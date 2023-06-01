Weekly scoreboard: May 29-June 4, 2023

Friday, June 2
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class S quarterfinal
Canton at Shepaug, ppd. to Saturday, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class M quarterfinal
East Lyme 13, Farmington 9
CIAC Class S quarterfinal
Canton 17, Stonington 12
Sacred Heart Academy 16, Granby 14
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L quarterfinal
Southington 3, Simsbury 2 (27-25, 12-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12)
CIAC Class M quarterfinal
Farmington 3, Newington 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-16)
PRO BASEBALL
Akron 4, Hartford 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 17, Stonington 12
At Canton
Stonington (18-2) 6 6 — 12
Canton (16-4) 9 8 — 17
Goals: Gabby Delsanto (C) 5, Heather Delbone (C) 5, Ellie Bahre (C) 5, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Abby Mayorga (S), Autumn Christian (S), Emma Spathakis (S) 4, Emma Logel (S) 3, Shay Burnside (S), Lillian Loughlean (S); Assists: Delsanto 5, Delbone 2, Deritis 2, Mika Stamos (C) 2; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 14
Thursday, June 1
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class M championship
Avon 7, Weston 0
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L championship
Guilford 4, Avon 3
BOYS GOLF
CCC Spring championships: 1. RHAM 304, 2. Bristol Central 307, 3. Tolland 317
NCCC championship: 1. Ellington 317, 2. Canton 337, 3. Coventry 338
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington 7, Canton 3
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 89, Minnesota 84
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 4, Akron 3 (10)
GIRLS TENNIS
Guilford 4, Avon 3
At Middletown
Singles: Ren Barton (A) def Riley Mullett 6-0, 6-1; Kallie Kagan (G) def Louisa Mathias 7-5, 6-3; Tanvi Arora (A) def Caroline Hergan 7-6 (4), 6-3; Molly Peterson (G) def Ellie Land 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Amalia Alexander /Reese Montminy (A) def Izzy Bowman/Peyton Lynch 6-2, 7-5; Alexie Gipson/Gabby Kellner (G) def Tanvi Raman/Maya Corrie 7-5, 7-6(6); Kate DeAngelo/Mia Hardy (G) def Aisha Alam/Joe Venkat 6-1, 6-1
Records: Guilford 22-5, Avon 18-2
BOYS GOLF
2023 NCCC Championships
At Hebron
Team results – 1. Ellington 317, 2. Canton 337, 3. Coventry 338, 4. Suffield 349, 5. East Granby 352,6. Somers 355, 7. Granby 367, 8. Rockville 388, 9. Bolton 412. 10. SMSA/HMTCA co-op 423
Top 15 individuals – 1. Bradley Sawka, Ellington 68 at Tallwood CC, par 72, 2. Ryan Willey, East Windsor, 70, 3. James O’Connor, Ellington and Leif Lindeland, Suffield 76; 5. Artie Hayes, Canton, 80, 6. Tyler Ugarte, Canton, Owen Shearer, Coventry and Patrick Liss, Granby 81; 9. Brady Gill, East Granby, Aidan Craft Bolton and Andrew Aux, Bolton, 8; 12. Ben Vertucci, Coventry 84, 13. Cameron Heath, Coventry, and Tanyon Duff, Somers, 85; 15. Derek Rybczyk, East Granby and Jackson Pisasi, East Granby 86
Other Canton golfers: 18. Jonah Hurley 87, 23. Nicholas Fox 89, 30. Derek Berg, 94
Other Granby golfers: 32. Brady Liss 95, Andrew Cefole, 95; 36. Jack Gianinoto, 96, 44. Nathan James 99
Other East Granby golfers: Nick Morell 98
CCC Spring Championships
At New Britain
Team results – 1. RHAM 304, 2. Bristol Central 307, 3. Tolland 317, 4. East Catholic 322, 5. Middletown 327, 6. E.O. Smith 336, 7. Maloney 341, 8. Enfield 345, 9. South Windsor 351, 10. Plainville 356, 11. Manchester 389, 12. Bristol Eastern 393
Individual results (top 10) – Andrew Dunn, Middletown 67 at Stanley Golf Course, par 71, 2. Scott Petrosky, Bristol Central 69, 3. Holden Sullivan, RHAM 70, 4. Adam Eskin, East Catholic 71, 5. Wilson Ouimet, E.O. Smith 72, 6. Conner Rabbitt, RHAM 74, 7. Dylan Miller, Maloney 75, Max Baldwin, Tolland 75, 9. Trevor Rau, Plainville 76, 10. Joey Pikiell, Bristol Central 77
