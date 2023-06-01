Weekly scoreboard: May 29-June 4, 2023

Friday, June 2

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class S quarterfinal

Canton at Shepaug, ppd. to Saturday, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class M quarterfinal

East Lyme 13, Farmington 9

CIAC Class S quarterfinal

Canton 17, Stonington 12

Sacred Heart Academy 16, Granby 14

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC Class L quarterfinal

Southington 3, Simsbury 2 (27-25, 12-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12)

CIAC Class M quarterfinal

Farmington 3, Newington 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-16)

PRO BASEBALL

Akron 4, Hartford 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 17, Stonington 12

At Canton

Stonington (18-2) 6 6 — 12

Canton (16-4) 9 8 — 17

Goals: Gabby Delsanto (C) 5, Heather Delbone (C) 5, Ellie Bahre (C) 5, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Abby Mayorga (S), Autumn Christian (S), Emma Spathakis (S) 4, Emma Logel (S) 3, Shay Burnside (S), Lillian Loughlean (S); Assists: Delsanto 5, Delbone 2, Deritis 2, Mika Stamos (C) 2; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 14

Thursday, June 1

BOYS TENNIS

CIAC Class M championship

Avon 7, Weston 0

GIRLS TENNIS

CIAC Class L championship

Guilford 4, Avon 3

BOYS GOLF

CCC Spring championships: 1. RHAM 304, 2. Bristol Central 307, 3. Tolland 317

NCCC championship: 1. Ellington 317, 2. Canton 337, 3. Coventry 338

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Burlington 7, Canton 3

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 89, Minnesota 84

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 4, Akron 3 (10)

GIRLS TENNIS

Guilford 4, Avon 3

At Middletown

Singles: Ren Barton (A) def Riley Mullett 6-0, 6-1; Kallie Kagan (G) def Louisa Mathias 7-5, 6-3; Tanvi Arora (A) def Caroline Hergan 7-6 (4), 6-3; Molly Peterson (G) def Ellie Land 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Amalia Alexander /Reese Montminy (A) def Izzy Bowman/Peyton Lynch 6-2, 7-5; Alexie Gipson/Gabby Kellner (G) def Tanvi Raman/Maya Corrie 7-5, 7-6(6); Kate DeAngelo/Mia Hardy (G) def Aisha Alam/Joe Venkat 6-1, 6-1

Records: Guilford 22-5, Avon 18-2

BOYS GOLF

2023 NCCC Championships

At Hebron

Team results – 1. Ellington 317, 2. Canton 337, 3. Coventry 338, 4. Suffield 349, 5. East Granby 352,6. Somers 355, 7. Granby 367, 8. Rockville 388, 9. Bolton 412. 10. SMSA/HMTCA co-op 423

Top 15 individuals – 1. Bradley Sawka, Ellington 68 at Tallwood CC, par 72, 2. Ryan Willey, East Windsor, 70, 3. James O’Connor, Ellington and Leif Lindeland, Suffield 76; 5. Artie Hayes, Canton, 80, 6. Tyler Ugarte, Canton, Owen Shearer, Coventry and Patrick Liss, Granby 81; 9. Brady Gill, East Granby, Aidan Craft Bolton and Andrew Aux, Bolton, 8; 12. Ben Vertucci, Coventry 84, 13. Cameron Heath, Coventry, and Tanyon Duff, Somers, 85; 15. Derek Rybczyk, East Granby and Jackson Pisasi, East Granby 86

Other Canton golfers: 18. Jonah Hurley 87, 23. Nicholas Fox 89, 30. Derek Berg, 94

Other Granby golfers: 32. Brady Liss 95, Andrew Cefole, 95; 36. Jack Gianinoto, 96, 44. Nathan James 99

Other East Granby golfers: Nick Morell 98

CCC Spring Championships

At New Britain

Team results – 1. RHAM 304, 2. Bristol Central 307, 3. Tolland 317, 4. East Catholic 322, 5. Middletown 327, 6. E.O. Smith 336, 7. Maloney 341, 8. Enfield 345, 9. South Windsor 351, 10. Plainville 356, 11. Manchester 389, 12. Bristol Eastern 393

Individual results (top 10) – Andrew Dunn, Middletown 67 at Stanley Golf Course, par 71, 2. Scott Petrosky, Bristol Central 69, 3. Holden Sullivan, RHAM 70, 4. Adam Eskin, East Catholic 71, 5. Wilson Ouimet, E.O. Smith 72, 6. Conner Rabbitt, RHAM 74, 7. Dylan Miller, Maloney 75, Max Baldwin, Tolland 75, 9. Trevor Rau, Plainville 76, 10. Joey Pikiell, Bristol Central 77

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 89, Minnesota 84

At Minnesota

Connecticut (89) Bonner 5-1-13, Thomas 8-0-16, Jones 4-4-12, Hayes 4-0-9, Hiedeman 7-3-19, Nelson-Ododa 1-1-3, Allen 3-0-8, Harris 1-0-2, Carrington 3-1-7. Totals 36-10-89

