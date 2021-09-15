Spartans play well on links but fall to Simsbury; Mills spikers swept by Northwestern

HARWINTON, Sept. 15, 2021 – The Simsbury High boys golf team defeated Lewis Mills, 162-170, Wednesday at Fairview Farm Golf Course in a CCC West Division match. Toby Mendes of Simsbury was medalist with a 3-over par round of 39.

Lewis Mills (1-3) turned in their best round of the season; Aidan Carrano led the way for Mills with a round of 40, with Liam O’Sullivan and Eli Pelletier carding rounds of 42.

Simsbury 162, Lewis Mills 170

At Harwinton

Simsbury (162) Cameron Swan 40, Ryan Varney 48, Toby Mendes 39, Aidan Oullette 42, Adam Vincent 41

Lewis Mills (170) Aidan Carrano 40, Eli Pelletier 42, James Bolleyer 46, Jacob Hall 48, Liam O’Sullivan 42

Medalist: Toby Mendes (S) 39 on the par 36 course at Fairview Farm GC

Records: Lewis Mills 1-3, Simsbury 3-1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 – Two old Berkshire League rivals met on the volleyball court and visiting Northwestern Regional remained undefeated with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 win over Lewis Mills on Wednesday.

Rae Perregaux had nine kills for the undefeated Highlanders (3-0) while teammate Skyler Winchester had eight kills and five serving aces. Meg North had 24 assists.

For Lewis Mills, Emma Fallon had four serving aces and four blocks. Mills (0-3) returns to action on Friday when they host Bristol Central in a CCC South match beginning at 6 p.m.

Fans can watch the game live on the school’s YouTube channel.