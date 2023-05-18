Weekly scoreboard: May 15-21, 2023

Thursday, May 18
BASEBALL
Avon 5, Bristol Eastern 1
RHAM 11, Lewis Mills 10
East Granby 6, East Windsor/International 1
Simsbury 4, East Hartford 2
SOFTBALL
Canton 17, Avon 0 (5)
East Granby 8, Windsor Locks 5
Granby 13, Housatonic 5
BOYS LACROSSE
Lewis Mills 14, Enfield 1
Farmington 16, Newington 6
Granby at St. Paul
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 18, St. Paul 4
GIRLS TENNIS
East Granby 4, Thomaston 3
Granby at Northwestern
BOYS GOLF
Ellington 162, Canton 168, East Windsor forfeit. Medalist: Ryan Willey (EW) and James O’Connor (Ell) 37 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 36
Granby 203, Windsor Locks 242. Medalist: Brady Liss (G) 47
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington 230, Canton 232. Medalist: Leeya Mainville (C) 49 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 34
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford
BASEBALL
Avon 5, Bristol Eastern 1
At Bristol
Avon (12-6) 002 100 2 — 5-11-1
Bristol Eastern 000 100 0 — 1-6-2
Ethan Lavore, Harry Engle (4) and James Walsh; C. Molinsky, D. Schenck (7) and R. Fernandez; WP: E. Lavore (3-0); LP; Molinsky; 2B: David Pengal (A), 3B: Chase Beloin
SOFTBALL
Canton 17, Avon 0 (5)
At Canton
Avon (0-14) 000 00 — 0-3-6
Canton (11-9) 493 1 x — 17-7-0
J. Portal and M. Ausiello; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Butterfield (10-8); LP: Portal; HR: Erin Mackin
BOYS GOLF
Ellington 162, Canton 168, East Windsor forfeit
At Avon
Ellington (162) James O’Connor 37, Bradley Sawka 40, Bryan Margelony 41, James York 44, Alex Newhall 47
Canton (168) Nicholas Fox 39, Artie Hayes 42, Tyler Ugarte 43, Jonah Hurley 44, Derek Berg 49
East Windsor (forfeit) Ryan Willey 37
Medalists: Ryan Willey (EW) and James O’Connor (Ell) 37 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 36
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington 230, Canton 232
At Avon
Farmington (230) Adrianna Douglas 53, Jennah Abu-Hasaballah 56, Alisson Rodriguez-Machado 60, Aislinn Foley 61, Briella Rich 61
Canton (232) Leeya Mainville 49, Hayley Schueler 56, Hailey McDonald 59, Sophia Robison 62, Violet Savickas 62, Hunter Cottingham 62
Medalist: Leeya Mainville (C) 49 at Blue Fox Run GC, par 34
Wednesday, May 17
BASEBALL
Avon 12, Northwest Catholic 2 (5)
Lewis Mills 6, Maloney 4
Bristol Eastern 16, Farmington 7
Middletown 7, Simsbury 1
SOFTBALL
Simsbury 12, Avon 5
Simsbury 21, Avon 4
Lewis Mills 17, East Catholic 3
East Hartford 21, Farmington 16
Haddam-Killingworth 24, East Granby 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cheshire 12, Farmington 9
Lewis Mills 15, Enfield 8
TRACK and FIELD
East Granby, HMTCA at Canton,
Granby, Bolton at Somers
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, Conard 0
Granby 7, Canton/East Granby 0
