Avon spikers and Lewis Mills boys golf each earn second victories of season

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 27, 2021 – Katelyn Wankier had 10 kills and six digs while teammate Hollis Ryan added five kills as the Avon High girls volleyball team won their second match of the season with a 3-0 win over Hall Monday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

The Falcons (2-5) beat the Warriors, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-18. Jocelyn Powers had 23 assists, eight digs and five serving aces while Tessa Hofheimer had 10 digs.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they host Glastonbury beginning at 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills 166, Farmington 168

FARMINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 – The Lewis Mils boys golf team earned their second win of the season with a two-stroke win over host Farmington, 166-168 at Tunxis Country Club on Monday in a CCC West contest.

Michael Guerrera of Farmington was medalist with a 3-over par round of 39. Lewis Mills was led by Aidan Carrano and Jacob Hall, who each shot a 40. The two teams will battle again tomorrow at Lewis Mills’ home course, Fairview Farms.

At Farmington

Lewis Mills (166) Aidan Carrano 40, Eli Pelletier 42, James Bolleyer 52, Liam O’Sullivan 44, Jacob Hall 40

Farmington (168) Michael Guerrera 39, Caleb Smith 44, E.J. Sanchez 44, Tobin Grande 48, Sam Powell 41

Medalist: Michael Guerrera (F) 39

Records: Lewis Mills 2-4-1, Farmington 3-6