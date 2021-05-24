Avon girls tennis team tops Lewis Mills for tenth win

AVON, May 24, 2021 – The Avon High girls tennis team swept in singles and won two of three matches in doubles to win their 10th match of the season with a 6-1 win over Lewis Mills at Thompson Brook School Monday in the completion of a rain-delayed match from May 3.

Avon closes out the regular season on Tuesday when they host Simsbury while Mills concludes the regular season on Tuesday against Conard (6-9) in Burlington. The Spartans will need to beat Conard to earn a berth in the upcoming Class M tournament.

Avon 6, Lewis Mills 1

At Avon

Singles: Kerry Karlin (A) def. Taylor Clark, 6-1, 6-0; Delia Hogan (A) def. Ava Joiner, 6-0, 6-0; Tanvi Arora (A) def. Klaudia Willard, 6-0, 6-1; Avon wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Tanisha Gupta and Kelli Kaines (A) def. Natalie Carrasquillo and Meghan Grzegorzek, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8; Sam Sentil and Nan Sentil (A) def. Amanda McCard and Samantha Nestor, 6-0, 6-0; Summer Abdelrehim and Lilah Moley (LM) def. Meri Kessler and Allison Massin, 6-3, 6-4

Records: Lewis Mills 6-9, Avon 10-3