2022 District 6 Little League tournaments. Winners advance to the state tournament

SOFTBALL: Major Division (ages 11-12)

Wednesday, June 29

Simsbury 11, Avon 1

Thursday, June 30

East Granby/Granby 16, Simsbury 5

Friday, July 1

Simsbury 11, Avon 0

Saturday, July 2

Simsbury 4, East Granby/Granby 2

Sunday, July 3

Championship: Simsbury 6, East Granby/Granby 4

SOFTBALL: Junior Division (ages 13-14)

Best of 3 series

Tuesday, June 28

Central Valley (Burlington/Canton/Harwinton) 24, Terryville 4

Wednesday, June 29

Central Valley 21, Terryville 18. Central Valley wins series, 2-0

BASEBALL: Junior Division (ages 13-14)

Best-of-3 championship

Monday, June 20

Torrington 11, Canton 1

Tuesday, June 21

Torrington 11, Canton 1, Torrington wins series, 2-0

BASEBALL: Major Division (ages 11-12)

Round-robin portion (4 games each)

Friday, June 24

East Granby/Granby 12, Torrington 2

Burlington 13, Tri-Town 0

Canton 8, Avon 0

Simsbury 13, NW Connecticut 0

Sunday, June 26

East Granby/Granby 2, Tri-Town 1

Canton 8, Torrington 7

Simsbury 5, Avon 1

Burlington 16, NW Connecticut 1

Thursday, June 30

Burlington 5, Avon 4

Torrington 16, Tri-Town 9

Simsbury 10, Canton 0

NW Connecticut 8, East Granby/Granby 7

Saturday, July 2

Avon 3, East Granby/Granby 1

Torrington 3, NW Connecticut 1

Burlington 9, Simsbury 7

Canton 16. Tri-Town 1

Round-robin standings: Burlington 4-0, Simsbury 3-1, Canton 3-1, East Granby/Granby 2-2, Torrington 2-2, Avon 1-3, NW CT 1-3, Tri-Town 0-4



Double elimination portion

Wednesday, July 6

Game 1: Canton vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 5:45 p.m.

Game 2: Burlington vs. East Granby/Granby at Terryville, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Saturday, July 9

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 2 p.m. at Burlington

Sunday, July 10

Game 6, championship: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, noon at Terryville

Monday, July 11

Game 7, if necessary at Terryville, 8 p.m.

BASEBALL: 9-11 Division (ages 9-11)

Friday, July 1

Game 1: Burlington 8, Avon 5

Saturday, July 2

Game 2: Simsbury 8, Burlington 7

Sunday, July 3

Game 3: Burlington at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Championship: Simsbury vs. winner game 3

Wednesday, July 6

Championship, if necessary

BASEBALL: 8-10 Division (ages 8-10)

Thursday, June 23

East Granby/Granby 11, Tri-Town 1

Canton 19, Terryville 4

Avon 4, Simsbury 2

Saturday, June 25

Simsbury 20, Tri-Town 1

Burlington 16, Terryville 2

East Granby/Granby 12, Canton 2

Wednesday, June 29

Canton 12, Burlington 11

Tri-Town 9, Terryville 5

Avon 10, East Granby/Granby 0

Friday, July 1

Burlington 14, Tri-Town 10

Avon 13, Terryville 0

Simsbury 15, East Granby/Granby 4

Sunday, July 3

Avon 12, Burlington 0

Simsbury 15, Canton 4

Round-robin standings: Avon 4-0, Simsbury 3-1, Burlington 2-2, East Granby/Granby 2-2, Canton 2-2, Tri-Town 1-3, Terryville 0-4

Double-elimination portion

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: Burlington at Avon, 5:45 p.m.

Game 2: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Sunday, July 10

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4

Monday, July 11

Game 6, championship: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Tuesday, July 12

Game 7, if necessary