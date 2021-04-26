Pelchar earns medalist honors as Lewis Mills (2-0) rolls past New Britain

HARWINTON, April 26, 2012 – Brianna Pelchar had the low score of 54 as the Lewis Mills girls golf team won their second straight match with a 222-290 win over visiting New Britain at Fairview Farms Golf Course. The Spartans return to action when they visit Newington (1-1) on Tuesday at Indian Hill Country Club. Suffield will also be at the match.

Lewis Mills 222, New Britain 290

At Harwinton

New Britain (290) Abby Olson 71, Faith Gibson 70, Aniya Pouncey 79, Kim Beslanga 80. Itati Serrano 81

Lewis Mills (222) Brianna Pelchar 54, Sophia Gutowsk 57, Kiana Bolleyer 56, Kaitlyn Bell 55, Dana Rubbo 63

Medalists: Brianna Pelchar (LM) 54 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 2-0, New Britain 0-2