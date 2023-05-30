Canton overwhelms Panthers to win first tournament game, Avon eliminated

CANTON, May 30, 2023 – Noah Asmar was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead No. 16 Canton to a 14-0 win over No. 17 East Windsor/International in the first round of the Class S baseball tournament on Tuesday at Bowdoin Field.

The Warriors (13-8) advance to face No. 1 St. Paul Wednesday in Bristol in a second round contest.

Canton had 14 hits in the game led by Asmar and Nate Hiscox, who was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Max Sedor had a double and drove in a game-high four RBI while Sammy Lincoln had a triple and one RBI. Joseph Nadeau and Tanner Quinn each doubled for CHS.

Pitcher Rob Dlubac got the win on the mound, going four innings and striking out six. He allowed just two hits.

Canton 14, East Windsor/International 0

At Canton

East Windsor/Inter. (12-9) 000 000 0 — 0-5-3

Canton (13-8) 450 140 x — 14-14-2

Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (5) and unknown; Rob Dlubac, Ben Biskupiac (5), Pat Bruno (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Dlubac; LP: Blachuta; 2B: Asmar (C), Nate Hiscox (C), Joseph Nadeau (C), Tanner Quinn (C), Max Sedor (C); 3B: Asmar (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)

Wethersfield 13, Avon 1

AVON, May 30, 2023 – Pitcher Christian Morales allowed just two hits and struck out six as No. 22 Wethersfield jumped out to an early lead and eliminated No. 11 Avon, 13-1 in a Class L first round contest on Monday at Buckingham Field.

David Pengel had a double with Connor Lavore getting a single for the Falcons (13-8).

Wethersfield (11-10) took advantage of 11 walks from Falcon pitchers. Max Hoon led the Eagles by going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Morales had two hits and drove in a run.

Wethersfield 13, Avon 1

At Avon

Wethersfield (11-10) 600 241 0 — 13-8-3

Avon (13-8) 000 000 1 — 1-2-2

Christian Morales and C. Righi; Connor Lavore, Parker Jobe (1), Harry Engle (3), Ethan Lavore (5), Ryan Heuer (6) and James Walsh; WP: Morales; LP: C. Lavore; 2B: David Pengel (A)