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 89, Minnesota 84
At Minnesota
Connecticut (89) Bonner 5-1-13, Thomas 8-0-16, Jones 4-4-12, Hayes 4-0-9, Hiedeman 7-3-19, Nelson-Ododa 1-1-3, Allen 3-0-8, Harris 1-0-2, Carrington 3-1-7. Totals 36-10-89
Minnesota (84) Shepard 4-3-11, Collier 10-7-30, Juhasz 2-2-7, McBride 3-6-12, Mitchell 4-4-12, Powers 0-0-0, Carleton 1-0-3, Banham 3-0-9, Allen 0-0-0. Totals 27-22-84
Connecticut (5-1) 27 20 22 20 — 89
Minnesota (0-6) 24 23 12 25 — 80
Three-point goals: Connecticut (7-23) Bonner 2, Hayes, Hiedeman 2, Allen 2; Minnesota (8-19) Collier 3, Juhasz, Carleton , Banham 3; Att: 8124
Wednesday, May 31
BASEBALL
CIAC Class S, second round
St. Paul 7, Canton 3
St. Bernard 10, East Granby 3
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class M, second round
Woodland 14, Granby 0 (5)
CIAC Class S, second round
Canton 11, Norwich Tech 5
BOYS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury 18, Southington 16
CIAC Class M, first round
Avon 18, Pomperaug 8
Farmington 17, East Lyme 8
CIAC Class S, first round
Sheehan 15, Canton 13
St. Joseph 17, Granby 2
Foran 9, Lewis Mills 4
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury 3, Shelton 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19)
CIAC Class M, first round
Farmington 3, Pomperaug 2 (25-17, 25-22, 16-25, 25-27, 15-9)
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L semifinals
Wilton 7, Farmington 0
CIAC Class M semifinals
Avon 7, Hand 0
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L semifinals
Guilford 4, Farmington 3
Avon 7, Wethersfield 0
PRO BASEBALL
Akron 5, Hartford 2
BASEBALL
St. Paul 7, Canton 3
At Bristol
Canton (13-9) 010 002 0 — 3-6-3
St. Paul 031 111 x — 7-2-1
Sammy Lincoln, Michael Archangelo (5) and Noah Asmar; Logan Rembish, Smith (6), Cole Raymond (7) and unknown; WP: Rembish; LP: Lincoln (5-2); 2B: Lincoln (C)
SOFTBALL
Canton 11, Norwich Tech 5
At Norwich
Canton (13-9) 040 103 3 — 11-10-3
Norwich Tech 500 000 0 — 5-5-5
Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; A. Ulrich and M. Cook; WP: Butterfield (12-8); LP: Ulrich; 2B: Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), A. Hanks (NT), Kozerefski (NT), Malondado (NT); 3B: Mackin (C), Shand (C)
Tuesday, May 30
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, first round
Fairfield Warde 6, Simsbury 2
Staples 7, Farmington 3
CIAC Class L, first round
Wethersfield 13, Avon 1
CIAC Class M, first round
St. Joseph 11, Granby 0
Wolcott High 7, Lewis Mills 6 (8)
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton 14, East Windsor/International 0
East Granby 8, Somers 4
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL, first round
Trumbull 18, Simsbury 1
CIAC Class M, first round
Granby 16, Platt Tech 12
Lewis Mills 16, Kaynor Tech 1
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton 3, Bolton 1
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury 12, Amity 7
CIAC Class M, first round
Pomperaug 19, Avon 9
Farmington 8, Ellington 6
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton 12, Old Lyme 4
Granby 16, Old Saybrook 6
Weston 16, Lewis Mills 2
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Farmington 4, Simsbury 3
CIAC Class M quarterfinals
Avon 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 2
Class S quarterfinals
Stonington 7, Granby 0
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Avon 5, Joel Barlow 2
Farmington 7, Fitch 0
TRACK and FIELD
Class S championships
BOYS: Bloomfield 115, Derby 71, Lyme/Old Lyme 43. Also: 27. Canton 4
GIRLS: Bloomfield 167.25, Somers 58, Old Saybrook 56.25. Also: 22. East Granby 5, 25. Canton 4
Class M championships
BOYS: Tolland 78, Suffield 77, Ledyard 60. Also: 9. Lewis Mills 31, 10. Granby 29
GIRLS: Sacred Heart Academy 80, Mercy 55, Hartford Public 50.5, Also: 7. Lewis Mills 42, 13. Avon 27, 20. Granby 12.5
BOYS GOLF
Canton 165, East Granby 198. Medalist: Jonah Hurley and Tyler Ugarte (C) 40 at Copper Hill