Minnesota (84) Shepard 4-3-11, Collier 10-7-30, Juhasz 2-2-7, McBride 3-6-12, Mitchell 4-4-12, Powers 0-0-0, Carleton 1-0-3, Banham 3-0-9, Allen 0-0-0. Totals 27-22-84

Connecticut (5-1) 27 20 22 20 — 89

Minnesota (0-6) 24 23 12 25 — 80

Three-point goals: Connecticut (7-23) Bonner 2, Hayes, Hiedeman 2, Allen 2; Minnesota (8-19) Collier 3, Juhasz, Carleton , Banham 3; Att: 8124

Wednesday, May 31

BASEBALL

CIAC Class S, second round

St. Paul 7, Canton 3

St. Bernard 10, East Granby 3

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class M, second round

Woodland 14, Granby 0 (5)

CIAC Class S, second round

Canton 11, Norwich Tech 5

BOYS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L, first round

Simsbury 18, Southington 16

CIAC Class M, first round

Avon 18, Pomperaug 8

Farmington 17, East Lyme 8

CIAC Class S, first round

Sheehan 15, Canton 13

St. Joseph 17, Granby 2

Foran 9, Lewis Mills 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC Class L, first round

Simsbury 3, Shelton 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19)

CIAC Class M, first round

Farmington 3, Pomperaug 2 (25-17, 25-22, 16-25, 25-27, 15-9)

BOYS TENNIS

CIAC Class L semifinals

Wilton 7, Farmington 0

CIAC Class M semifinals

Avon 7, Hand 0

GIRLS TENNIS

CIAC Class L semifinals

Guilford 4, Farmington 3

Avon 7, Wethersfield 0

PRO BASEBALL

Akron 5, Hartford 2

BASEBALL

St. Paul 7, Canton 3

At Bristol

Canton (13-9) 010 002 0 — 3-6-3

St. Paul 031 111 x — 7-2-1

Sammy Lincoln, Michael Archangelo (5) and Noah Asmar; Logan Rembish, Smith (6), Cole Raymond (7) and unknown; WP: Rembish; LP: Lincoln (5-2); 2B: Lincoln (C)

SOFTBALL

Canton 11, Norwich Tech 5

At Norwich

Canton (13-9) 040 103 3 — 11-10-3

Norwich Tech 500 000 0 — 5-5-5

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; A. Ulrich and M. Cook; WP: Butterfield (12-8); LP: Ulrich; 2B: Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), A. Hanks (NT), Kozerefski (NT), Malondado (NT); 3B: Mackin (C), Shand (C)

Tuesday, May 30

BASEBALL

CIAC Class LL, first round

Fairfield Warde 6, Simsbury 2

Staples 7, Farmington 3

CIAC Class L, first round

Wethersfield 13, Avon 1

CIAC Class M, first round

St. Joseph 11, Granby 0

Wolcott High 7, Lewis Mills 6 (8)

CIAC Class S, first round

Canton 14, East Windsor/International 0

East Granby 8, Somers 4

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class LL, first round

Trumbull 18, Simsbury 1

CIAC Class M, first round

Granby 16, Platt Tech 12

Lewis Mills 16, Kaynor Tech 1

CIAC Class S, first round

Canton 3, Bolton 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L, first round

Simsbury 12, Amity 7

CIAC Class M, first round

Pomperaug 19, Avon 9

Farmington 8, Ellington 6

CIAC Class S, first round

Canton 12, Old Lyme 4

Granby 16, Old Saybrook 6

Weston 16, Lewis Mills 2

BOYS TENNIS

CIAC Class L quarterfinals

Farmington 4, Simsbury 3

CIAC Class M quarterfinals

Avon 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 2

Class S quarterfinals

Stonington 7, Granby 0

GIRLS TENNIS

CIAC Class L quarterfinals

Avon 5, Joel Barlow 2

Farmington 7, Fitch 0

TRACK and FIELD

Class S championships

BOYS: Bloomfield 115, Derby 71, Lyme/Old Lyme 43. Also: 27. Canton 4

GIRLS: Bloomfield 167.25, Somers 58, Old Saybrook 56.25. Also: 22. East Granby 5, 25. Canton 4

Class M championships

BOYS: Tolland 78, Suffield 77, Ledyard 60. Also: 9. Lewis Mills 31, 10. Granby 29

GIRLS: Sacred Heart Academy 80, Mercy 55, Hartford Public 50.5, Also: 7. Lewis Mills 42, 13. Avon 27, 20. Granby 12.5

BOYS GOLF

Canton 165, East Granby 198. Medalist: Jonah Hurley and Tyler Ugarte (C) 40 at Copper Hill

