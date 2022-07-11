Connect with us

Burlington/Harwinton scores two late runs to win D6 championship

Shortstop Carson Matthews helped Burlington/Harwinton beat Simsbury, 2-1, for the District 6 championship Monday night.

Burlington/Harwinton scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to erase a one-run deficit to beat Simsbury, 2-1 and win the District 6 Major Division (ages 11-12) baseball championship Monday night at Janser Field in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

Simsbury (6-3) forced a winner-take-all game thanks to a 4-1 victory on Sunday. But Burlington/Harwinton was able to rally and win their first District 6 championship as a combined league. Burlington won its most recent D6 title in 2013.

Simsbury took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Brayden Veratti doubled to left field and moved to third on a successful sacrifice bunt from Liam Almon. Veratti scored on a sacrifice fly to right field from Ethan Petersen.

Burlington/Harwinton (7-1) responded immediately in the top of the sixth inning. Brett Hemingway led off the inning with a double to left field. Matt Williams walked and Vinny Diorio reached on an error to load the bases.

Carson Matthews’ ground ball out to second base tied the game at 1-1 before Nate Gryniuk gave Burlington/Harwinton the lead with a RBI single to center field that drove in Williams from third base for the 2-1 lead.

Gryniuk picked up the win on the mound for Burlington/Harwinton, allowing five hits and striking out five. He walked just one. Evan Gallagher went the distance for Simsbury, allowing four hits, striking out three and walking two.

Jayvian Morales was 3-for-3 for Simsbury, which was looking to win a fourth straight D6 championship, while Hemingway was 2-for-3 for Burlington/Harwinton with a double.

Burlington/Harwinton advances to the state Little League baseball tournament and will play in the Section II tournament beginning Monday at Southington South.

Burlington/Harwinton 2, Simsbury 1
At Plymouth
Burlington/Harwinton (7-1)   000  002  — 2-4-1
Simsbury (6-3)                          000  010  — 1-5-2
Nathan Gryniuk and Aidan Temple; Evan Gallagher and Thomas Seidl; WP: Gryniuk; LP: Gallagher; 2B: Brayden Veratti (S), Brett Hemingway (B)

Recent District 6 championship games
2021: Simsbury 3, East Granby/Granby 2
2020: Simsbury 8, Tri-Town 2
2019: Simsbury 7, Burlington 1
2018: Avon 10, Simsbury 4
2017: Canton 7, Burlington 0
2016: Avon 12, Simsbury 2
2015: Avon 14, Burlington 2 (4)
2014: Simsbury 10, Burlington 1
2013: Burlington 8, Avon 6
2012: Avon 16, Burlington 4
2011: Avon 11, Torrington Americans 7
2010: Simsbury Americans 9, Avon 7
2009: Avon 12, Simsbury American 2
2008: Burlington 7, Avon 5
2007: Avon 8, Thomaston 0
2006: Simsbury National 4, Avon 3
2005: Avon 15, Simsbury National 5 (4)
2004: Avon 8, Simsbury American 2
2003: Simsbury American 12, Simsbury National 2 (5)
2002: Simsbury American 1, Avon 0
2001: Burlington 8, Torrington National 4
2000: Terryville 6, Torrington National 1
1999: Tri-Town 7, Granby 6
1998: Simsbury National 7, Tri-Town 6
1997: Simsbury American 8, Terryville 3
1996: Torrington American 10, Simsbury National 0
1995: Simsbury 10-9, Terryville 4-6 (best of 3 final)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years.