Hall 6, Farmington 1
Lewis Mills 5, Platt/Maloney 2
Simsbury 5, Southington 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Granby at Canton
East Granby 6, Windsor Locks 1
Hall 4, Farmington 3
Southington 5, Simsbury 2
Lewis Mills at Platt
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-16)
BOYS GOLF
Somers 186, Granby 208. Medalist: Tanyon Duff (S) 40
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 211, Farmington 248. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 50 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35
Hall 206, Simsbury 210, Canton 261. Medalist: Annie DeSanto (H) 45 at Rockledge GC, par 36
Lewis Mills 193, New Britain 289. Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 40 at Stanley GC, par 35
BOYS RUGBY
Greenwich 27, Simsbury 24
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 14 , Portland 6
PRO HOCKEY
Atlantic Division finals, game 3: Hershey 3, Hartford 1, Hershey wins series 3-0
BASEBALL
Avon 12, NW Catholic 2 (5)
At Avon
NW Catholic 000 11 — 2-4-2
Avon (11-6) 014 7x — 12-8-1
Hurlburt, Tomasiewicz (4) and Saulters; Connor Lavore, R. Heuer (5) and James Walsh; WP: Connor Lavore (5-1); LP: Hurlbert; 2B: Connor Lavore (A), Ben Priest (A), James Walsh (A), Saulters (NW); 3B: Michael Prisco (A)
BOYS TENNIS
Granby 7, Canton/East Granby 0
At Granby
Singles: Bryce Tomasino (G) def Arvind Bhattuchugo, 6-2,6-3; Tyler Kroninger (G) def Max Vaughn, 6-1,6-1; Chase Alexander (G) def Cooper Glasgow, 6-1,6-3Aiden Henebry (G) forfeit
Doubles: Liam Cramer and Xavier Kahn (G) def Mike Lemire and Kyle Wurtztel, 6-0,6-0; Zack Ehmann and Jack Benoit (G) def Ryan Hecht and Riley Rugerio, 6-4,6-0; Ekkhansh Muppasanni and Seth Conner (G) def Tyler Marquis and unknown, 6-3, 6-2
Records: Granby 11-2, Canton/East Granby 4-7
Hall 6, Farmington 1
At Farmington
Singles: 1. N. Hermes (H) def. S. Choudhary 6-1, 6-1; 2. B. Hermes (H) def. N. Elliott 6-0, 6-0; 3. S. Singh (F) def. M. Zhang (H) 6-2, 6-3; 4. E. Kramer (H) def. K. Pyrcai (F) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Birbara/Eisen (H) def. Kumarappan/Santhanam (F) 6-1,6-3; 2. H. Berson/S.Berson (H) def. Dai/Nguyen (F) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Dinowitz/Freeman (H) def. Lussier/Pyrcai (F) 6-2, 6-0
Lewis Mills 5, Platt/Maloney 2
At Burlington
Singles: Ben Suzio (PM) def. Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) 6-0, 6-0; Giona Battisto (LM) def. John Fuerstenberg (PM) 6-1, 6-0; Tristan Mooney (LM) def. Ben Rusate (PM) 6-0, 6-3; Yaseen Ahmad (PM) def. Cameron Smith (LM) 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.
Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) def. Alex Michaud and Calvin Henderson (PM) 7-5, 6-0; Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) def. Sean Aitken and Braedon Crispino (PM) 6-1, 6-4; Jon Schibi and Ethan Braddock (LM ) def. Quinn Lawson and Nebrass Sattor (PM) 6-3, 7-5.
