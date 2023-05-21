Weekly scoreboard: May 22-28, 2023

Monday, May 22
BASEBALL
Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield at Canton
SOFTBALL
Avon at Windsor Locks, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington (Irving Robbins MS), 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton, Waterbury co-op at St. Paul
GIRLS GOLF
East Hartford at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
BASEBALL
Canton at NW Catholic (Trinity College), 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CCC Central tournament semifinal: Avon at Glastonbury, 4:30 p.m.
NCCC Tournament semifinal: Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury at CCC West championships at New Britain, 10 a.m.
Lewis Mills at CCC South championships at Maloney, 10 a.m.
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Suffield, 10 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Granby (Copper Hill)
GIRLS GOLF
Suffield at Canton
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
BASEBALL
Avon at Bristol Central (Muzzy Field), 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Farmington at Avon
BOYS LACROSSE
NCCC Tournament final: Canton/Somers winner vs. Ellington at Suffield, TBA
GIRLS LACROSSE
NCCC Tournament final: Granby/Ellington winner vs. Canton at Suffield, TBA
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury
Canton/East Granby, Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield High, 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Rockville High, 9 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
BOYS LACROSSE
CCC Central final: Avon/Glastonbury winner vs. Southington/Simsbury winner at Conard
CCC South final at higher seed
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Rockville
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Naugatuck at Canton, 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Altoona, 7 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Sacramento at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Altoona, 1 p.m.
