2023 Central Connecticut Conference spring tournaments

SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 23
CCC Tournament quarterfinals
(8) Maloney at (1) Southington
(7) Plainville at (2) Bristol Central
(6) E.O. Smith at (3) Windsor
(5) Tolland at (4) Newington
Wednesday, May 24
CCC semifinals
At Higher seeds
Thursday, May 25
At Meriden
CCC championship
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday, May 23
CCC North semifinals
(4) Berlin at (1) NW Catholic
(3) Newington at (2) Farmington
CCC South semifinals
Tolland/EO Smith at (1) Wethersfield
(3) Bristol co-op at (2) Lewis Mills
CCC Central
(4) Avon at (1) Glastonbury, 4:30 p.m.
(3) Southington at (2) Simsbury
Thursday, May 25
CCC Central final
At Conard
CCC South final
At higher seed
CCC North final
At higher seed
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday, May 23
CCC Central semifinals
(4) Middletown at (1) Lewis Mills
(3) Wethersfield at (2) Bristol Eastern
CCC North semifinals
(4) Glastonbury at (1) Simsbury
(3) Conard at (2) Southington
Thursday, May 25
CCC Central final
At higher seed
CCC North final
At higher seed
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday, May 24
CCC Tournament quarterfinals
(8) Glastonbury at (1) Southington
(7) South Windsor at (2) Conard
(6) Farmington at (3) Simsbury
(5) Enfield at (4) New Britain
Thursday, May 25
CCC semifinals
At higher seeds
Friday, May 26
CCC championship
At New Britain
TRACK and FIELD
Monday, May 22
CCC East championships at East Hartford
Tuesday, May 23
CCC West championships at New Britain, 10 a.m.
CCC North championships at New Britain, 3 :30 p.m.
CCC South championships at Maloney
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday, May 30
CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation, Farmington, 8 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Thursday, June 1
CCC Spring Tournament championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m.
