarell McPhoy, Tamir Gamble, Jaelyn Butler), 45.26.

4×400 meter relay: 1. Coginchaug (Ryan Newberry, Alexander Meisenkothen, Gage Rovelli, William Dalles), 3:29.40; 2. Bloomfield (Christian Wolliston, Matthew Davis, Lorenzo Nealy, Zachary Blackwood), 3:30.29; 3. Portland (Owen Delisle, Simon Kandeke, Jake Thompson, Theodore Williams), 3:31.66; 4. Weaver (Ange Zebie, Malcolm Beckford, Moise Zebie, Otneil Morgan), 3:34.75; 5. Derby (Edins Philogene, Bryan McLean, Christopher Castellini, Kanye Bailey), 3:35.72; 6. Immaculate (Matthew Reeves, Walter Brady, Chad Doto, Thai Sapenter), 3:38.30.

4×800 meter relay: 1. Hale Ray (Matthew Kraszewski, Michael Kraszewski, Luke Kindel, Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger), 8:12.34; 2. Griswold (Lucas Strain, Benjamin Jeffs, Jacob strain, Michael Strain), 8:16.45; 3. Bloomfield (Matthew Davis, Amir Wilson, Sergio Rose Jr., Jamari Manson), 8:35.20; 4. Coginchaug (Logan Palardy, Leo DiLeone, Jack Huscher, William Dalles), 8:37.17; 5. Thomaston (John Ronalter, Maddox Lahey, Daniel Guerrera, Connor Foss), 8:38.23; 6. Holy Cross (Garrett Girgasky, Aiden Hebb, Trevor Warren, Joseph Dane), 8:41.09.

High Jump: 1. Loudon Chupas, Hale Ray, 6-04; 2. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, 6-02; 3. Brett Metcalfe, Westbrook, 6-00; 4. Jamari Manson, Bloomfield, J6-00; 5. Ashton Sannasi, Holy Cross, 5-08; 6. Joseph French-Graham, Holy Cross, J5-08.

Pole Vault: 1. Nicholas Rivard-Lentz, East Hampton, 13-09; 2. Nikita Nicholas, Nonnewaug, 12-00; 2. Douglas Suter, Somers, 12-00; 4. Gage Rovelli, Coginchaug, 11-06; 5. Cole Bates, Portland, 11-00; 5. Elijah Llanos, Nonnewaug, 11-00.

Long Jump: 1. Mehki Tyson Slaughter, Capital Prep, 21-02.75, w:NWI; 2. Dylan Quincy, Coginchaug, 20-09½, w:NWI; 3. Christo Jamo, Nonnewaug, 20-07, w:NWI; 4. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, 20-01, w:NWI; 5. Malachi Booker, Bloomfield, 19-09, w:NWI; 6. Lorenzo Nealy, Bloomfield, 19-07, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Mehki Tyson Slaughter, Capital Prep, 45-03, w:NWI; 2. Bryan Elliott, Holy Cross, 41-01, w:NWI; 3. Ryan Pryce, Bloomfield, 40-10.25, w:NWI; 4. Justin Thuotte, Lyman Memori, 40-02.75, w:NWI; 5. Billy Murphy, Immaculate, 39-07½, w:NWI; 6. Christo Jamo, Nonnewaug, 39-06.75, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Alex Krause, Coventry, 48-10; 2. Nick Canora, East Windsor, 46-08.25; 3. Michael Hyder, Derby, 45-11.75; 4. John Milner-Jones, Bloomfield, 45-11½; 5. Bardh Thaci, Old Saybrook, 45-10.75; 6. Dylan Sheehan, Old Lyme, 45-06.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Alex Krause, Coventry, 155-02; 2. Dylan Sheehan, Old Lyme, 142-08; 3. Giovanni Vicens, Derby, 142-06; 4. Anthony Gaeta, Griswold, 137-10; 5. Bardh Thaci, Old Saybrook, 137-09; 6. Mark McLaughlin, Stafford, 137-08.

Javelin Throw: 1. Gage Rovelli, Coginchaug, 156-09; 2. Loudon Chupas, Hale Ray, 155-06; 3. Logan Benoit, Griswold, 150-05; 4. Mark McLaughlin, Stafford, 148-05; 5. Andrew Carter, Westbrook, 143-09; 6. Drew St. Louis, Old Lyme, 143-05.

