Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: April 25-30, 2022

Monday, April 25
BASEBALL
N.W. Catholic at Avon
SOFTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Windsor Locks, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tolland at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Stafford at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Conard at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
ULTIMATE
North Branford at Avon (high school), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26
BASEBALL
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at RHAM, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville, Somers at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 3:45 p.m.
Canton/East Granby at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27
BASEBALL
Avon at Southington, 6 p.m.
East Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at East Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Newington at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Wethersfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton/East Granby at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Bolton at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
New Britain at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Avon at Xavier, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 28
BOYS LACROSSE
Hall at Avon, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton/East Granby (Mills Pond), 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Hand at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
Farmington at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29
BASEBALL
Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rocky Hill at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Spring Tournament at Blue Fox
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30
BASEBALL
Canton at Coventry, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Glastonbury, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 1
RUNNING
Burlington to Collinsville 10K Road Race, 8 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Previous spring results
April 18-23, 2022
April 11-16, 2022
April 2-9, 2022

Previous results
Winter 2021-22

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results