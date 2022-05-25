Three Falcon athletes win individual CCC championships

Avon’s Carver Morgan, Paul Netland III and Isaiah Adams won their first-ever CCC championships in outdoor track and field Monday with individual victories at the CCC West championship meet at Hall High in West Hartford..

The Avon boys track and field team finished fourth with 98 points – their best showing in a CCC divisional meet since the Falcons joined the league in 2016.

Morgan won the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:54.22, beating Simsbury’s Lucas Thompson by more than a second. It’s the second fastest time in team history.

The Falcons did well in the 800 meters with three runners in the top 10. Along with Morgan, Jevonte Eaves was fourth with a time of 2:01.51 and Nicholas Bailey was ninth in 2:06.21.

Netland medaled in three events. He won the 110 hurdles with a school-record time of 15.07, beating Southington’s John Regalbuti, who finished in 15.51 seconds. Netland erased his own school record in the victory. Netland also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the triple jump.

Adams prevailed in the 300 hurdles with his winning time of 42.24 seconds, beating Hall’s Joe Nham in 43.0 seconds and his teammate Bryce Boldgett in 43.02

Avon’s 4×400 relay team finished second with a time of 3:26.8, the third fastest time in team history. Adams, Jevonte Eaves, Adarsh Rajamanickam and Morgan) made up the team,

Avon brought home several fourth-place medals. Will Lancaster was fourth in the 3,200 meters while the boys 4×100 relay (Adams, Adarsh Rajamanickham, Oliver Lojewski and Aidan Rajamnickham) and boys 4×800 meter relay (Nick Bailey, Luke Hester, Jack O’Donnell, Eaves) each finished fourth in their respective race.

In the girls championship meet, Katelyn Cifaldi (100 hurdles) and Anna Loveless (long jump) were each sixth along with the girls 4×100 relay (Loveless, Julia Freeman, Natalie Ith, Romona Scott).

Avon’s 4×400 relay (Sara Trautman, Freeman, Ith and Ek) finished fifth and qualified for the upcoming Class MM championship meet.

Ek finished seventh in the 1,600 meters along with Katelyn Westerberg taking seventh in the 300 hurdles. Romona Scott was eighth in the 100 meters. The Falcons finished seventh in the meet.

Avon will compete in the Class MM championship meet next Wednesday.

TRACK and FIELD

CCC West championships

At West Hartford

Team results: Hall 197, Simsbury 130, Southington 114, Avon 98, Glastonbury 79, Conard 67, Farmington 28, NW Catholic 10

Individual results

100: Evan Belabe, Conard 10.97, Noble Gongon, Simsbury 11.00, Samuel Sandler, Hall 11.14; 8. Aidan Baghdassarian, Avon 11.77

200: Jonathan York, Hall 21.86, Kyle Paterson, Simsbury, 21.91, Evan Belabe, Conard, 22.02; 4. Noble Gongon, Simsbury, 22.38, 8. Tim Watson, Simsbury, 23.67, 9. Michael Sama, Farmington 23.71, 10. Ransom Marcy, Simsbury 23.82

400: Jonathan York, Hall 50.83, Gabriel Sisk, Hall, 51.81, Michael Sardo, Glastonbury 52.07; 8. Adarsh Rajamanickam, Avon 54.51, 10. Greyson Gildea, Farmington, 57.01

800: Carver Morgan, Avon 1:54.22, Lucas Thompson, Simsbury 1:55.35, Daniel Coyne, Simsbury, 1:59.95, 4. Jevonte Eaves, Avon 2:01.51, 5. Liam McGoldrick, Simsbury, 2:02.75, 9. Nicholas Bailey, Avon, 2:06.21, 10. Kyle Jennings, 2:07.18

1,600: Callum Sherry, Conard 4:18.04, Luke Davis, Simsbury 4:25.86, Isaac Mahler, Hall 4:26.17

3,200: Walker Beverly, Hall 9:32.10, Colin Goldschmidt, Hall 9:46.30, Luke Davis, Simsbury 10:10.75; 4. William Lancaster, 10:11.63, Avon