GIRLS GOLF
CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 81, Indiana 78
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 7, Akron 5
BASEBALL
Wethersfield 13, Avon 1
At Avon
Wethersfield (11-10) 600 241 0 — 13-8-3
Avon (13-8) 000 000 1 — 1-2-2
Christian Morales and C. Righi; Connor Lavore, Parker Jobe (1), Harry Engle (3), Ethan Lavore (5), Ryan Heuer (6) and James Walsh; WP: Morales; LP: C. Lavore; 2B: David Pengel (A)
Canton 14, East Windsor/International 0
At Canton
East Windsor/Inter. (12-9) 000 000 0 — 0-5-3
Canton (13-8) 450 140 x — 14-14-2
Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (5) and unknown; Rob Dlubac, Ben Biskupiac (5), Pat Bruno (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Dlubac; LP: Blachuta; 2B: Asmar (C), Nate Hiscox (C), Joseph Nadeau (C), Tanner Quinn (C), Max Sedor (C); 3B: Asmar (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)
SOFTBALL
Canton 3, Bolton 1
At Bolton
Canton (12-9) 001 020 0 — 3-6-0
Bolton (13-8) 100 000 0 — 1-6-1
Alice Butterfield and Joy Schand; Caleigh Sheehan, Breelin McDougal (7) and S. Mattei; WP: Butterfield (11-8); LP: Sheehan; 2B: Lyla O’Connor (C), Sheehan (B); HR: Erin Mackin (C)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 12, Old Lyme 4
At Canton
Old Lyme (11-6) 2 2 — 4
Canton (15-4) 7 5 — 12
Goals: Gabby Delsantos (C) 3, Heather Delbone (C) 7, Ellie Bahre (C), Bridgit Sonju (C), Gretchen Burgess (OL), Grace Fermen (OL), Alexis Antonellis (OL), Kelly Sheehan (OL); Assists: Delsantos, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 13, Kyle Dishaw (OL) 4
BOYS GOLF
Canton 165, East Granby 198
At East Granby
Canton (165) Jonah Hurley 40, Tyler Ugarte 40, Artie Hayes 42, Derek Berg 43, Nicholas Fox 45
East Granby (198) Derek Rybczyk 43, Matt Hecht 48, Nick Morrell 49, Jackson Pisati 58
Medalist: Jonah Hurley and Tyler Ugarte (C) 40 at Copper Hill
Records: Canton 15-1, 11-1 NCCC; East Granby 7-7, 6-5 NCCC
GIRLS GOLF
CCC Championship
At Farmington
Team results – 1. Berlin 348, 2. Hall 401, 3. Glastonbury 407, 4. Lewis Mills 410, 5. Simsbury 412, 6. Conard 415, 7. Manchester 419, 8. Newington 431, 9. Wethersfield 433, 10. NW Catholic 456, 11. South Windsor 457, 12. Farmington 467, 13. East Catholic 494, 14. New Britain 596
Individual results (top 10): Morgan Peterson, Glastonbury, 73 at Tunxis Plantation, 2. Kenna Roman, Berlin 70, 3. Libby Dunn, Berlin 82, 4. Samantha Dunn, Berlin; Meredith Norton, Hall and Claudia Villalon Alonso, Lewis Mills 85, 7. Annie DeSanto, Hall 88, 8. Emily Kaliden, NW Catholic 90, 9. Lily Nguyen, Conard 95, 10. Mya Hall, Avon and Glorianne Pinote, Newington 96
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 81, Indiana 78
At Uncasville, Conn.
Indiana (78) Smith 5-4-14, Boston 9-320, Wheeler 3-0-6, Mitchell 6-4-19, Hull 3-0-6, Cannon 1-0-2, Egbo 0-0-0, Vivians 0-0-0, Wallace 2-0-4, Caldwell 2-1-5, Berger 1-0-2. Totals 31-12-78
Connecticut (81) Bonner 3-2-8, Thomas 6-1-13, Jones 7-5-19, Hayes 7-5-22, Hiedman 3-3-11, Nelson-Ododa 0-0-0, Allen 0-0-0, Harris 1-0-2, Carrington 2-0-6, Brown 0-0-0. Totals 29-16-81
Indiana (1-3) 14 20 24 20— 78
Connecticut (4-1) 22 16 26 17 — 81
Three-point goals: Indiana (4-21) Boston, Mitchell 3; Connecticut (7-21) Hayes 3, Hiedman 2, Carrington 2; Att: 5,317
Upcoming games
Saturday, June 3
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class S quarterfinal
Canton at Shepaug, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CIAC M quarterfinals
Farmington at Hand, 3 p.m.
Avon at Notre Dame-West Haven, 3 p.m.
CIAC Class LL quarterfinals
Simsbury at Fairfield Prep, 3 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Naugatuck (Hotchkiss Field), 10 a.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Ellington, 11 a.m. (season opener)
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 1 p.m.
Previous Spring 2023 results
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023
Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022