GIRLS
Team results: 1. Bloomfield 122½; 2. Somers 59; 3. Immaculate 57½; 4. Old Saybrook 53½; 5. East Hampton 37; 6. Housatonic Regional 30; 7. Bolton 29; 7. Derby 29; 9. Lyman Memorial 25; 10. Canton 23; 11. Coginchaug 22; 12. Capital Prep 16; 13. St. Bernard 15; 13. Notre Dame-Fairfield 15; 15. Thomaston 14; 15. Portland 14; 17. Classical Magnet 13; 18. Westbrook 12½; 19. Windsor Locks 12; 19. Granby Memorial 12; 21. Windham High 10; 21. Litchfield 10; 23. Morgan 7; 23. Gilbert 7; 25. St. Paul Catholic 6; 25. Northwest Catholic 6; 25. Montville 6; 25. Vinal Tech 6; 29. Windham Tech 5; 29. Holy Cross 5; 29. Oxford 5; 29. Old Lyme 5; 33. Griswold 4; 34. East Windsor 3; 34. Shepaug Valley 3; 36. Terryville 2; 37. Cromwell 1
Individual results
100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: 2.0) 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 11.90#; 2. Sianna Lloyd, Bloomfield, 12.35; 3. Daneja Haynes, Vinal Tech, 12.47; 4. Caleah Baker, Classical Ma, 12.68; 5. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 12.70; 6. Caeley Ayer, Morgan, 12.90.

200: 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 23.96, w:4.1; 2. Sianna Lloyd, Bloomfield, 25.36, w:4.1; 3. Caleah Baker, Classical Ma, 25.45, w:4.1; 4. Avery Rueckert, Old Saybrook, 25.66, w:4.1; 5. Kiylah Williams, Bloomfield, 26.11, w:4.1; 6. Mackenzie Braunstein, Windham Tech, 26½, w:3.0.

400: 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 52.96#; 2. Anna Brodeur, Old Saybrook, 59.55; 3. Katie Farr, Coginchaug, 59.62; 4. Kiylah Williams, Bloomfield, 1:00.06; 5. Dara Salka, Somers, 1:01.35; 6. Katie Power, St. Bernard, 1:02.27.

800:  1. Kaylee Gravel, East Hampton, 2:20.53; 2. Lauren Manning, Immaculate, 2:22.21; 3. Aisha Williams, Bloomfield, 2:23.04; 4. Avery D’Amour, Somers, 2:24.95; 5. Cassandra Silkoff, Derby, 2:25.09; 6. Lillian Tabellione, Portland, 2:29.06.

1600: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 5:15.61; 2. Kayla Ondy, Immaculate, 5:25.08; 3. Megan Minicucci, Bolton, 5:25.70; 4. Shawn Laverty, Portland, 5:25.96; 5. Keelin Bremmer, Immaculate, 5:29.72; 6. Aisha Williams, Bloomfield, 5:37.72.

3200: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 11:17.89; 2. Kayla Ondy, Immaculate, 11:53.84; 3. Megan Minicucci, Bolton, 11:57.99; 4. Keelin Bremmer, Immaculate, 12:15.43; 5. Stephanie Burzynski, Somers, 12:33.37; 6. Gesami Vazquez, Old Lyme, 12:59.45.

100 meter hurdles: (w: 2.1) 1. Johniece Jones, Bloomfield, 15.78; 2. Rachel Larson, Granby Memor, 15.99; 3. Allsion Barton, St. Paul Cat, 16.03; 4. Shania Howard, Holy Cross, 16.38; 5. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, 16.75; 6. Taylor Benaitis, Northwest Ca, 17.29.

300 meter hurdles: 1. Abigail Colella, Old Saybrook, 47.48; 2. Aliana Campbell, Derby, 47.64; 3. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 49.05; 4. Kate Wickenheisser, Oxford, 49.12; 5. Kaitlyn Ireland, East Hampton, 51.60; 6. Rachel Larson, Granby Memor, 51.75.

4×100 meter relay: 1. Old Saybrook (Abigail Colella, Avery Rueckert, Sanai Baker, Anna Brodeur), 49.34; 2. Bloomfield (Shanell Thompson, Dream Wilson, Nacquelia Fletcher, Sianna Lloyd), 50.12; 3. Coginchaug (Grace Harkins, Sophie Farr, Katie Farr, Cali Beebe), 50.74; 4. Thomaston (Gwyn Romanzi, Claire Saunders, Ariana Komanaj, Liliana VanOrmer), 51.99; 5. Morgan (Logan Pernal, Glenda Zhiminaicela, Olivia Ruotolo, Caeley Ayer), 52.20; 6. Lyman Memorial (Leah Comeroski, Gabriela Dinisoe, Jenny Lopez, Ella Caplet), 52.27.

