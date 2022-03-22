Grady earns top 20 finish at State Open; Avon takes 10th in Class M

Avon High junior Sarah Grady made some history at the State Open diving championship meet in Middletown last week.

Grady, who finished second in diving in Class M, is believed to be the first girl from Avon to compete at the boys State Open championship meet. Grady finished 18th in the field of 24 divers with a score of 375.75 points.

The only Falcon at the State Open, she earned all seven of Avon’s points at the meet.

Despite most swimmers turning in season-best performances, the Avon High boys swimming and diving program finished tenth at last week’s Class M championship meet at Cornerstone Aquatic Center in West Hartford.

It was Avon’s seventh straight top 10 finish at the last seven Class M events. Grady was the top medalwinner for the Falcons, taking second in diving with 389.20 points and junior teammate Gabrielle Fisher finishing tenth with 306.80.

Avon’s 200-yard medley relay (Rhys Vale, Alexander Gauthier, Oliver Akers, Antonio Arias-Camison) finished tenth with a season-best time of 1:45.94.

Vale finished tenth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.20 seconds. Owen Vale finished 11th in the 200 IM with a season-best time of 2:05.05.

Gauthier finished 12th in the 50 free with a season-best time of 23.37 seconds along with a 12th place finish in the 100 breast stroke with a time of 1:03.27. Gautham Kumar was 15th with a season-best time of 1:04.13.

The 200 freestyle relay team (Arias-Camison, R. Vale, Oliver Akers, Gauther) had their best time of the season of 1:36.03 and finished 13th.

At West Hartford (March 12)

Team Scores: 1. Pomperaug 792.5; 2. Hand 459; 3. Farmington 385; 4. East Lyme 354; 5. Windsor 330.5; 6. Weston 306; 7. Masuk 302; 8. Middletown 294; 9. Brookfield 287; 10. Avon 254; 11. Wilton 248; 12. Suffield Coop 219; 13. Berlin 206; 14. Haddam-Killingworth co-op 160; 15. Lyman Hall-Coginchaug 152; 16. Wethersfield 121; 17. Notre Dame WH 108; 18. Torrington 97; 19. Abbott Tech 29; 20. Watertown 21.

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Pomperaug (Timothy Regan, Brayden Green, Cole McKirryher, Collin Thompson), 1:37.34; 2. Hand (Joseph Starkey, Matthew Gentil, Jonah Kehew, Elliot Lee), 1:38.19; 3. Farmington (Jakub Zukowski, Isaac Varghese, Tyler Grubelich, Ryan Zambrzycki), 1:39.51; 4. East Lyme (Ryan Huang, Dean Palermo, Eric Wang, Brendan Fant), 1:40.58; 5. Windsor (Jacob Stechschulte, Rorion Soroka, Ellis Rivera, Conner Staron), 1:43.09; 6. Middletown (Richard Bailey, Andrew Strickland, Zach Krantz, Drew Ngo), 1:43.17; 7. HK Coop (Colby Kish, Jack Ferguson, Alejandro Campo de la Vera, Connor Levy), 1:45.14; 8. Masuk (Keller Hall, Ryan Youngcourt, Samuel McHugh, Brendan Kirberger), 1:47.83.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jude Boukarroum, Brookfield, 1:43.98; 2. Cody Lonsberry, Suffield Coop, 1:44.25; 3. Jack Fry, Pomperaug, 1:45.28; 4. Jack Signorello, Hand, 1:46.75; 5. Eric Wang, East Lyme, 1:48.90; 6. Kenneth Clark, Masuk, 1:49.40; 7. Graham Lewis, Weston, 1:49.84; 8. Brendan Kirberger, Masuk, 1:51.51.

200 Yard IM: 1. Elliot Lee, Hand, 1:49.91; 2. Timothy Regan, Pomperaug, 1:53.46; 3. Collin Thompson, Pomperaug, 1:55.99; 4. Edward Kim, Weston, 1:56.49; 5. Jack Ferguson, HK Coop, 1:58.82; 6. Joseph Starkey, Hand, 1:59.81; 7. Kristopher Janney, Brookfield, 2:01.76; 8. Alexander Lee, Farmington, 2:03.73.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Logan Keane, Pomperaug, 21.82; 2. Matthew DeStefano, Brookfield, 22.13; 3. Conner Staron, Windsor, 22.15; 4. Ryan Zambrzycki, Farmington, 22.43; 5. Jakub Zukowski, Farmington, 22.72; 6. Benjamin Steward, Wilton, 22.77; 7. Matthew Jamrozek, Berlin, 23.07; 8. William Sherlock, Weston, 23.40.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. K.C. Green, Pomperaug, 53.00; 2. Jerick Lagamao, Lyman Hall-Coginchaug, 53.31; 3. Jude Boukarroum, Brookfield, 53.46; 4. Tyler Grubelich, Farmington, 54.07; 5. Samuel McHugh, Masuk, 54.50; 6. Calvin Chen, Farmington, 54.51; 7. Ryan Huang, East Lyme, 54.63; 8. Ellis Rivera, Windsor, 54.66.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Elliot Lee, Hand, 46.03; 2. Andrew Strickland, Middletown, 46.30; 3. Eric Wang, East Lyme, 48.34; 4. Collin Thompson, Pomperaug, 48.37; 5. Conner Staron, Windsor, 48.51; 5. Jack Fry, Pomperaug, 48.51; 7. Jakub Zukowski, Farmington, 50.17; 8. Ryan Zambrzycki, Farmington, 50.65.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Cody Lonsberry, Suffield Coop, 4:40.60; 2. Jack Signorello, Hand, 4:47.89; 3. Brendan Kirberger, Masuk, 4:48.57; 4. Colin Martin, Pomperaug, 4:49.10; 5. Kenneth Clark, Masuk, 4:56.06; 6. Graham Lewis, Weston, 4:57.15; 7. Chase Shapiro, Weston, 4:58.04; 8. Rhys Vale, Avon, 4:59.69.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. East Lyme (Ken Chen, Brendan Fant, Ryan Huang, Eric Wang), 1:29.35; 2. Pomperaug (Nathan Markelon, Jack Fry, David Cappiello, Jaydon Farley), 1:30.85; 3. Weston (Edward Kim, Chase Shapiro, Graham Lewis, William Sherlock), 1:31.20; 4. Middletown (Drew Ngo, Zach Krantz, Richard Bailey, Andrew Strickland), 1:32.24; 5. Berlin (Marcel Dabek, Adrian Poloszczak, Logan Szczesniak, Matthew Jamrozek), 1:32.82; 6. Wilton (Jake Mercer, Vrishak Duriseti, Vishnu Duriseti, Benjamin Steward), 1:33.32; 7. Hand (Jonah Kehew, Ian Looby, Matthew Gentil, Jack Signorello), 1:33.48; 8. Windsor (Rorion Soroka, Steven Schwartz, Eric Quiterio, Vaughn Peoples-Hobson), 1:33.83.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Timothy Regan, Pomperaug, 52.21; 2. Joseph Starkey, Hand, 53.37; 3. Edward Kim, Weston, 53.39; 4. Jonah Kehew, Hand, 53.58; 5. Jerick Lagamao, Lyman Hall-Coginchaug, 54.88; 6. Ryan Huang, East Lyme, 55.87; 7. Brendan Fant, East Lyme, 57.62; 8. Samuel McHugh, Masuk, 57.96.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. K.C. Green, Pomperaug, 57.74; 2. Matthew DeStefano, Brookfield, 59.02; 3. Logan Keane, Pomperaug, 59.49; 4. Andrew Strickland, Middletown, 1:00.57; 5. Jack Ferguson, HK Coop, 1:00.62; 6. Alexander Lee, Farmington, 1:00.88; 7. Jeffrey Gao, Pomperaug, 1:01.31; 8. Isaac Varghese, Farmington, 1:01.69.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Hand (Ian Looby, Jack Signorello, Joseph Starkey, Elliot Lee), 3:15.31; 2. Windsor (Ellis Rivera, Vaughn Peoples-Hobson, Eric Quiterio, Conner Staron), 3:16.87; 3. Pomperaug (Timothy Regan, Colin Martin, Jeffrey Gao, Robert Regan), 3:16.95; 4. Weston (Graham Lewis, Chase Shapiro, William Sherlock, Edward Kim), 3:20.55; 5. Farmington (Jakub Zukowski, Calvin Chen, Isaac Varghese, Ryan Zambrzycki), 3:22.12; 6. Brookfield (Ewan LeJava, Kristopher Janney, Matthew DeStefano, Jude Boukarroum), 3:24.25; 7. Suffield Coop (Cody Lonsberry, Matt Sinofsky, Seth Pagsanhan, Ian Danielson), 3:25.72; 8. Masuk 3:26.13.

At West Hartford (March 19)

Team Scores: 1. Greenwich 611; 2. Pomperaug 367; 3. New Canaan 357; 4. Ridgefield 318.5; 5. Darien 272; 6. North Haven Coop 237; 7. Norwalk-McMahon 232; 8. Xavier 230; 9. Westhill-Stamford 198.5; 10. Fitch Coop 187; 11. Staples 167; 12. Southington 161; 13. Glastonbury 135.5; 14. Bristol Coop 127; 15. Oxford 117.5; 16. Newtown 113; 17. Hand 111; 18. Cheshire 110; 19. Fairfield Prep 104.5; 20. Amity Regional 104; 21. Hamden 78; 22. Holy Cross 75; 23. NW Catholic 71; 24. Hall 68; 25. Weston 64; 26. Middletown 62; 27. East Lyme 58; 28. Farmington 54; 29. New Milford 52; 30. Windsor 50; 31. Fairfield Coop 49; 32. Suffield Coop 48; 33. Brookfield 40; 34. South Windsor 27; 34. Barlow-Bethel 27; 36. HK Coop 21; 36. Wilton 21; 38. Woodland 19; 39. Berlin 18; 40. Northwestern 17; 40. Masuk 17; 42. Nonnewaug 16; 42. Shepaug Valley 16; 44. Granby Memorial 12.5; 45. EO Smith-Tolland 12; 46. St. Bernard 8; 47. Avon 7; 47. Platt-Maloney 7; 49. Lyman Hall-Coginchaug 4; 50. Foran-Law 1.

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Greenwich (Liam Flaherty, Michael Dilascia, Justin Jacob, Aiden Bucaria), 1:34.70; 2. Darien (Jake Dansker, Ryan Roberts, Thomas Dupont, Max Scalise), 1:35.79; 3. Pomperaug (Timothy Regan, K.C. Green, Collin Thompson, Logan Keane), 1:35.83; 4. Norwalk-McMahon (Kalen Anbar, Kris Flores, Finn Cunniffe, Mike Kvashchuk), 1:36.37; 5. Ridgefield (Derek Yin, Max Wolfenden, Kai O’Malley, Luke Mignano), 1:36.98; 6. Fitch Coop (Jacob Lin, Benjamin Chidley, Michael Urgo, Julian Mileski), 1:37.33.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jack Clancy, Ridgefield, 1:40.63; 2. Jack Haley, New Canaan, 1:42.41; 3. Matthew Weiner, Ridgefield, 1:42.74; 4. Felix Flakstad, Greenwich, 1:43.56; 5. Noah San Vicente, Xavier, 1:44.21; 6. Finn Henry, North Haven Coop, 1:44.55.

200 Yard IM: 1. Elliot Lee, Hand, 1:48.86; 2. Ryan Jee, Greenwich, 1:49.80; 3. Aiden Bucaria, Greenwich, 1:51.42; 4. Liam Flaherty, Greenwich, 1:51.74; 5. Max Wolfenden, Ridgefield, 1:52.07; 6. Timothy Regan, Pomperaug, 1:53.63.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Mikel Palaj, Bristol Coop, 21.13; 2. Mike Kvashchuk, Norwalk-McMahon, 21.31; 2. John Frankowski, Westhill-Stamford, 21.31; 4. Hethon Foster, North Haven Coop, 21.50; 5. Christopher Villani, NW Catholic, 21.68; 6. Ian Lee, New Milford, 21.72.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Ryan Jee, Greenwich, 49.29; 2. Nate Oppenheim, Barlow-Bethel, 49.93; 3. Mikel Palaj, Bristol Coop, 50.06; 4. Kevin Domack, Oxford, 50.92; 5. Thomas Dupont, Darien, 51.26; 6. Ian Lee, New Milford, 51.33.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Elliot Lee, Hand, 45.72; 2. Andrew Strickland, Middletown, 46.57; 3. Riley Twiss, Staples, 46.94; 4. Peter Horan, Newtown, 47.01; 5. John Frankowski, Westhill-Stamford, 47.22; 6. Michael Urgo, Fitch Coop, 47.36.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jack Clancy, Ridgefield, 4:34.34; 2. Ryan Roberts, Darien, 4:38.01; 3. Cody Lonsberry, Suffield Coop, 4:40.02; 4. Jack Haley, New Canaan, 4:40.12; 5. Felix Flakstad, Greenwich, 4:43.20; 6. Noah San Vicente, Xavier, 4:44.48.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich (Ryan Jee, Kegan Clark, Michael Dilascia, Andrew Dyment), 1:26.56; 2. Westhill-Stamford (Peter Mottolese, Peter Christian, Jaden Jang, John Frankowski), 1:26.77; 3. Darien (Thomas Dupont, Max Scalise, Henry Peters, Jake Dansker), 1:27.03; 4. North Haven Coop (Brendan Conners, Aiden Cohen, Hethon Foster, Finn Henry), 1:27.04; 5. Fitch Coop (Benjamin Chidley, Matthew Nowak, Julian Mileski, Michael Urgo), 1:27.22; 6. New Canaan (Deacon Mascarinas, Benjamin Madan, Rommin Nicholas Adl, Jack Haley), 1:27.89.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Brendan Conners, North Haven Coop, 49.90; 2. Mitchell Wollen, Xavier, 50.52; 3. Peter Horan, Newtown, 51.12; 4. Carson Raisner, Hall, 51.79; 5. Kalen Anbar, Norwalk-McMahon, 51.90; 6. Liam Flaherty, Greenwich, 52.08.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Aiden Bucaria, Greenwich, 56.31; 2. Thomas Dupont, Darien, 56.60; 3. K.C. Green, Pomperaug, 57.17; 4. Michael Dilascia, Greenwich, 57.20; 5. Nathan Stellmach, Bristol Coop, 58.73; 6. Logan Keane, Pomperaug, 58.77.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Greenwich (Liam Flaherty, Kegan Clark, Aiden Bucaria, Ryan Jee), 3:06.74; 2. Ridgefield (Max Wolfenden, Kai O’Malley, Matthew Weiner, Jack Clancy), 3:07.85; 3. New Canaan (John Greiner, Benjamin Madan, Rommin Nicholas Adl, Jack Haley), 3:09.80; 4. Pomperaug (Collin Thompson, Jack Fry, K.C. Green, Timothy Regan), 3:10.09; 5. Norwalk-McMahon (Lorenzo Zullo, Kris Flores, Kalen Anbar, Mike Kvashchuk), 3:13.31; 6. Staples (Andrew Berkowitz, Joshua Tanksley, Jacob Lee, Riley Twiss), 3:13.48.

50 Yard Freestyle Swim-off: (- Swim-off) 1. Jaden Jang, Westhill-Stamford, 22.13; 2. Kai O’Malley, Ridgefield, 22.22.

Diving (March 17 at Wesleyan): 1. Whitaker Grover, Greenwich 565.25; 2. Andrew Bell, South Windsor 552.60; 3. Finn Moynahan, Fairfield Coop 524.75; 4. Ben Bradley, Norwalk-McMahon 520.65; 5. Jack Krug, New Canaan 484.95; 6. John Holland, Fairfield Coop 483.65