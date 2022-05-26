Rottkamp, Barker win titles at NCCC championship meet

SOMERS, May 24, 2022 – J.R. Rottkamp and Tommie Barker returned to the NCCC championship meet and climbed onto the top step of the podium again.

Well, not really. There are no podium ceremonies after each event. The athletes go to a table and collect their medals. Many wear them around their neck as they continue to compete.

Rottkamp leaped a personal-best 12-feet 6 inches to win the pole vault for the second straight year while Barker won the shot put for the second consecutive season with a throw of 33-11½ feet in Somers on Tuesday.

The Canton boys (8-4) finished seventh at the championship meet with the Canton girls (7-5) also taking seventh place. Rockville won the boys and girls event to capture the championship meet and overall league championships.

Rottkamp beat Somers’ Douglas Suter by six inches. Suter cleared 12-0 with Granby’s Aidan Barbee taking third with a leap of 11-6.

Barker has been dominant all season in the shot and it continued at the NCCC championship meet. They beat Bolton’s Lily Dudek by more than a foot with Dudek coming in second with a throw of 32-1¾ feet. Barker also finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 85-10 feet.

Canton’s Nathan Cournean came home with three medals. Cournean finished second in the 110 hurdles with a season-best time of 15.38 seconds, trailing Ellington’s Joshua Wilkie, who won the race in 15.18 seconds.

Wilkie also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.72 seconds with Suffield’s Avery Cipcic finishing second (42.37) just ahead of Cournean in third place with a time of 42.73 seconds.

Cournean also finished second in the triple jump, just an inch behind Rockville’s Joey Christian,who leaped 41-4 feet. Cournean jumped 41-3 feet, Teammate Christian Whilby was sixth in the event with a leap of 37-5.

Thomas Purcell finished third in the 1,600 meters for the Warriors with a time of 4:42.89 and seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 2:09.16.

On the girls side, senior Julia Lau won three medals. She finished third in the discus with a throw of 106-1 feet and was fourth in the shot (29-4½) and javelin with a season-best throw of 91-7 feet.

Teia Tuccillo was sixth in the 400 meters for the Warriors with a time of 1:03.78 while Eleanore Wallace was sixth in the 100 high hurdles in 18.33 seconds.

The best relay performance of the day from Canton was the girls 4×400 relay team (Juliana Cavanaugh, Jenna Cuniowski, Teia Tuccillo, Kylie Wishneski), which was third with a time of 4:31.00.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to New Britain’s Willow Brook Park to participate in the Class S championship meet.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

NCCC championship meet

At Somers

Team results: Rockville 147, Suffield 93, Ellington 86, Bolton 81, Granby 65, East Windsor 60, Canton 57, Staford 53, Somers 39, Coventry 33, HMTCA 29, Windsor Locks 18, SMSA 15, East Granby 2

Individual results

100: Jaelyn Butler, HMTCA, 11.10, Cameron Washington, Rockville, 11.38, Jeremy Peacock, Bolton, 11.48; 5. Joziah Burris, Granby 11.85, 7. Hudson Branem, Granby, 11.99

200: Vincent Sivo, Ellington, 22.48, Jeremy Peacock, Bolton 22.66, Cameron Washington, Rockville 22.72; 6. Joziah Burris, Granby 23.47

400: Vincent Sivo, Ellington 50.31, Weston LaBrecque, Rockville 52.42, Hason Green Rockville 52.56; 8. Ethan Heeley, Canton 55.24; 10. Jeremy Brough, Granby 56.01

800: Nate Kita, East Windsor, 2:01.24, Brendan Fauteux, Rockville, 2:02.43, Diuferson Brevil, Rockville 2:04.78; 7. Thomas Purcell, Canton, 2:09.16; 9. Peter Fulwider, Granby 2:13.71

1,600: Nate Kita, East Windsor, 4:28.12, Ben Campion, Somers, 4:38.22, Thomas Purcell, Canton, 4:42.89

3,200: Nate Kita, East Windsor, 10:35.43, Shepard Livingston, Bolton, 10:41.65, John Glidden, Rockville, 10:44.41

110 hurdles: Joshua Wilkie, Ellington, 15.18, Nathan Cournean, Canton 15.38, Alex McFarlane, Bolton, 15.96; 5. Aidan Barbee, Granby 17.18

300 hurdles : Joshua Wilkie, Ellington, 41.72, Avery Cipcic, Suffield 42.37, Nathan Cournean, Canton, 42.73; 10. J.R. Rottkamp, Canton, 47.77

4×100: Rockville (Chase Carnevale, Amir Knighton, Juneil Powell, Cameron Washington) 4.64, HMTCA 45.09, Windsor Locks 46.03; 4. Granby 46.33, 8. East Granby 50.52’ 9. Canton 50.70

4×400: Rockville (Diuferson Brevil, Brendan Fauteux, Weston LaBrecque, Luke Woodward) 3:33.34, Ellington 3:39.53, Bolton 3:40.39, 6. Canton 3:48.57, 8. Granby 3:54.17

4×800: Rockville (Brendan Fauteux, Diuferson Brevil, Jahkai Rogers, Cale Wilson) 8:38.56, Suffield 8:51.14, Ellington 8:54.14; 7. Granby 9:28.18, 8. Canton 9:30.51, 10. East Granby 9:40.44