4×400 meter relay: 1. Bloomfield (Aisha Williams, Laniyah Henderson, Sarah Priemer, Kiylah Williams), 4:06.23; 2. Old Saybrook (Abigail Colella, Catherine Minegar, Anna Brodeur, Avery Rueckert), 4:18.17; 3. Derby (Kylin Santamaria, Brianna Quiles, Aliana Campbell, Cassandra Silkoff), 4:23.90; 4. Immaculate (Nicole Merritt, Isabel Taiman, Caiylyn Mascetta, Lauren Manning), 4:25.08; 5. Thomaston (Liv Blasko, Gwyn Romanzi, Grace Kociszewski, Sophia Coer), 4:26.35; 6. East Hampton (Kaylee Gravel, Liana Salamone, Delaney Russell, Savannah Garcia), 4:28.38.

4×800 meter relay: 1. Immaculate (Kayla Ondy, Nicole Merritt, Keelin Bremmer, Lauren Manning), 9:41.44; 2. Somers (Stephanie Burzynski, Avery D’Amour, Gracie Flynn, Rachel St. Germain), 9:49.70; 3. Portland (Ariana Hettrick-Rivera, Shawn Laverty, Abbey Pickel, Lillian Tabellione), 10:26.52; 4. Old Saybrook (Libby Stuart, Caitlin Wiley, Molly Nygard, Catherine Minegar), 10:32.99; 5. Bolton (Sophia Balskus, Megan Minicucci, Nora Carini, Taylor Michaud), 10:40.32; 6. Thomaston (Payton Mozelak, Liv Blasko, Cierra O’Sullivan, Sophia Coer), 10:46.91.

High Jump: 1. Rowan Houston, Notre Dame-F, 5-02; 2. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 5-00; 3. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, J5-00; 4. Johniece Jones, Bloomfield, 4-10; 4. Kristen Goodrich, Lyman Memori, 4-10; 4. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 4-10; 4. Callie Nanos, Lyman Memori, 4-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Allison Vigue, Coginchaug, 10-06; 2. Resia Baran, Windham, 9-06; 3. Hannah Freund, Westbrook, 9-00; 4. Halley Pierson, Westbrook, J9-00; 4. Christina Grace, Old Saybrook, J9-00; 6. Gabriela Dinisoe, Lyman Memori, 8-06.

Long Jump: 1. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 18-05.75, w:NWI; 2. Saryah Winborn, Capital Prep, 18-00½, w:NWI; 3. Leah Comeroski, Lyman Memori, 16-07.25, w:NWI; 4. Brylee Montanari, East Hampton, 16-04½, w:NWI; 5. Taylor Bialowas, Griswold, 16-03.75, w:NWI; 6. Kennedy Mitchell, Northwest Ca, 16-03.25, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 36-04½, w:NWI; 2. Saryah Winborn, Capital Prep, 35-07, w:NWI; 3. Amyra Ettienne-Modeste, Bloomfield, 34-00, w:NWI; 4. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, 33-04, w:NWI; 5. Kristen Goodrich, Lyman Memori, 33-01, w:NWI; 6. Johniece Jones, Bloomfield, 32-09.25, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Tommie Barker, Canton, 35-11½; 2. Ryleigh Oliwa, Derby, 32-10.75; 3. Lilly Dudek, Bolton, 32-00; 4. Kelsey Chiasson, Montville, 31-10.25; 5. Lindsey Reilly, St. Bernard, 31-04½; 6. Zaria Jarvis, Bloomfield, 31-01.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 122-03; 2. Lauren Marze, Canton, 113-10; 3. Lindsey Reilly, St. Bernard, 104-03; 4. Ajla Gutic, Gilbert, 99-06; 5. Julia Lau, Canton, 98-07; 6. Lilly Dudek, Bolton, 96-10.

Javelin Throw: 1. Kadija Crapo, Litchfield, 98-11; 2. Devon Dalessio, Somers, 96-11; 3. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 95-02; 4. Colleen Baker, Notre Dame-F, 94-06; 5. Deidre Dalessio, Somers, 93-05; 6. Claire Kersten, Shepaug Vall, 91-10.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

