Weekly scoreboard: April 25-30, 2022

Monday, April 25
BASEBALL
N.W. Catholic at Avon
SOFTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Windsor Locks, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tolland at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Stafford at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Conard at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
ULTIMATE
North Branford at Avon (high school), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
BASEBALL
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at RHAM, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville, Somers at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 3:45 p.m.
Canton/East Granby at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
BASEBALL
Avon at Southington, 6 p.m.
East Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at East Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Newington at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Wethersfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton/East Granby at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Bolton at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
New Britain at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Avon at Xavier, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 28
BOYS LACROSSE
Hall at Avon, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton/East Granby (Mills Pond), 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Hand at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
Farmington at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 29
BASEBALL
Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rocky Hill at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Spring Tournament at Blue Fox
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
BASEBALL
Canton at Coventry, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Glastonbury, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
RUNNING
Burlington to Collinsville 10K Road Race, 8 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
