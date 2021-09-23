Roundup: Mills spikers beat Kangaroos for first win; Avon golfers nip N.W. Catholic

BURLINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 – Betsy Buchanan had a game-high 31 assists along with three kills and three serving aces to help the Lewis Mills girls volleyball team earn their first win of the season with a 3-1 non-league victory over Terryville Thursday.

Olivia Sawyer had nine serving aces and five digs while teammate Caitlin Hekeler had nine digs, four kills and an ace for the Spartans, who prevailed 25-14, 25-14, 15-25 and 25-21.

With the victory, Lewis Mills (1-6) snapped a six-match losing streak. The Spartans return to action on Monday night when they travel to face Plainville beginning at 7 p.m.

Terryville (0-4) was led by Tori Klepps with eight kills and two aces and Alexa Harnish with four kills, four serving aces and three digs. Leah Dionne had three kills, two serving aces and five digs.

BOYS GOLF

Avon 162, Northwest Catholic 163

AVON, Sept. 23, 2021 – J.J. Hurley earned medalist honors for the visiting Lions but Avon was able to earn the victory with a one-stroke win over Northwest Catholic, 162-163 at Blue Fox Run on Thursday. The Falcons improved to 5-3-1 on the season.

The Falcons are scheduled to host their annual Avon Invitational for the first time in the fall on Friday at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon 1, Hall 1

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 23, 2021 — Nathan Tiffany scored off a corner kick early and the Falcon defense stood tall as Avon battled Hall to a 1-1 tie. The Warriors tied the game with 8:06 remaining on a goal from Conlan Wilson. Avon goalie Buster Akers made seven saves in net for the Falcons (2-0-3).

Avon returns to action Tuesday when they host Glastonbury at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall 1, Avon 0

AVON, Sept. 23, 2021 — The Falcons (3-2) were shutout by Hall on Thursday and had their three-game winning streak snapped.