110 hurdles: Paul Netland III, Avon, 15.07, John Regalbuti, Southington, 15.51, Cole Musser, Simsbury, 16.40

300 hurdles: Isaiah Adams, Avon 42.24, Joe Nham, Hall 43.00, Bryce Blodgett, Hall, 43.02; 5. Paul Netland III, Avon, 43.82; 6. Andrew Raymond, Simsbury, 43.86; 10. Cole Musser, Simsbury, 45.78

4×100: Simsbury (Zachary Tartaglia, Kyle Paterson, Timothy Watson, Noble Gongon) 43.02, Hall 43.29, Conard 44.34, 4. Avon (Isaiah Adams, Oliver Lojewski, Aidan Baghdassarian, Atticus Putt) 46.17; 6. Farmington 46.88

4×400: Simsbury (Kyle Paterson, Daniel Coyne, Lucas Thompson, Lorenzo Marcktell) 3:25.63, 2. Avon (Jevonte Eaves, Adarsh Rajamanickam, Isaiah Adams, Carver Morgan) 3:26.88, Hall 3:27.58; 7. Farmington 3:56.10

4×800: Glastonbury (Joseph Accurso, Dominic Pena, Cody Stone, Michael Sardo) 8:10.35, 2. Simsbury 8:15.80, Hall 8:17.55; 4. Avon (Lucas Hester, Jevonte Eaves, Nicholas Bailey, Jack O’Donnell) 8:31.67; 7. Farmington 9:21.62

Shot: Colin Richard, Hall, 45-9½, Nicholas Xavier, Hall, 43-10½, Jack Freyler, Southington 42-7; 8. Nils Jerger, Avon 37-7, 9. Cameron Casey, Avon 35-4½

Discus: Nicholax Xavier, Hall 151-03, Jack Freyler, Southington, 142-09, Tye Karpicky, Glastonbury, 124-8; 6. Dominic Cassarino, Farmington, 97-0; 10. Ben Reynolds, Simsbury, 91-11

Javelin: Jack Freyler, Southington, 165-06, Issac Rivera, Simsbury 155-9, Kaden Maccarone, Farmington 137-05; 8. Jeremiah Hughes, Simsbury, 125-0; 9. Cameron Casey, Avon 124-5

High jump: Timothy Watson, Simsbury 6-11¾, Jake Long, Hall 5-10, Cole Musser, Simsbury, 5-10

Pole vault: Liam Wright, Hall 12-6, Ryan Sanders, Simsbury 12-0, Connor Jamison Aldrich, Simsbury, 11-6; 5. Thomas Yonkers, Farmington 10-6

Long jump: Justin Zitofsky, Southington 20-11, Rashard Williams Southington 20-10½, Israel Lopez, Conard 20-0¾

Triple jump: Justin Zitofsky, Southington 42-7¼, Rashard Williams, Southington 42-7. Aaron Sandler, Hall 41-7; 6. Paul Netland III, Avon 37-10; 7. Dylan Landry, Farmington 36-0, 8. Daniel Hawley, Farmington 34-4, 10. Riley Lill, Simsbury 32-9¾

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

CCC West championships

At West Hartford

Team results: Glastonbury 197, Conard 118, Hall 106.5, Simsbury 98.5, Southington 88, Farmington 62, Avon 18, NW Catholic 14

Individual results

100: Victoria Francis, Simsbury, 12.52, Hannah Caiola, Glastonbury, 12.62, Clare Gillis, 12.78, 4. Leila Gary, Simsbury, 12.79, 5. Sofia Duran, Simsbury 12.87; 8. Romona Scott, Avon, 13.50

200: Molly Harding, Glastonbury 25.46, Hannah Caiola, Glastonbury, 25.55, Victoria Francis, Simsbury, 25.88; 6. Leila Gary, Simsbury, 26.75, 7. Sofia Duran, Simsbury, 26.75, 9. Julia Freeman, Avon 27.37

