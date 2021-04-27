Rocky Hill dominates Lewis Mills girls

ROCKY HILL, April 27, 2021 – The first doubles team of Natalie Carrasquillo and Meghan Grzegorzek remained undefeated on the season but the Lewis Mills girls tennis team fell to Rocky Hill on Tuesday, 6-1. The Spartans (2-2) return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Maloney.

Rocky Hill 6, Lewis Mills 1

At Rocky Hill

Singles: Suitrani Sheth (RH) d. Taylor Clark, 6-1, 6-0; Jen Kimball (RH) d. Ava Joiner 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Connelly (RH) d. Klaudia Willard, 6-0, 6-0; Rocky Hill wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) d. Palak Jain/Kira Ravat, 7-5, 6-1; Caitlyn Kownacki/Sophia Pawlak (RH) d. Amanda McCard/Samantha Nestor, 6-3, 6-0; Katie Ostendorp/Alyssa Gau (RH) d. Summer Abdelrehim/Lilah Moley, 6-0, 6-1

Record: Lewis Mills 2-2