2021 NCCC winter tournaments

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no CIAC state tournaments in 2021. But leagues are allowed to conduct championship tournaments if they can do it safely. Each team will play at least two games. Contests will be played on the home court of the higher seed.
2021 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament
Monday, March 22
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East 1 vs. West 4
Game 2: East 3 vs. West 2
Game 3: East 2 vs. West 3
Game 4: East 4 at Suffield (W1)
Wednesday, March 24
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 8: Winner game 3 vs winner game 3
Consolation bracket
Game 5: TBA
Game 6: TBA
Friday, March 26
Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8
Pool B
Monday, March 22
Game 1: HMTCA (W6) at East 5
Game 2: East Windsor (E6) at East Granby (W5)
NOTE: Rockville is not participating due to COVID
Wednesday, March 24
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2
2021 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament
Monday, March 22
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East 1 vs. West 4
Game 2: East 3 vs. West 2
Game 3: East 2 vs. West 3
Game 4: East 4 vs. West 1
Wednesday, March 24
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 8: Winner game 3 vs winner game 3
Consolation bracket
Game 5: TBA
Game 6: TBA
Friday, March 26
Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8
Pool B
Monday, March 22
Game 1: West 6 vs. East 5
Game 2: West 5 vs. East 6
Wednesday, March 24
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2
Wrestling
No wrestling competition allowed during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic
Indoor track
Championship meet cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic