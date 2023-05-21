Weekly scoreboard: May 22-28, 2023

Monday, May 22

BASEBALL

Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.

CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield at Canton

SOFTBALL

Avon at Windsor Locks, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Farmington (Irving Robbins MS), 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton, Waterbury co-op at St. Paul

GIRLS GOLF

East Hartford at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

BASEBALL

Canton at NW Catholic (Trinity College), 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CCC Central tournament semifinal: Avon at Glastonbury, 4:30 p.m.

NCCC Tournament semifinal: Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury at CCC West championships at New Britain, 10 a.m.

Lewis Mills at CCC South championships at Maloney, 10 a.m.

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Suffield, 10 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Granby (Copper Hill)

GIRLS GOLF

Suffield at Canton

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

BASEBALL

Avon at Bristol Central (Muzzy Field), 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Farmington at Avon

BOYS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament final: Canton/Somers winner vs. Ellington at Suffield, TBA

GIRLS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament final: Granby/Ellington winner vs. Canton at Suffield, TBA

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury

Canton/East Granby, Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield High, 9 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Rockville High, 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

BOYS LACROSSE

CCC Central final: Avon/Glastonbury winner vs. Southington/Simsbury winner at Conard

CCC South final at higher seed

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Rockville

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Naugatuck at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Sacramento at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 1 p.m.

