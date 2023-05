Schedule and results for the 2023 NCCC spring tournaments.

BASEBALL

Thursday, May 25

At Suffield High

Semifinals

Game 1, 11 a.m.

Game 2, 1:15 p.m.

Championship

Two semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thursday, May 25

At Suffield High

Semifinals

Game 1, noon

Game 2, 2 p.m.

Championship

Two semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Tuesday, May 23

Semifinal

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Wednesday, May 24

Championship

Semifinal winner vs. No. 1 seed at Suffield High

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tuesday, May 23

Semifinal

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Wednesday, May 24

Championship

Semifinal winner vs. Canton at Suffield High

BOYS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 24

League tournament at Suffield, 9 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 24

League tournament at Rockville High 9 a.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Tuesday, May 23

League championship at Suffield High, 10 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Thursday, June 1

League championship at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron

Previous years

2022 NCCC spring tournaments

2021 NCCC spring tournaments

2020: Season cancelled COVID-19 pandemic

2019 NCCC spring tournaments

2018 NCCC spring tournaments