GIRLS GOLF

CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 81, Indiana 78

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 7, Akron 5

BASEBALL

Wethersfield 13, Avon 1

At Avon

Wethersfield (11-10) 600 241 0 — 13-8-3

Avon (13-8) 000 000 1 — 1-2-2

Christian Morales and C. Righi; Connor Lavore, Parker Jobe (1), Harry Engle (3), Ethan Lavore (5), Ryan Heuer (6) and James Walsh; WP: Morales; LP: C. Lavore; 2B: David Pengel (A)

Canton 14, East Windsor/International 0

At Canton

East Windsor/Inter. (12-9) 000 000 0 — 0-5-3

Canton (13-8) 450 140 x — 14-14-2

Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (5) and unknown; Rob Dlubac, Ben Biskupiac (5), Pat Bruno (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Dlubac; LP: Blachuta; 2B: Asmar (C), Nate Hiscox (C), Joseph Nadeau (C), Tanner Quinn (C), Max Sedor (C); 3B: Asmar (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)

SOFTBALL

Canton 3, Bolton 1

At Bolton

Canton (12-9) 001 020 0 — 3-6-0

Bolton (13-8) 100 000 0 — 1-6-1

Alice Butterfield and Joy Schand; Caleigh Sheehan, Breelin McDougal (7) and S. Mattei; WP: Butterfield (11-8); LP: Sheehan; 2B: Lyla O’Connor (C), Sheehan (B); HR: Erin Mackin (C)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 12, Old Lyme 4

At Canton

Old Lyme (11-6) 2 2 — 4

Canton (15-4) 7 5 — 12

Goals: Gabby Delsantos (C) 3, Heather Delbone (C) 7, Ellie Bahre (C), Bridgit Sonju (C), Gretchen Burgess (OL), Grace Fermen (OL), Alexis Antonellis (OL), Kelly Sheehan (OL); Assists: Delsantos, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 13, Kyle Dishaw (OL) 4

BOYS GOLF

Canton 165, East Granby 198

At East Granby

Canton (165) Jonah Hurley 40, Tyler Ugarte 40, Artie Hayes 42, Derek Berg 43, Nicholas Fox 45

East Granby (198) Derek Rybczyk 43, Matt Hecht 48, Nick Morrell 49, Jackson Pisati 58

Medalist: Jonah Hurley and Tyler Ugarte (C) 40 at Copper Hill

Records: Canton 15-1, 11-1 NCCC; East Granby 7-7, 6-5 NCCC

GIRLS GOLF

CCC Championship

At Farmington

Team results – 1. Berlin 348, 2. Hall 401, 3. Glastonbury 407, 4. Lewis Mills 410, 5. Simsbury 412, 6. Conard 415, 7. Manchester 419, 8. Newington 431, 9. Wethersfield 433, 10. NW Catholic 456, 11. South Windsor 457, 12. Farmington 467, 13. East Catholic 494, 14. New Britain 596

Individual results (top 10): Morgan Peterson, Glastonbury, 73 at Tunxis Plantation, 2. Kenna Roman, Berlin 70, 3. Libby Dunn, Berlin 82, 4. Samantha Dunn, Berlin; Meredith Norton, Hall and Claudia Villalon Alonso, Lewis Mills 85, 7. Annie DeSanto, Hall 88, 8. Emily Kaliden, NW Catholic 90, 9. Lily Nguyen, Conard 95, 10. Mya Hall, Avon and Glorianne Pinote, Newington 96

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 81, Indiana 78

At Uncasville, Conn.

Indiana (78) Smith 5-4-14, Boston 9-320, Wheeler 3-0-6, Mitchell 6-4-19, Hull 3-0-6, Cannon 1-0-2, Egbo 0-0-0, Vivians 0-0-0, Wallace 2-0-4, Caldwell 2-1-5, Berger 1-0-2. Totals 31-12-78

Connecticut (81) Bonner 3-2-8, Thomas 6-1-13, Jones 7-5-19, Hayes 7-5-22, Hiedman 3-3-11, Nelson-Ododa 0-0-0, Allen 0-0-0, Harris 1-0-2, Carrington 2-0-6, Brown 0-0-0. Totals 29-16-81

Indiana (1-3) 14 20 24 20— 78

Connecticut (4-1) 22 16 26 17 — 81

Three-point goals: Indiana (4-21) Boston, Mitchell 3; Connecticut (7-21) Hayes 3, Hiedman 2, Carrington 2; Att: 5,317

Upcoming games

Saturday, June 3

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class S quarterfinal

Canton at Shepaug, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CIAC M quarterfinals

Farmington at Hand, 3 p.m.

Avon at Notre Dame-West Haven, 3 p.m.

CIAC Class LL quarterfinals

Simsbury at Fairfield Prep, 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Naugatuck (Hotchkiss Field), 10 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Ellington, 11 a.m. (season opener)

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 1 p.m.

