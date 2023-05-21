2023 Central Connecticut Conference spring tournaments

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 23

CCC Tournament quarterfinals

(8) Maloney at (1) Southington

(7) Plainville at (2) Bristol Central

(6) E.O. Smith at (3) Windsor

(5) Tolland at (4) Newington

Wednesday, May 24

CCC semifinals

At Higher seeds

Thursday, May 25

At Meriden

CCC championship

BOYS LACROSSE

Tuesday, May 23

CCC North semifinals

(4) Berlin at (1) NW Catholic

(3) Newington at (2) Farmington

CCC South semifinals

Tolland/EO Smith at (1) Wethersfield

(3) Bristol co-op at (2) Lewis Mills

CCC Central

(4) Avon at (1) Glastonbury, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Southington at (2) Simsbury

Thursday, May 25

CCC Central final

At Conard

CCC South final

At higher seed

CCC North final

At higher seed

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tuesday, May 23

CCC Central semifinals

(4) Middletown at (1) Lewis Mills

(3) Wethersfield at (2) Bristol Eastern

CCC North semifinals

(4) Glastonbury at (1) Simsbury

(3) Conard at (2) Southington

Thursday, May 25

CCC Central final

At higher seed

CCC North final

At higher seed

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, May 24

CCC Tournament quarterfinals

(8) Glastonbury at (1) Southington

(7) South Windsor at (2) Conard

(6) Farmington at (3) Simsbury

(5) Enfield at (4) New Britain

Thursday, May 25

CCC semifinals

At higher seeds

Friday, May 26

CCC championship

At New Britain

TRACK and FIELD

Monday, May 22

CCC East championships at East Hartford

Tuesday, May 23

CCC West championships at New Britain, 10 a.m.

CCC North championships at New Britain, 3 :30 p.m.

CCC South championships at Maloney

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday, May 30

CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation, Farmington, 8 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Thursday, June 1

CCC Spring Tournament championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m.