GIRLS GOLF
Hall 206, Simsbury 210, Canton 261
At West Hartford
Hall (206) Annie DeSanto 45, Brigid Bernoski 52, Schyler Holt 54, Meredith Norton 55
Simsbury (210) Alexa Gallagher 49, Parker Moody 51, Avery Fish 54, Amanda Gallagher 56, Nora Walsh 59
Canton (261) Leeya Mainville 62, Sophia Robison 64, Violet Savickas 67, Cayleigh Gendreau 68, Hunter Cottingham 74
Medalist: Annie DeSanto (H) 45 at Rockledge GC, par 36
Avon 211, Farmington 248
At Farmington
Avon (211) Mya Hall 50, Kendall Neamtz 51, Katherine Droppo 54, Kristina Perez 56, Morgan Neamtz 68
Farmington (248) Adrianna Douglas 57, Alison Rodriguez Machado 62, Aislinn Foley 63, Jennah Abu-Hasaballah 66
Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 50 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35
Lewis Mills 193, New Britain 289
At New Britain
Lewis Mills (193) Claudia Villalon 40, Kiana Bolleyer 49, Emersyn Hertzler 51, Kaitlyn Bell 53, Dana Rubbo 62
New Britain (289) Kaylie Carlina 60, Phoenix Smith 76, Yamary Vasquez 76, Nyajshia Liebler 77, Deana Sims 80
Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 40 at Stanley GC, par 35
Tuesday, May 16
BASEBALL
St. Paul 12, Canton 2
East Granby 5, Stafford 3
SOFTBALL
Canton 13, Gilbert 1
Nonnewaug 19, East Granby 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon 9, East Catholic 5
Canton 12, Granby 10
Lewis Mills 15, RHAM 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 12, Granby 10
Glastonbury 11, Avon 10, OT
TRACK and FIELD
BOYS: Avon 87.5, Farmington 60.5
Avon 79.5, Simsbury 66.5
Simsbury 102, Farmington 47
Lewis Mills 81, Middletown 64
GIRLS: Simsbury 79, Avon 69
Simsbury 87, Farmington 63
Avon 83.67, Farmington 66.33
Lewis Mills 77, Middletown 71
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, East Hartford 0
Granby 6, Newington 1
Simsbury at NW Catholic
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon 6, Conard 1
Ellington 5, Granby 2
BOYS GOLF
Canton at 2-Ball Tournament at Keney Park, Hartford
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Mercy
Avon 195, South Windsor 198. Medalist: Mikayla Evans (SW) 43 at Blue Fox GC, par 34
Lewis Mills 183, Suffield 228. Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farm GC, par 36
Glastonbury 188, Farmington 255. Medalist: Morgan Peterson (G) 35 at Glastonbury Hills CC, par 36
PRO BASEBALL
Portland 14, Hartford 1
BASEBALL
St. Paul 12, Canton 2
At Canton
St. Paul 021 314 1 — 12-14-1
Canton (10-8) 011 000 0 — 2-5-0
Tyler Kiluk and unknown; Rob Dlubac, Michael Archangelo (6) and Noah Asmar; WP: Kiluk; LP: Dlubac; 2B: Logan Rembish (SP), Jamie Leggett (SP), Devin Kulas (SP), Cal Chance (SP); 3B: Devin Kulas (SP), Cole Raymond (SP); HR: Rembish (SP), Ryan Kilpatrick (SP)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 12, Granby 10
At Canton
Granby (12-4) 6 4 — 10
Canton (10-4) 8 4 — 12
Goals: Zoe Kelly (G) 2, Kenzie Boyd (G), Alyssa Mackanski (G) 5, Gabby Delsanto (C) 4, Heather Delbone (C) 2, Ellie Bahre (C) 3, Mary Deritis (C) 3; Assists: Delsanto, Delbone, Deritis 4, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Alexis DiMeo (G) 8, Ava Dakin (C) 12
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, East Hartford 0
At East Hartford
Singles: 1. Liam Hovorka (A) def. Dan Semonsky (EH) 6-1, 6-4; 2. Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Zach Perkoski (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Will Mathias (A) def. Seb Mordales (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Vishant Kandipilli (A) def. Bauer Larkin (EH) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ravi Corrie and Amaan Baweja (A) def. Ben Boland and Luis B Foster (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sriram Jetty and Michael Chen (A) def. Shahaan Siddigy and Azaan Siddigy (EH) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Preston Abshire and Aadarsh Senthil (A) def. Thierry Ofori and Jeremia Orfiz (EH) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Avon 13-0
GIRLS TENNIS
Ellington 5, Granby 2
At Ellington
Singles: Jedidah Xu (E) def. Grace Jennings (G) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Minna Hasoon (E) def. Alyssa Rossi (G) 6-3, 6-4; Jane Hyatt (G) def. Abby Fackrell (E) 6-1, 6-1; Ava Santa (G) def. Nona Gaur (E) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Angela Josevski/Lauren Sardinha (E) def. Kylie Coxon/Sarah Siedlecki (G) 6-2, 6-3; Elise Catlett/Grace Davis (E) def. Deleney Grimaldi/Katie Gilmore (G) 6-3, 6-1; Shloka Nathan/Misthi Tomar (E) def. Tessa Green/Anna Curtain (G) 7-5, 6-1
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 195, South Windsor 198
At Avon
South Windsor (198) Mikayla Evans 43, Abby Bergstrom 44, Makayla McGrath 55, Megan Martin 56, Hailey Testa 57
Avon (195) Kristina Perez 45, Mya Hall 50, Kendall Neamtz 50, Hollis Ryan 50, Katherine Droppo 51
Medalist: Mikayla Evans (SW) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Lewis Mills 183, Suffield 228
At Harwinton
Suffield (228) Courtney Faber 45, Teraziah Teodorczyk 59, Beatrice Marcatvitch 61, Mia Spence 63, Ava Aube 70
Lewis Mills (183) Claudia Villalon 39, Kaitlyn Bell 48, Dana Rubbo 50, Emersyn Hertzler 56
Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36
Monday, May 15
BASEBALL
Canton 11. East Windsor/International 0 (5)
Suffield 6, East Granby 5
Farmington 8, Bristol Central 6
Hall 10, Lewis Mills 5
Xavier 10, Simsbury 0
SOFTBALL
Newington 17, Avon 0
Canton 9, East Windsor/SMSA 3
Suffield 14, East Granby 11
Plainville 13, Lewis Mills 8
BOYS LACROSSE
Simsbury at Amity
Lewis Mills 7, Tolland 6
Farmington 14, South Windsor 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lewis Mills 18, Middletown/Coginchaug 12
Simsbury 15, Conard 8
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, Glastonbury 0
Farmington 6, Simsbury 1
Lewis Mills 5, Bristol Eastern 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Glastonbury at Avon
Granby 5, East Granby 2
Farmington 6, Simsbury 1
Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0
Farmington at East Hartford
BOYS GOLF
Canton 151, Windsor Locks 209. Medalist: Jonah Hurley (C) and Nicholas Fox (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34
SMSA/HMTCA co-op 191, Granby 210. Medalist: David Arias-Wesbter (S) 45
GIRLS GOLF
Conard 172, Avon 201. Medalist: Lily Nguyen (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34
Hall 181, Farmington 245. Medalist: Anne DeSanto (H) 38 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35
Lewis Mills 193, Newington 203. Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36
Simsbury 203, NW Catholic 237. Medalist: Emily Kaliden (NWC) 47 at Simsbury Farms, par 36
ULTIMATE
Avon 15, Watkinson 8
BASEBALL
Canton 11, East Windsor/International 0
At Canton
EW/International (9-7) 000 00 — 0-0-2
Canton (10-7) 000 (11)x – 11-12-3
Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (4) and unknown; Sammy Lincoln and Noah Asmar; WP: Lincoln (4-1); LP: Blachuta
Suffield 6, East Granby 5
At Suffield
East Granby (8-8) 010 000 4 – 5-9-2
Suffield (6-10) 000 003 3 — 6-11-5
Luke Guyer, Kyle Anthony (6), Ben Nardi (7) and unknown; Sam Beaudoin and unknown; WP: Beaudoin; LP: Anthony; 2B: James Fagnant (EG), 3B: Ryan Dusto (S)
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, Glastonbury 0
At Avon
