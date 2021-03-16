Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
2021 NCCC winter tournaments – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

High School

2021 NCCC winter tournaments

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no CIAC state tournaments in 2021. But leagues are allowed to conduct championship tournaments if they can do it safely. Each team will play at least two games. Contests will be played on the home court of the higher seed.

2021 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament
Monday, March 22
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East 1 vs. West 4
Game 2: East 3 vs. West 2
Game 3: East 2 vs. West 3
Game 4: East 4 at Suffield (W1)

Wednesday, March 24
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 8: Winner game 3 vs  winner game 3
Consolation bracket
Game 5: TBA
Game 6: TBA

Friday, March 26
Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Pool B
Monday, March 22
Game 1: HMTCA (W6) at East 5
Game 2: East Windsor (E6) at East Granby (W5)
NOTE: Rockville is not participating due to COVID

Wednesday, March 24
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

2021 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament
Monday, March 22
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East 1 vs. West 4
Game 2: East 3 vs. West 2
Game 3: East 2 vs. West 3
Game 4: East 4 vs. West 1

Wednesday, March 24
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 8: Winner game 3 vs  winner game 3
Consolation bracket
Game 5: TBA
Game 6: TBA

Friday, March 26
Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Pool B
Monday, March 22
Game 1: West 6 vs. East 5
Game 2: West 5 vs. East 6

Wednesday, March 24
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Wrestling
No wrestling competition allowed during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic

Indoor track
Championship meet cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

 

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in High School