Weekly scoreboard: May 15-21, 2023

Thursday, May 18

BASEBALL

Avon 5, Bristol Eastern 1

RHAM 11, Lewis Mills 10

East Granby 6, East Windsor/International 1

Simsbury 4, East Hartford 2

SOFTBALL

Canton 17, Avon 0 (5)

East Granby 8, Windsor Locks 5

Granby 13, Housatonic 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewis Mills 14, Enfield 1

Farmington 16, Newington 6

Granby at St. Paul

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 18, St. Paul 4

GIRLS TENNIS

East Granby 4, Thomaston 3

Granby at Northwestern

BOYS GOLF

Ellington 162, Canton 168, East Windsor forfeit. Medalist: Ryan Willey (EW) and James O’Connor (Ell) 37 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 36

Granby 203, Windsor Locks 242. Medalist: Brady Liss (G) 47

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 230, Canton 232. Medalist: Leeya Mainville (C) 49 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 34

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford

BASEBALL

Avon 5, Bristol Eastern 1

At Bristol

Avon (12-6) 002 100 2 — 5-11-1

Bristol Eastern 000 100 0 — 1-6-2

Ethan Lavore, Harry Engle (4) and James Walsh; C. Molinsky, D. Schenck (7) and R. Fernandez; WP: E. Lavore (3-0); LP; Molinsky; 2B: David Pengal (A), 3B: Chase Beloin

SOFTBALL

Canton 17, Avon 0 (5)

At Canton

Avon (0-14) 000 00 — 0-3-6

Canton (11-9) 493 1 x — 17-7-0

J. Portal and M. Ausiello; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Butterfield (10-8); LP: Portal; HR: Erin Mackin

BOYS GOLF

Ellington 162, Canton 168, East Windsor forfeit

At Avon

Ellington (162) James O’Connor 37, Bradley Sawka 40, Bryan Margelony 41, James York 44, Alex Newhall 47

Canton (168) Nicholas Fox 39, Artie Hayes 42, Tyler Ugarte 43, Jonah Hurley 44, Derek Berg 49

East Windsor (forfeit) Ryan Willey 37

Medalists: Ryan Willey (EW) and James O’Connor (Ell) 37 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 230, Canton 232

At Avon

Farmington (230) Adrianna Douglas 53, Jennah Abu-Hasaballah 56, Alisson Rodriguez-Machado 60, Aislinn Foley 61, Briella Rich 61

Canton (232) Leeya Mainville 49, Hayley Schueler 56, Hailey McDonald 59, Sophia Robison 62, Violet Savickas 62, Hunter Cottingham 62

Medalist: Leeya Mainville (C) 49 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 34

Wednesday, May 17

BASEBALL

Avon 12, Northwest Catholic 2 (5)

Lewis Mills 6, Maloney 4

Bristol Eastern 16, Farmington 7

Middletown 7, Simsbury 1

SOFTBALL

Simsbury 12, Avon 5

Simsbury 21, Avon 4

Lewis Mills 17, East Catholic 3

East Hartford 21, Farmington 16

Haddam-Killingworth 24, East Granby 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cheshire 12, Farmington 9

Lewis Mills 15, Enfield 8

TRACK and FIELD

East Granby, HMTCA at Canton,

Granby, Bolton at Somers

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Conard 0

Granby 7, Canton/East Granby 0

Hall 6, Farmington 1

Lewis Mills 5, Platt/Maloney 2

Simsbury 5, Southington 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Granby at Canton

East Granby 6, Windsor Locks 1

Hall 4, Farmington 3

Southington 5, Simsbury 2

Lewis Mills at Platt

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-16)

BOYS GOLF

Somers 186, Granby 208. Medalist: Tanyon Duff (S) 40

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 211, Farmington 248. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 50 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35

Hall 206, Simsbury 210, Canton 261. Medalist: Annie DeSanto (H) 45 at Rockledge GC, par 36

Lewis Mills 193, New Britain 289. Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 40 at Stanley GC, par 35

BOYS RUGBY

Greenwich 27, Simsbury 24

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 14 , Portland 6

PRO HOCKEY

Atlantic Division finals, game 3: Hershey 3, Hartford 1, Hershey wins series 3-0

BASEBALL

Avon 12, NW Catholic 2 (5)

At Avon

NW Catholic 000 11 — 2-4-2

Avon (11-6) 014 7x — 12-8-1

Hurlburt, Tomasiewicz (4) and Saulters; Connor Lavore, R. Heuer (5) and James Walsh; WP: Connor Lavore (5-1); LP: Hurlbert; 2B: Connor Lavore (A), Ben Priest (A), James Walsh (A), Saulters (NW); 3B: Michael Prisco (A)

BOYS TENNIS

Granby 7, Canton/East Granby 0

At Granby

Singles: Bryce Tomasino (G) def Arvind Bhattuchugo, 6-2,6-3; Tyler Kroninger (G) def Max Vaughn, 6-1,6-1; Chase Alexander (G) def Cooper Glasgow, 6-1,6-3Aiden Henebry (G) forfeit

Doubles: Liam Cramer and Xavier Kahn (G) def Mike Lemire and Kyle Wurtztel, 6-0,6-0; Zack Ehmann and Jack Benoit (G) def Ryan Hecht and Riley Rugerio, 6-4,6-0; Ekkhansh Muppasanni and Seth Conner (G) def Tyler Marquis and unknown, 6-3, 6-2

Records: Granby 11-2, Canton/East Granby 4-7

Hall 6, Farmington 1

At Farmington

Singles: 1. N. Hermes (H) def. S. Choudhary 6-1, 6-1; 2. B. Hermes (H) def. N. Elliott 6-0, 6-0; 3. S. Singh (F) def. M. Zhang (H) 6-2, 6-3; 4. E. Kramer (H) def. K. Pyrcai (F) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles: 1. Birbara/Eisen (H) def. Kumarappan/Santhanam (F) 6-1,6-3; 2. H. Berson/S.Berson (H) def. Dai/Nguyen (F) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Dinowitz/Freeman (H) def. Lussier/Pyrcai (F) 6-2, 6-0

Lewis Mills 5, Platt/Maloney 2

At Burlington

Singles: Ben Suzio (PM) def. Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) 6-0, 6-0; Giona Battisto (LM) def. John Fuerstenberg (PM) 6-1, 6-0; Tristan Mooney (LM) def. Ben Rusate (PM) 6-0, 6-3; Yaseen Ahmad (PM) def. Cameron Smith (LM) 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) def. Alex Michaud and Calvin Henderson (PM) 7-5, 6-0; Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) def. Sean Aitken and Braedon Crispino (PM) 6-1, 6-4; Jon Schibi and Ethan Braddock (LM ) def. Quinn Lawson and Nebrass Sattor (PM) 6-3, 7-5.

GIRLS GOLF

Hall 206, Simsbury 210, Canton 261

At West Hartford

Hall (206) Annie DeSanto 45, Brigid Bernoski 52, Schyler Holt 54, Meredith Norton 55

Simsbury (210) Alexa Gallagher 49, Parker Moody 51, Avery Fish 54, Amanda Gallagher 56, Nora Walsh 59

Canton (261) Leeya Mainville 62, Sophia Robison 64, Violet Savickas 67, Cayleigh Gendreau 68, Hunter Cottingham 74

Medalist: Annie DeSanto (H) 45 at Rockledge GC, par 36

Avon 211, Farmington 248

At Farmington

Avon (211) Mya Hall 50, Kendall Neamtz 51, Katherine Droppo 54, Kristina Perez 56, Morgan Neamtz 68

Farmington (248) Adrianna Douglas 57, Alison Rodriguez Machado 62, Aislinn Foley 63, Jennah Abu-Hasaballah 66

Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 50 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35

Lewis Mills 193, New Britain 289

At New Britain

Lewis Mills (193) Claudia Villalon 40, Kiana Bolleyer 49, Emersyn Hertzler 51, Kaitlyn Bell 53, Dana Rubbo 62

New Britain (289) Kaylie Carlina 60, Phoenix Smith 76, Yamary Vasquez 76, Nyajshia Liebler 77, Deana Sims 80

Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 40 at Stanley GC, par 35

Tuesday, May 16

BASEBALL

St. Paul 12, Canton 2

East Granby 5, Stafford 3

SOFTBALL

Canton 13, Gilbert 1

Nonnewaug 19, East Granby 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon 9, East Catholic 5

Canton 12, Granby 10

Lewis Mills 15, RHAM 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 12, Granby 10

Glastonbury 11, Avon 10, OT

TRACK and FIELD

BOYS: Avon 87.5, Farmington 60.5

Avon 79.5, Simsbury 66.5

Simsbury 102, Farmington 47

Lewis Mills 81, Middletown 64

GIRLS: Simsbury 79, Avon 69

Simsbury 87, Farmington 63

Avon 83.67, Farmington 66.33

Lewis Mills 77, Middletown 71

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, East Hartford 0

Granby 6, Newington 1

Simsbury at NW Catholic

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 6, Conard 1

Ellington 5, Granby 2

BOYS GOLF

Canton at 2-Ball Tournament at Keney Park, Hartford

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Mercy

Avon 195, South Windsor 198. Medalist: Mikayla Evans (SW) 43 at Blue Fox GC, par 34

Lewis Mills 183, Suffield 228. Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farm GC, par 36