Shot: Nick Canora, East Windsor 50-8¼, Alex Krause, Coventry 49-9½, Henry Tyus, Rockville 44-6¼; 5. Jacob Shine, Granby 41-7

Discus: Alex Krause, Coventry 162-8, Nick Canora, East Windsor 141-1, Mark McLaughlin, Stafford 138-11; 7. Jacob Shine, Granby, 113-0

Javelin: Mark McLaughlin, Stafford 156-0, Tommy Bean, Stafford 144-4, Ellis Thompson, Coventry 141-3; 6. Jacob Shine, Granby 138-2

High jump: Avery Cipcic, Suffield 6-2, Cameron Cruz 5-10, Jack Daly, Windsor Locks 5-8; 4. Kevin Jones, Granby 5-6, 10. Sean Jones, Granby 5-0

Pole vault: John (J.R.) Rottkamp, Canton, 12-6, Douglas Suter, Somers 12-0, Aidan Barbee, Granby 11-6; 7. Justin Burkhart, Granby 10-0

Long jump: Averu Cipcic, Suffield 21-2½, Connor McCue, Suffield, 20-9, Joziah Burris, Granby 19-10½

Triple jump: Joey Christian, Rockville 41-4, Nathan Cournean, Canton, 41-3, Donovan Koukal-Kollie, Suffield, 39-11½; 6; Christian Whilby, Canton, 37-5

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

NCCC championship meet

At Somers

Team results: Rockville 164, Somers 141, Ellington 87, Granby 77½, Suffield 60½, Bolton 60, Canton 50.3, Windsor Locks 47, Stafford 37.6, Coventry 23, East Windsor 17, HMTCA 13, East Granby 1

Individual results

100: Jalena Martin, Ellington, 12.37, Lauren Haddad, Rockville 13.01, Addyson Earl, Granby, 13.21

200: Jalena Martin, Ellington, 25.81, Lauren Haddad, Rockville 26.54, Ella Couchon, Windsor Locks 27.40; 4. Addyson Earl, Granby 27.79

400: Lauren Haddan, Rockville1:00.93, Dara Salka, Somers 1:01.22, Ella Couchon, Windsor Locks 1:02.59; 6. Teia Tuccillo, Canton 1:03.78; 8. Alayla Bolduc, Granby 1:04.25, 10. Morgan Egan, East Granby 1:04.77

800: Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 2:26.31, Avery D’Amour, Somers 2:28.17, Abigail Bajorek, Rockville, 2:29.42; 10. Juliana Cavanaugh, Canton, 2:38.78

1,600: Rachel St. Germain, Somers 5:03.67, Megan Minicucci, Bolton 5:22.45, Avery D’Amour, Somers 5:23.72

3,200: Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 10:56.96, Megan Minicucci, Bolton 11:58.81, Stephanie Burzynski, Somers 12:07.84

100 hurdles: Rachel Larson, Granby, 15.75, Elise Whelan, Ellington, 17.6, Melanie Ramos, East Windsor, 17.61; 6. Eleanor Wallace, Canton 18.33

300 hurdles: Rachel Larson, Granby 49.62, Dara Salka, Somers, 49.92, Brooke Diwinsky, Ellington, 50.48; 10: Sydney Henry, Granby, 54.84

4×100: Windsor Locks (Ella Couchon, Julia Dufresne, Maeve McGinnis, Mikayla Barthel) 52.80, Stafford 53.81, Granby 54.93; 6. Canton 57.99

4×400: Rockville (Abigail Bajorek, Maggie Dwire, Gabriella Montano, Anaya Tolton) 4:21.22, Suffield 4:22.29, Canton (Juliana Cavanaugh, Jenna Cuniowski, Teia Tuccillo, Kylie Wishneski) 4:31.00; 8. Granby 4:50.08

4×800: Rockville (Abigail Bajorek, Isabel Cintron, Elizabeth Dunton, Maggie Dwire) 10:14.98, Somers 10:22.75, Suffield 10:44.77; 5. Canton 11:14.18

Shot: Tommie Barker, Canton, 33-11½ , Lily Dudek, Bolton 31-1¾, Lily Hollworth, Rockville 30-1½; 4. Julia Lau, Canton 29-4½

Discus: Tristin Oberg, Windsor Locks, 126-01, Lily Dudek, Bolton, 107-0, Julia Lau, Canton 106-1; 7. Tommie Barker, Canton 85-10

Javelin: Arielle Shivers, Rockville, 102-6, Devon Dalessio, Somers, 98-1, Lily Hollworth, Rockville 95-8; 4. Julia Lau, Canton 91-7

High jump: 1. Jolina Canillas, Stafford 4-10, 2. Kayla McCullough, Suffield 4-10, 3. Jessica Germond, Coventry 4-10; 4. Alayla Bolduc, Granby 4-6

Long jump: Ava Kristoff, Rockville 15-10, Caroline McGinnis, Windsor Locks 15-7, Rachel Larson, Granby 15-6

Triple jump: Elise Whelan, Ellington, 33-4, Heidi Storey, Suffield 32-6½, Julia Dufresne, Windsor Locks 32-2, 9. Aishani Nagamalla, East Granby 31-2, 10. Jenna Cuniowski, Canton 30-8

Pole vault: Mackenzie Janski, Granby, 8-6, 2. Brooke Diwinsky, Ellington 7-6, 3. Isabella Schauster, Rockville 7-6; 8. Maela Sosa, Canton 6-6