Singles:1. Liam Hovorka (A) def. Christian Kaverud (G) 6-3, 6-3; 2. Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Andrew Risinger (G) 6-3, 7-5; 3. Will Mathias (A) def. Nitesh Kalangi (G) 6-2,6-1; 4. Vishant Kandipilli (A) def. Jo Laundrey (G) 7-5,7-5
Doubles: 1. Ravi Corrie and Amaan Baweja (A) def. Elliot Kim and Alex Scudder (G) 4-6,6-2, 10-3; 2. Charlie Schaff and Michael Chen (A) def. Nick Bonaiato and Kyle Wallace (G) 6-3, 7-6; 3. Preston Abshire and Aadarsh Senthil (A) def. Eric Hine and Tim Fraigiani (G) 6-1, 4-6, 11-9
Record: Avon 12-0
Lewis Mills 6, Bristol Eastern 1
At Bristol Eastern
Singles: Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) def. Camden Michaud (BE) 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Chris Braun (BE) def. Giona Battisto (LM) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Tristan Mooney (LM) def. Corey Lipscomb (BE) 6-2, 6-0; Cameron Smith (LM) def. Robbie Bereridge (BE) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) def. Alex Huntley and Shawn D Gonzalez (BE) 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) def. Austin Chartier and Joe Cavanaugh (BE) 6-0, 6-0; Jon Schibi and Ethan Braddock (LM) def. Nick Nadeau and Albab Ahmed (BE) 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS TENNIS
Bristol Eastern 6, Lewis Mills 1
At Burlington
Singles: Adrianna Reay (B) def. Bella Caruso, 6-0, 6-; Ava Gesner (B) dec. Addie Datzuk, 6-0, 6-1; Vanessa Cyr (B) def. Olivia Letniowski, 6-4, 6-2; Maria Perrone (B) def. Maddie Phaneuf, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Sami Nestor/Liz Atkins (LM) def. Taylor Berube/Jazmein Pryce 6-0, 6-0; Makayla Warrat/Hailey Devost (B) def. Katie Vaichus/Ashley Ouellette, 6-3, 6-3; BE wins third doubles by forfeit
Records: Lewis Mills 1-15, Bristol Eastern 3-9
BOYS GOLF
Canton 151, Windsor Locks 209
At Avon
Windsor Locks (209) Nandini Pagidi 45, Landon Desrosiers 53, Joshua Meller 54, Cohen DeAflli 57
Canton (151) Jonah Huley 37, Nicholas Fox 37, Tyler Ugarte 38, Artie Hayes 39, DerekBerg 45
Medalist: Jonah Hurley (C) and Nicholas Fox (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34
GIRLS GOLF
Lewis Mills 193, Newington 203
At Harwinton
Newington (203) Glorianne Pinote 45, Mia Theriault 49, Nora Lewandowski 50, Mya Blanco 5, Thea DeWitt 57
Lewis Mills (193) Claudia Villalon 39, Kiana Bolleyer 45, Emersyn Hertzler 54, Dana Rubbo 55, Kaitlyn Bell 57
Medalist: Claudia Villalon (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms GC, par 36
Conard 172, Avon 201
At Avon
Conard (172) Lily Nguyen 37, Lauren Belanger 41, Megan Kristofak 42. Mason Capone 52, Anna Daigle 58
Avon (201) Kristina Perez 46, Kendall Neamtz 50, Katerine Droppo 52, Hollis Ran 53, Mya Hall 55
Medalist: Lily Nguyen (C) 37 at Blue Fox GC, par 34
Upcoming events
Friday, May 19
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington, 6:30 p.m.
Canton at Wethersfield, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m. (season opener)
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
SOFTBALL
Avon at Farmington, 10:30 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Louden United at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
CREW
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at 24th annual CT Public School Rowing Association state championship meet at Lake Waramaug (New Preston), 8:30 a.m.
ULTIMATE
Avon at Connecticut Division I state championship meet at Middletown
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Amenia, N.Y. , 1 p.m. (season opener)
PRO BASKETBALL
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Previous Spring 2023 results
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023
Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022