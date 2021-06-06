Goal in final seconds lifts No. 1 East Lyme past Avon , 13-12

Sometimes, one needs a little luck to advance in the state tournament. The Avon High boys lacrosse team had a four-goal lead. They led by two with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But top-ranked East Lyme was able to rally and scored a goal with less than a second left in regulation to eliminate the No. 12 Falcons, 13-12, in Saturday’s Class M quarterfinals on the road. East Lyme’s Wes Williamson took a pass from a Viking teammate, dropped it, scooped it back up and scored the game-winner to put the Vikings into the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

“It was a heartbreaker for sure,” Avon’s first year coach Adam Cost said.

“We went up early in the first quarter, 5-1, and then we shot ourselves in the foot with mental errors,” he said. “They had no answers for us offensively as we were scoring at will, but we couldn’t overcome some questionable calls and our own mental mistakes down the stretch.”

Avon (12-6) was called for 11 penalties while East Lyme (16-0) was called for just one late in the fourth quarter, Cost said.

“I give credit to East Lyme. They are well-coached, worked hard and capitalized on second-chance opportunities,” he said.

East Lyme trailed for most of the game. The Falcons led 5-1 after one quarter and 8-5 at halftime. The lead was cut to one goal after three quarters, 10-9.

Back-to-back goals from Williamson and Ryan Whaley gave East Lyme an 11-10 lead only to see the Falcons rally with a pair of goals for a 12-11 lead with about six minutes left in the game. A goal from East Lyme’s Anthony Gesino tied the game at 12-12 with 5:19 remaining.

Williamson had a game-high five goals while Gesino had three goals and an assist. Whaley had two goals and three assists for five points.

Jack Docchio led Avon with three goals and an assist for four points while Zak Spivak had two goals and an assist for three points. Andrew Deppe had a goal and two assists for three points while Miles Magro had two goals.

Avon had six-game winning streak snapped with the loss. The Falcons were making their first appearance in the Class M quarterfinals since 2014.

East Lyme 13, Avon 12

At East Lyme (June 5)

Avon (12-6) 5 3 2 2 — 12

East Lyme (16-0) 1 4 4 4 — 13

Goals: Avon – Jack Docchio 3, Miles Margo 2, Zak Spivak 2, Jensen Ward, Andrew Deppe, Reid Mather, Mason Eckerlin; East Lyme – Wes Williamson 5, Anthony Gesino 3, Ryan Whaley 2, Sean McCusker 2, Zach Boguszewski; Assists: Avon – Deppe 2, Spivak, Docchio; East Lyme – Matt Valakos 3, Whaley 3, Gesino

Class M tournament

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Weston 6, Watertown 5

Masuk 6, Brookfield 5

Hand 7, Joel Barlow 6

Wednesday’s semifinals

No. 4 Weston (13-3) at No. 1 East Lyme (16-0), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Masuk (12-4) vs. No. 6 Hand (12-4) at Madison Surf Club, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

At Trumbull, time TBA