400: Molly Harding, Glastonbury 57.44, Meghan Smith, Glastonbury 1:00.09, Riley Carroll, Glastonbury, 1:00.51; 5. Kayla Logan, Simsbury, 1:02.31, 10. Hannah Sams, Farmington, 1:07.57

800: Olivia Birney, Simsbury, 2:16.93, Annika Paluska, Glastonbury 2:17.71, Grace Myers, Simsbury, 2:19.33; 9. Kate Martin, Simsbury, 2:26.24

1,600: Tess Sherry, Conard, 5:06.77, Liv Sherry, Conard 5:07.02, Ava Gattinella, Glastonbury, 5:09.39; 4. Hannah Stepheson, Farmington 5:10.06, 7. Marenn Ek, Avon, 5:18.44

3,200: Katherine Sanderson, Hall, 11:42.23, Hannah Stephenson, Farmington, 11:48.48, Lucy Bergin, Glastonbury 11:52.35; 9. Abigail Smith, Simsbury, 12:16.56

100 hurdles: Abigail Magendantz, Hall 16.67, Olivia Jarvis, Simsbury, 17.02, Angela Dulnuan, Conard, 17.12; 6. Katelyn Cifaldi, Avon, 17.79

300 hurdles: Olivia Jarvis, Simsbury, 48.81, Grace Drechsler, Southington 49.28, Angela Dulnuan 49.45; 5. Shannon Maye, Farmington, 51.66, 7. Katelyn Westerberg, Avon, 52.55; 10. Kaitlyn Bruno, Simsbury, 53.94

4×100: Glastonbury 50,60, Hall 51.82, Conard 52.36; 5. Simsbury 52.81, 6. Avon (Anna Loveless, Julia Freeman, Natalie Ith, Romona Scott) 52.92, 8. Farmington 53.29

4×400: Glastonbury 4:01.08, Simsbury 4:10.66, Hall 4:16.20; 5. Avon (Sara Trautman, Natalie Ith, Julia Freeman, Marenn Ek) 4:29.49

4×800: Glastonbury 9:44.16, Conard 9:47.73, Hall 10:07.96; 4. Simsbury 10:25.99, 5. Farmington 10:31.74

Shot: Layla Spann-McDonald, Glastonbury, 35-2, Anna Sicilano, Hall 33-10½, Denette Belu-John, Southington, 33-5; 8. Rachel Cota, Simsbury, 26-9, 9. Katrina Frez, Avon 26-6

Discus: Layla Spann-McDonald, Glastonbury 121-10, Anna Sicilano, Hall 98-0, Maya Koster, Farmington 95-6; 8. Kalina Donor, Farmington 73-4, 9. Hannah Hillemeir, Simsbury 69-5

Javelin: Hailey Zembruzuski, Southington, 102-10, Anna Morris, Glastonbury 99-11, Makenzie Marek, Southington, 98-11; 4. Emma Serkosky, Farmington 91-6; 10. Rachel Cota, Simsbury, 82-1

High jump: Audrey Kirkutis, Conard, 5-6, Kathryn DeSousa, Glastonbury, 5-4, Sam Freyler, Southington 5-0; 4. Sarah Warden, Farmington 5-0; 8. Erin Warden, Farmington 4-8

Pole vault: Sarah Warden, Farmington, 10-6, Sam Freyler, Southington, 10-0, Anna Hilary, Glastonbury 9-6; 4. Devyn Battistoni, Simsbury, 9-0, 7. Ashley Goodwin, Simsbury 8-6, 8. Nicole Jimenez, Simsbury 8-6

Long jump: Audrey Kirkutis, Conard 17-2¾, Catherine Mancini, Hall 16-4½, Grace Dreshler, Southington 16-3; 6. Anna Loveless, Avon 15-3¾; 7. Erin Warden, Farmington 14-10; 10. Moriah Rosenfield, Farmington 14-5

Triple jump: Audrey Kirkutis, Conard 33-9, Lauren Moskal, Hall 33-6¾, Erin Warden, Farmington 32-3; 4. Olivia Jarvis, Simsbury 31-10¼ , Lauren Moskal, Hall 33-6¾, Erin Warden, Farmington 32-3