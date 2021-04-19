Historic win for Lewis Mills in debut of girls golf team

HARWINTON, April 19, 2021 – Five girls from Lewis Mills made history on Monday with a 216-234 CCC South win over Plainville in girls golf competition at Fairview Farms in Harwinton.

It was the first varsity girls golf match in school history. Lewis Mills’ Brianna Pelchar was the medalist with a 47. Sophia Gutowski (53), Kaitlyn Bella (57) and Dana Rubbo (59) each broke 60. Plainville (0-1) was led by Julia Smith with a 54.

The Spartans return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Newington to face the newly-named Nor’easters and Suffield High.

Lewis Mills 216, Plainville 234

At Harwinton (Fairview Farms)

Lewis Mills (216) Brianna Pelchar 47, Sophia Gutowski 53, Kiana Bolleyer 62, Dana Rubbo 59, Kaitlyn Bell 57

Plainville (234) Julia Smith 54, Caitlyn Charest 55, Kaylee Markavich 57, Tea Attuno 68, Teresa Lopez 79

Medalist: Pelchar (LM) 47

Records: Lewis Mills 1-0, Plainville 0-1

Note: Top four scores used to compile team aggregate.