Magical: Martin wins 3 Class MM titles; two tennis teams earn finals berths

AVON, June 2, 2021 – It was one of those magical days for the Avon High athletic program. There will be plenty to chat about in school on Thursday.

In a single afternoon, one athlete won three state championships and two teams advanced to the state finals.

Junior Jack Martin became the first Avon track and field athletes to win three state championships in a single day in nearly 40 years at the Class MM championship meet. Martin captured the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters to help the Falcons finish third. Jeff Hyman won three titles in 1982 at the Class M championships.

The Avon boys tennis team gained a bit of revenge and a berth in the Class M championship match with a 4-0 semifinal win over Weston at Thompson Brook School. Two years ago, Weston beat the Falcons by a point for the state championship.

The Falcons (18-0) will face No. 4 East Lyme (17-0) at noon at the Newington Tennis Center for the state championship.

The Avon girls tennis team had to rally in doubles to earn their first berth in the state finals since 2011 with a 4-3 Class L semifinal win over No. 15 North Haven at Avon Middle School. Avon’s top doubles team of Kelli Raines and Tanisha Gupta lost the first set but rallied to win the final two and help the Falcons prevail.

Avon (14-3) will face top-seeded Hand-Madison (17-2) in the Class L final on Thursday at noon at the East Hartford Tennis Club.

In a Class L baseball game that saw the lead change five times, No. 12 seeded Avon outlast No. 5 Brookfield, 10-7, to earn a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals against No. 20 Wilton at Buckingham Field. The Falcons scored four runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good.

In boys lacrosse, No. 8 Avon beat cross-town rival, No. 9 Farmington, 9-6 to earn a spot in Saturday’s Class M quarterfinal at No. 1 East Lyme (13-0). Josh Cronkite had three goals for Avon (12-5) while Tyler Gresh made nine saves in net.

We will have more on each of these big games in the coming hours here at the Collinsville Press with additional stories and photos.