2021 NCCC winter tournaments

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no CIAC state tournaments in 2021. But leagues are allowed to conduct championship tournaments if they can do it safely. Each team will play at least two games. Contests will be played on the home court of the higher seed.

2021 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament

Monday, March 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East 1 vs. West 4

Game 2: East 3 vs. West 2

Game 3: East 2 vs. West 3

Game 4: East 4 at Suffield (W1)

Wednesday, March 24

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 8: Winner game 3 vs winner game 3

Consolation bracket

Game 5: TBA

Game 6: TBA

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Pool B

Monday, March 22

Game 1: HMTCA (W6) at East 5

Game 2: East Windsor (E6) at East Granby (W5)

NOTE: Rockville is not participating due to COVID

Wednesday, March 24

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

2021 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament

Monday, March 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East 1 vs. West 4

Game 2: East 3 vs. West 2

Game 3: East 2 vs. West 3

Game 4: East 4 vs. West 1

Wednesday, March 24

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 8: Winner game 3 vs winner game 3

Consolation bracket

Game 5: TBA

Game 6: TBA

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Pool B

Monday, March 22

Game 1: West 6 vs. East 5

Game 2: West 5 vs. East 6

Wednesday, March 24

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Wrestling

No wrestling competition allowed during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic

Indoor track

Championship meet cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic