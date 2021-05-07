With a shutout, Lewis Mills girls pick up third win of the season

BURLINGTON, May 7, 2021 – Taylor Clark, Klaudia Willard and Summer Abdelrehim each won in singles as the Lewis Mills girls tennis won their third match of the season with a 5-0 shutout win over the Bulkeley/HMTCA co-op team Friday afternoon. The Spartans improve to 3-4 on the year.

On Thursday, Mills played tough in a 5-2 loss to Newington on the road. Clark won a tough three-set match with a 10-7 win in the third and decisive set over Anusha Singh. Mills’ top doubles team of Meghan Grzegorzek and Natalie Carrasquillo showed their strength in a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Mills returns to action on Monday when they host Berlin.

Lewis Mills, 5 Bulkeley/HMTCA 0

At Burlington

Singles: Taylor Clark (LM) def. Ashley Waters, 6-0, 6-0; Klaudia Willard (LM) def. Ayanna Tobarez, 6-1, 6-0; Summer Abdelrehim (LM) def. Crystal Millien, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Amanda McCard/Meghan Grzegorzek win 6-0 6-0; Lilah Moley/Samantha Nestor (LM) win by forfeit

Record: Lewis Mills 3-4, Bulkeley/HMTCA 0-6

Newington 5, Lewis Mills 2

At Newington (May 6)

Singles: Taylor Clark(LM) def. Anusha Singh (N) def. Taylor Clark 5-7, 6-3, 10-7; Emilia Dugas (N) def. Amanda McCard, 6-0, 6-1; Michelle Novikova (N) def. Samantha Nestor, 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Errickson (N) forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) def. Diana Slwinski/Rebecca Fisher, 6-2, 6-0; Emily Gaudet/Meghanna Gadde (N) def. Summer Abdelrehim/Lilah Moley, 6-0, 6-0; Emily Rogalski/V. Torres (N) forfeit

Records: Lewis Mills 2-4, Newington 7-3

Other scores

Monday, May 3

Canton 6, Bolton 1: The Warriors won their third match of the year with a victory at Mills Pond Park.

Thursday, May 6

Avon 6, E.O. Smith 1: The Falcons improved to 4-1 with the win in Storrs.

Friday, May 7

Avon at Enfield

Coventry 4, Canton 3: For the second time this season, the Warriors dropped a 4-3 decision to the Patriots. Canton slips to 3-5 on the year.