Glastonbury 188, Farmington 255. Medalist: Morgan Peterson (G) 35 at Glastonbury Hills CC, par 36

PRO BASEBALL

Portland 14, Hartford 1

BASEBALL

St. Paul 12, Canton 2

At Canton

St. Paul 021 314 1 — 12-14-1

Canton (10-8) 011 000 0 — 2-5-0

Tyler Kiluk and unknown; Rob Dlubac, Michael Archangelo (6) and Noah Asmar; WP: Kiluk; LP: Dlubac; 2B: Logan Rembish (SP), Jamie Leggett (SP), Devin Kulas (SP), Cal Chance (SP); 3B: Devin Kulas (SP), Cole Raymond (SP); HR: Rembish (SP), Ryan Kilpatrick (SP)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 12, Granby 10

At Canton

Granby (12-4) 6 4 — 10

Canton (10-4) 8 4 — 12

Goals: Zoe Kelly (G) 2, Kenzie Boyd (G), Alyssa Mackanski (G) 5, Gabby Delsanto (C) 4, Heather Delbone (C) 2, Ellie Bahre (C) 3, Mary Deritis (C) 3; Assists: Delsanto, Delbone, Deritis 4, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Alexis DiMeo (G) 8, Ava Dakin (C) 12

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, East Hartford 0

At East Hartford

Singles: 1. Liam Hovorka (A) def. Dan Semonsky (EH) 6-1, 6-4; 2. Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Zach Perkoski (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Will Mathias (A) def. Seb Mordales (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Vishant Kandipilli (A) def. Bauer Larkin (EH) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Ravi Corrie and Amaan Baweja (A) def. Ben Boland and Luis B Foster (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sriram Jetty and Michael Chen (A) def. Shahaan Siddigy and Azaan Siddigy (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Preston Abshire and Aadarsh Senthil (A) def. Thierry Ofori and Jeremia Orfiz (EH) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Avon 13-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Ellington 5, Granby 2

At Ellington

Singles: Jedidah Xu (E) def. Grace Jennings (G) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Minna Hasoon (E) def. Alyssa Rossi (G) 6-3, 6-4; Jane Hyatt (G) def. Abby Fackrell (E) 6-1, 6-1; Ava Santa (G) def. Nona Gaur (E) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Angela Josevski/Lauren Sardinha (E) def. Kylie Coxon/Sarah Siedlecki (G) 6-2, 6-3; Elise Catlett/Grace Davis (E) def. Deleney Grimaldi/Katie Gilmore (G) 6-3, 6-1; Shloka Nathan/Misthi Tomar (E) def. Tessa Green/Anna Curtain (G) 7-5, 6-1

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 195, South Windsor 198

At Avon

South Windsor (198) Mikayla Evans 43, Abby Bergstrom 44, Makayla McGrath 55, Megan Martin 56, Hailey Testa 57

Avon (195) Kristina Perez 45, Mya Hall 50, Kendall Neamtz 50, Hollis Ryan 50, Katherine Droppo 51

Medalist: Mikayla Evans (SW) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Lewis Mills 183, Suffield 228

At Harwinton

Suffield (228) Courtney Faber 45, Teraziah Teodorczyk 59, Beatrice Marcatvitch 61, Mia Spence 63, Ava Aube 70

Lewis Mills (183) Claudia Villalon 39, Kaitlyn Bell 48, Dana Rubbo 50, Emersyn Hertzler 56

Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36

Monday, May 15

BASEBALL

Canton 11. East Windsor/International 0 (5)

Suffield 6, East Granby 5

Farmington 8, Bristol Central 6

Hall 10, Lewis Mills 5

Xavier 10, Simsbury 0

SOFTBALL

Newington 17, Avon 0

Canton 9, East Windsor/SMSA 3

Suffield 14, East Granby 11

Plainville 13, Lewis Mills 8

BOYS LACROSSE

Simsbury at Amity

Lewis Mills 7, Tolland 6

Farmington 14, South Windsor 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lewis Mills 18, Middletown/Coginchaug 12

Simsbury 15, Conard 8

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Glastonbury 0

Farmington 6, Simsbury 1

Lewis Mills 5, Bristol Eastern 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Glastonbury at Avon

Granby 5, East Granby 2

Farmington 6, Simsbury 1

Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0

Farmington at East Hartford

BOYS GOLF

Canton 151, Windsor Locks 209. Medalist: Jonah Hurley (C) and Nicholas Fox (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34

SMSA/HMTCA co-op 191, Granby 210. Medalist: David Arias-Wesbter (S) 45

GIRLS GOLF

Conard 172, Avon 201. Medalist: Lily Nguyen (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34

Hall 181, Farmington 245. Medalist: Anne DeSanto (H) 38 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35

Lewis Mills 193, Newington 203. Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36

Simsbury 203, NW Catholic 237. Medalist: Emily Kaliden (NWC) 47 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

ULTIMATE

Avon 15, Watkinson 8

BASEBALL

Canton 11, East Windsor/International 0

At Canton

EW/International (9-7) 000 00 — 0-0-2

Canton (10-7) 000 (11)x – 11-12-3

Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (4) and unknown; Sammy Lincoln and Noah Asmar; WP: Lincoln (4-1); LP: Blachuta

Suffield 6, East Granby 5

At Suffield

East Granby (8-8) 010 000 4 – 5-9-2

Suffield (6-10) 000 003 3 — 6-11-5

Luke Guyer, Kyle Anthony (6), Ben Nardi (7) and unknown; Sam Beaudoin and unknown; WP: Beaudoin; LP: Anthony; 2B: James Fagnant (EG), 3B: Ryan Dusto (S)

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Glastonbury 0

At Avon

Singles:1. Liam Hovorka (A) def. Christian Kaverud (G) 6-3, 6-3; 2. Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Andrew Risinger (G) 6-3, 7-5; 3. Will Mathias (A) def. Nitesh Kalangi (G) 6-2,6-1; 4. Vishant Kandipilli (A) def. Jo Laundrey (G) 7-5,7-5

Doubles: 1. Ravi Corrie and Amaan Baweja (A) def. Elliot Kim and Alex Scudder (G) 4-6,6-2, 10-3; 2. Charlie Schaff and Michael Chen (A) def. Nick Bonaiato and Kyle Wallace (G) 6-3, 7-6; 3. Preston Abshire and Aadarsh Senthil (A) def. Eric Hine and Tim Fraigiani (G) 6-1, 4-6, 11-9

Record: Avon 12-0

Lewis Mills 6, Bristol Eastern 1

At Bristol Eastern

Singles: Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) def. Camden Michaud (BE) 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Chris Braun (BE) def. Giona Battisto (LM) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Tristan Mooney (LM) def. Corey Lipscomb (BE) 6-2, 6-0; Cameron Smith (LM) def. Robbie Bereridge (BE) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) def. Alex Huntley and Shawn D Gonzalez (BE) 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) def. Austin Chartier and Joe Cavanaugh (BE) 6-0, 6-0; Jon Schibi and Ethan Braddock (LM) def. Nick Nadeau and Albab Ahmed (BE) 6-0, 6-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 1

At Burlington

Singles: Adrianna Reay (B) def. Bella Caruso, 6-0, 6-; Ava Gesner (B) dec. Addie Datzuk, 6-0, 6-1; Vanessa Cyr (B) def. Olivia Letniowski, 6-4, 6-2; Maria Perrone (B) def. Maddie Phaneuf, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sami Nestor/Liz Atkins (LM) def. Taylor Berube/Jazmein Pryce 6-0, 6-0; Makayla Warrat/Hailey Devost (B) def. Katie Vaichus/Ashley Ouellette, 6-3, 6-3; BE wins third doubles by forfeit

Records: Lewis Mills 1-15, Bristol Eastern 3-9

BOYS GOLF

Canton 151, Windsor Locks 209

At Avon

Windsor Locks (209) Nandini Pagidi 45, Landon Desrosiers 53, Joshua Meller 54, Cohen DeAflli 57

Canton (151) Jonah Huley 37, Nicholas Fox 37, Tyler Ugarte 38, Artie Hayes 39, DerekBerg 45

Medalist: Jonah Hurley (C) and Nicholas Fox (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 193, Newington 203

At Harwinton

Newington (203) Glorianne Pinote 45, Mia Theriault 49, Nora Lewandowski 50, Mya Blanco 5, Thea DeWitt 57

Lewis Mills (193) Claudia Villalon 39, Kiana Bolleyer 45, Emersyn Hertzler 54, Dana Rubbo 55, Kaitlyn Bell 57

Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36

Conard 172, Avon 201

At Avon

Conard (172) Lily Nguyen 37, Lauren Belanger 41, Megan Kristofak 42. Mason Capone 52, Anna Daigle 58

Avon (201) Kristina Perez 46, Kendall Neamtz 50, Katerine Droppo 52, Hollis Ran 53, Mya Hall 55

Medalist: Lily Nguyen (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34

Upcoming events

Friday, May 19

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Southington, 6:30 p.m.

Canton at Wethersfield, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Farmington at Avon, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m. (season opener)

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

SOFTBALL

Avon at Farmington, 10:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Louden United at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

CREW

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at 24th annual CT Public School Rowing Association state championship meet at Lake Waramaug (New Preston), 8:30 a.m.

ULTIMATE

Avon at Connecticut Division I state championship meet at Middletown

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Amenia, N.Y. , 1 p.m. (season opener)

PRO BASKETBALL

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

